સુવિઘા:હિંમતનગરથી ખેડબ્રહ્મા અને શામળાજીથી મોડાસા બ્રોડગેજનું કામ 2 વર્ષમાં પૂર્ણ ણશે

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • બજેટમાં શામળાજી-મોડાસા બ્રોડગેજ માટે રૂ240 કરોડ અને હિંમતનગરથી ખેડબ્રહ્મા બ્રોડગેજ માટે રૂ354 કરોડ ફાળવાયા

4 વર્ષથી ખોરંભે પડેલ હિંમતનગર - ખેડબ્રહ્મા ગેજ પરિવર્તન પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે આ વખતના રેલ બજેટમાં રૂ.354 કરોડના બજેટની સપોર્ટની ફાળવણી કરી છે.શામળાજી મોડાસા ગેજ પરિવર્તન માટે પણ રૂ. 240 કરોડની જોગવાઇ કરાઇ છે. હિંમતનગર - ખેડબ્રહ્મા રેલ્વે ટ્રેકનું કામ અને શામળાજી-મોડાસા બ્રોડગેજનું અાગામી 2022 અંત સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ કરવાનુ લક્ષ્યાંક અપાયુ છે અને ટૂંક સમયમાં ટેન્ડરીંગ પણ થનાર હોવાનુ જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

31 ડિસેમ્બર 2016 ના રોજ ખેડબ્રહ્માથી હિંમતનગર છેલ્લી ટ્રેન આવ્યા બાદ ગેજ પરિવર્તન કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઇ હતી. રેલ લાઇનનો સર્વે પણ થઇ ગયો છે અને પાટા પણ ઉખાડી લેવાયા છે. હિંમતનગર અમદાવાદ તથા હિંમતનગર - ડુંગરપુર ટ્રેકની ગેજ પરિવર્તન કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થઇ ગઇ છે અને હિંમતનગર અમદાવાદ ડેમૂ ટ્રેન પણ શરૂ થઇ હતી. મહામારીને કારણે હાલમાં બંધ છે. હિંમતનગર - રાયગઢ અને રાયગઢ - ડુંગરપુરનો સીઆરએસ થઇ ગયો છે તથા વેસ્ટર્ન અને નોર્ધનવેસ્ટર્ન રેલ્વેની મંજૂરી આવવાની રાહ જોવાઇ રહી છે.

4 વર્ષથી બજેટરી સપોર્ટના અભાવે ખોરંભે પડેલ હિંમતનગર - ખેડબ્રહ્મા બ્રોડગેજ પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે રૂ.354 કરોડના બજેટરી સપોર્ટની જોગવાઇ કરી છે. રેલ સૂત્રો દ્વારા મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર મહામારીને કારણે 1 વર્ષ જેટલો સમય લંબાઇ ગયો છે અને અાગામી ટૂંક સમયમાં ટેન્ડરીંગ પણ થઇ જશે. જૂના ટ્રેકને હટાવી લેવા સહિત અન્ડર પાસ, બ્રિજ, સ્ટેશન પ્લેટફોર્મ વગેરેના સર્વેની કામગીરી પણ પૂર્ણ થઇ ગઇ છે. શામળાજી - મોડાસા 22.53 કિમી રેલ્વે ટ્રેકના ગેજપરિવર્તન માટે 240 કરોડની 2021-22 ના બજેટમાં જોગવાઇ કરાઇ છે.

