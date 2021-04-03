તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:સાબરકાંઠા માં 1910 માંથી માત્ર 497 સ્વાસ્થ્ય કર્મીઓએ જ રસી લીધી

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 17 સ્થળોએ 21 વેક્સિન સાઇટ પર મેસેજ કરાયા હતા

સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં ગુરૂવારે 17 સ્થળોએ 21 વેક્સિન સાઇટ પર 1910 સ્વાસ્થ્યકર્મી અને આંગણવાડી કાર્યકરો સહિતનાને વેક્સિન લેવા માટે એસએમએસ કરાયો હતો તે પૈકી માત્ર 497 જણાએ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. આરોગ્ય સૂત્રો દ્વારા જાણવા મળી રહ્યા મુજબ સ્વાસ્થ્યકર્મીઓ આવી રહ્યા છે પરંતુ આંગણવાડી સહિતના ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સમાં વત્તાઓછા અંશે ખચકાટનો અનુભવ થઇ રહ્યો છે. થોડી અવેરનેસની સમસ્યા પણ જણાઇ રહી છે. અાગામી

સમયમાં તે બાબતે પણ પ્રયાસ કરાશે તેવું આરોગ્ય અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું.જિલ્લામાં 16 જાન્યુઆરીથી વેક્સિનેશન શરૂ કરાયુ છે પરંતુ ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સ વેક્સિન લેવા માટે આવી રહ્યા નથી અગમ્ય કારણોસર મોળો પ્રતિસાદ મળી રહ્યો છે ગુરૂવારે સા.કાં. જિલ્લામાં 17 સ્થળોએ 21 વેક્સિન સાઇટ પર સ્વાસ્થ્યકર્મીઓ માટે વેક્સિનેશન કાર્યક્રમ રખાયો હતો.

જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી ર્ડા. રાજેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યુ કે હેલ્થ સાથે જોડાયેલ મોટાભાગના કર્મચારીનુ વેક્સિનેશન થઇ ગયુ છે તેમના સિવાયના ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સને વેક્સિન આપવા માટે પ્રયાસ થઇ રહ્યો છે. થોડી અવેરનેસની સમસ્યા પણ જણાઇ રહી છે. અાગામી સમયમાં તે બાબતે પણ પ્રયાસ કરાશે.

