સફાઇ અભિયાન:કમાલપુરમાં પ્રયાસ ગૃપે મંદિરના ઘાટની સફાઇ કરી, ઘાટ પરનો કચરો નકામી વનસ્પતિ ભેગી કરી નાશ કર્યો

પ્રાંતિજના કમાલપુરમાં કાર્યરત પ્રયાસ ગૃપ દ્વારા મંગળવારે શ્રી માર્કંડેશ્વર મહાદેવ મંદિરના ઘાટ પર સફાઈ કરી હતી. જેમાં ઘાટ પર રહેલ કચરો અને નકામી વનસ્પતિ ભેગી કરી ગૃપ દ્વારા નાશ કરાયો હતો.

કમાલપુરમાં રહેતા કેટલાક યુવાનો દ્વારા સમાજ સેવાના હેતુ થી પ્રયાસ ગૃપની સ્થાપના કરી છે. આ પ્રયાસ ગૃપ દ્વારા સ્વચ્છતા સહિત જરૂરીયાતમંદ લોકોની સેવા સહિત સમાજ સેવામાં કાર્યરત છે. ત્યારે પ્રયાસ ગૃપ દ્વારા અગાઉ કમાલપુર ગામમાં જતાં આવતા રસ્તાઓની સફાઈ કરી હતી. આજે મંગળવારે ગૃપ દ્વારા પ્રાંતિજ નેશનલ હાઈવે આઠ ઉપર આવેલ શ્રી માર્કંડેશ્વર મહાદેવ મંદિર ઘાટની સફાઈ કરાતા અહીં આવતા જતા દર્શનનાર્થીઓ સહિત મંદિર પરિષદ દ્વારા ગૃપની કામગીરી ની સરાહના કરી હતી.

