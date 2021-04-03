તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બાળક મળી આવ્યાની જાણ:હે....ભગવાન મારો શું વાંક?.. તે જ મને જન્મ આપ્યો અને તારા પગથિયે જ મને તરછોડાયો

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કાંકણોલ સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના પગથિયે નવજાત મળ્યું

ગુરુવારે સાંજે હિંમતનગરના કાંકણોલ સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના પગથિયા પર ત્રણ ચાર માસનું ત્યજી દેવાયેલ બાળક મળતાં ચકચાર મચી ગઇ છે.108 ના ડિસ્ટ્રિકટ મેનેજર જયમીનભાઈ પટેલે વિગત આપતા જણાવ્યું કે7:23 કલાકે સાંજે ગાંભોઈ 108 ને ફોન આવ્યો હતો અને કાંકણોલ સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના પગથઋયા પર કોઈ બાળક મળી આવ્યાની જાણ કરાઈ હતી.

108ના કર્મીઓ જઇ ને જોયું તો કોઈક 3-4 મહિનાનું બાળક સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના અંદરના પગથિયાં પર મૂકીને ચાલ્યું ગયું હતું. 108 ના સ્ટાફ દિલીપભાઈ પરમાર અને કમલેશભાઈએ ત્વરિત બાળક ને પ્રાથમિક સારવાર આપી નજીક ની હિંમતનગર સિવિલમાં દાખલ કર્યું.આ બાળક કપડામાં વીંટાળીને કોઈક મંદિર ના પગથિયે મૂકીને જતું રહ્યું હતું. હાલ એ સ્વસ્થ હાલત માં સિવિલમાં પીઆઇસીયુ વોર્ડમાં દાખલ છે.

માલસુંદમાં નવજાતને ત્યજી દેતાં રડી રડીને મોતને ભેટ્યો
હારિજ ના માલસુંદના મકાનમાં નવજાત માસુમને ફેંકી દેતાં માસુમ રડી રડીને મોતને ભેટતાં અરેરાટી પ્રસરી ગઈ છે.બાળકને વસ્ત્રો વગર જ અવાવરૂ મકાનમાં મૂકી ગયાના થોડા સમય બાદ મકાન માલિક ઘરમાં નવજાત મળ્યો હતો.

