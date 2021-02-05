તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના કાબૂમાં:સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં વધુ 3 સંક્રમિત, 2 ને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કર્યા, હિંમતનગરમાં 2 અને ઇડરમાં 1 કેસ નોંધાયો

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
સાબરકાંઠામાં હિંમતનગરમાં એક મહિલા અને પુરુષ તથા ઇડરમાં એક પુરુષ સંક્રમિત થતાં ત્રણેયને સારવાર અર્થે દાખલ કરાયા હતા. જ્યારે વધુ બે વ્યક્તિ કોરોના મુક્ત થતા રજા અપાઈ હતી. હિંમતનગર અને ઇડરમાં પ્રતિદિન કોરોના દર્દી નોંધાઇ રહ્યા છે. કેસની સંખ્યા એક બે ની આસપાસ જ રહી છે આરોગ્યસૂત્રોના જણાવ્યાનુસાર હિંમતનગરની બજાજ પાર્ક સોસાયટીમાં 62 વર્ષિય પુરૂષ, વિશ્વકર્મા સોસાયટીમાં 56 વર્ષિય મહિલા, અને ઇડરની અર્બુદાનગર સોસાયટીમાં ૩૩ વર્ષિય પુરૂષનો કોરોના પોઝિટિવ રિપોર્ટ આવ્યો હતો.

