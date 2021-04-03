તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી માટે દાવેદારી:ભાજપમાંથી 20 અને કોંગ્રેસના 8 કાઉન્સિલરોએ દાવેદારી રજૂ કરી

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હિંમતનગરમાં પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે દાવેદારી શરૂ
  • ભાજપમાં જીતેલા 28 પૈકી 8 જણાએ ટિકિટ જ ન માંગી

હિંમતનગર પાલિકાના 9 વોર્ડમાં 36 કાઉન્સિલરોની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપમાં 20 અને કોંગ્રેસમાં કાઉન્સિલરોએ 4 દાવેદારો દાવેદારી રજૂ કરી છે. ભાજપમાં 162 ઉમેદવારોનો રાફટો ફાટતાં રાજકીય અગ્રણીયો માટે સમસ્યા સર્જાઇ હતી. પરંતુ સીઆર પાટીલ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટેના માપદંડોની જાહેરાત કરી દેવાયા બાદ ગુરૂવારે કોર્પોરેશનની યાદી અંતર્ગત પૂર્વ મેયરોની બાદબાકી કરવાનું જાહેર કરતા હિંમતનગર પાલિકામાં ટિકિટની દાવેદારી કરનાર પૂર્વ પાલિકા પ્રમુખો માટે સમસ્યા સર્જાવાના એંધાણ મળી રહ્યા છે.

ચૂંટણી લડવા ટિકિટ માંગનાર ભાજપના 28 કાઉન્સિલરો પૈકી પ્રમુખ સહિત 8 એ ચૂંટણી ન લડવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. બાકી રહેલ 20 પૈકી 5 કાઉન્સિલરોને 3 ટર્મ, 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વય અને પૂર્વ પાલિકા પ્રમુખ પદનું ગ્રહણ લાગી ગયુ છે. કોંગ્રેસના ચાલુ 8 કાઉન્સિલરો પૈકી 4 કાઉન્સિલરોએ ફરી ટિકિટ માગી છે.

જ્યારે 4 કાઉન્સિલરોએ બેઠક બદલવા સહિતના કારણોસર ટિકિટ માંગી નથી. ઇમરાનભાઇ અલજીવાલાએ જણાવ્યુ કે દરેક વોર્ડના દાવેદારોને સાંભળવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે અને એકાદ બે દિવસમાં પેનલોની ફાઇનલ યાદી પ્રદેશમાં મોકલી અપાશે.

હિંમતનગર પાલિકા પાલિકા પ્રમુખ સહિત ભાજપના 9 કાઉન્સિલર ખસી ગયા પૂર્વ પાલિકા પ્રમુખ અનિરૂદ્ધભાઇ સોરઠીયાએ ચૂંટણી નહીં લડવાની અગાઉ જ જાહેરાત કરી દીધી હતી. વોર્ડ નં-1 ના તેમના સાથી કાઉન્સિલરો મફાભાઇ સેનવા, આશાબેન ત્રિવેદી અને મીતાબેન ગોહિલે પણ અનિચ્છા જાહેર કરી છે જ્યારે વોર્ડ નં-2 ના રીનાબેન ધુવાડના પતિએ ટિકિટ માંગી છે. વોર્ડ નં- 5 માં એસ.ટી. સ્ત્રી અનામત બેઠક આવતા હિતેશભાઇ નિનામા ખસી ગયા છે અને વોર્ડ નં-8માં પ્રેમીલાબેન પ્રજાપતિએ ટિકિટ માંગી નથી તથા વોર્ડ નં-6 માં એસસી સ્ત્રી અનામત આવતા રમેશભાઇ મકવાણા ખસી ગયા છે.

કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલા બે ક્યાંય ના ન રહ્યા હિંમતનગર વોર્ડ નં-4 માંથી જીતેલા કોંગ્રેસના નિર્મળાબેન પંચાલ અને વોર્ડ નં-1 માંથી ચૂંટણી લડેલા રાજુભાઇ રાવલ બંને જણાએ ભાજપમાંથી ટિકિટ માંગી હતી જેને પગલે કાર્યકરોમાં પારાવાર રોષ પેદા થયો હતો અને દરેક ચૂંટણીમાં કુંવારા રહેવાનો અનુભવ કરી રહેલ કાર્યકરોએ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલાને ખભે બેસાડીને ફરવા કરતા નિષ્ક્રિય બની જવાનુ મન બનાવી લેતા સંગઠન દ્વારા પણ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપમાં આવેલાને સદસ્યતાથી વિશેષ કંઇ ન આપવાનો નિર્ણય લઇ લીધો હોવાનુ સૂત્રો દ્વારા જાણવા મળી રહ્યુ છે.

ટિકિટ માંગનારે સંગઠનનો હોદ્દો પણ છોડવો પડશે
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓમાં સંગઠનમાં હોદ્દો ધરાવતા ભાજપ અગ્રણીઓએ ટિકિટ માટે દાવેદારી કરી છે. પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખે વધુ એક જાહેરાત કરી છે કે ટીકીટ માંગનારે સંગઠનનો હોદ્દો છોડવો પડશે જિલ્લા સંગઠન દ્વારા આ માપદંડનો અમલ કરવાની પણ હામી ભરવામાં આવી છે.

ભાજપ શહેરના બે વોર્ડમાં જનરલ બેઠક પર ઓબીસી ઉમેદવારને તક
હિંમતનગરની વસ્તીના પ્રમાણમાં ઓબીસી જ્ઞાતિ સમૂહનું 60 થી 65 ટકા વર્ચસ્વ છે. ઓબીસી કાર્યકરોને પણ પૂરેપૂરી તક આપવા બે વોર્ડમાં બે જનરલ બેઠક પર સક્ષમ ઓબીસી ઉમેદવારને ઉતારવા ભાજપે મન બનાવી લીધાનુ જાણવા મળ્યુ છે.

કોંગ્રેસના ચાર દાવેદારો
1. ઇમરાનભાઇ અલજીવાલા
2. સાજેદાબેન ડોઇ
3. રઇસાબાનુ પઠાણ
4. ઇશ્વરભાઇ દેસાઇ

તમામ માપદંડોનો અમલ થશે
સા.કાં. જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ જે.ડી. પટેલે જણાવ્યુ કે ઉંમર, સીનીયોરીટી, સહિતના તમામ માપદંડોનો પસંદગી પ્રક્રિયામાં અમલ કરાશે. તેમાં શંકાને કોઇ સ્થાન નથી. પક્ષ પ્રમુખની મક્કમતા જોતા ઓછામાં ઓછા 7 દાવેદારોની આશાઓ પર પાણી ફરી વળ્યુ છે.

ફરી દાવેદારી કરનારા ભાજપના કાઉન્સિલર

1. રાકેશભાઇ પટેલ (1 ટર્મ) 2. રાજુભાઇ દેસાઇ (1 ટર્મ) 3. કુંદનબેન દોશી (1 ટર્મ) 4. ગોવિંદસિંહ રાઠોડ (1 ટર્મ) 5. નટુભાઇ ઓઝા (1 ટર્મ) 6. અલકાબેન બારોટ (1 ટર્મ) 7. સંગીતાબેન વાઘેલા (1 ટર્મ) 8. વિમલભાઇ ઉપાધ્યાય (2 ટર્મ) 9. મીતેશભાઇ શાહ (1 ટર્મ) 10. નીલાબેન પટેલ (1 ટર્મ) 11. જયાબેન પટેલ (1 ટર્મ) 12. સવજીભાઇ પટેલ (2 ટર્મ) 13. પ્રતીક્ષાબા સોલંકી (2 ટર્મ) 14. યતીનેબન મોદી (1 ટર્મ) 15. અમરતબેન પુરોહિત (1 ટર્મ) 16. અરૂણાબેન કડીયા (1 ટર્મ) 17. સાવનભાઇ દેસાઇ (2 ટર્મ) 18. કિરિટભાઇ મુંદડા (1 ટર્મ) 19. કલ્પનાબેન દેવેશભાઇ પટેલ (3 ટર્મ) 20. અશોકભાઇ વાઘેલા (2 ટર્મ)

દાવેદારી કરી પરંતુ પાંચ જણાને આ નડી જશે

નામકારણો
કુંદનબેન દોશીઉંમર
અશોકભાઇ વાઘેલાઉંમર
કલ્પનાબેન પટેલ3 ટર્મ
નીલાબેન પટેલ ઉંમરપૂર્વપ્રમુખ
જયાબેન પટેલઉંમર

ચાર નો ઘટાડો કેમ થયો

કોંગ્રેસના 4 જણાએ ટિકિટ માંગી છે વોર્ડ નં -3 લઘુમતિ વિસ્તાર છે જેમાં બેઠક બદલાતા ઇશાકભાઇ શેખ ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યા નથી જ્યારે ફાતમાબેન સાબુગર શીફ્ટ કરી ગયા છે. વોર્ડ 4 માં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી જીતનાર નિર્મળાબેન પંચાલે ભાજપમાં દાવેદારી રજૂ કરી છે. ઝૂબેદાબીબી પઠાણ સાથે વાતચીત ચાલુ છે.

