બાળમજૂરોને મુક્ત કરાયા:ખેડબ્રહ્માની 2 જીનમાંથી 67 બાળમજૂરો મુક્ત કરાયા, ગાંધીનગરની બચપન બચાવો એનજીઓએ રેડ કરી એકમાંથી 51 અને બીજી જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીમાંથી 14 થી 18 વર્ષના 16 બાળકો મળ્યા

ખેડબ્રહ્માએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બે ફેક્ટરીમાંથી બચાવી ખેડબ્રહ્મા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 67 બાળ શ્રમિકોને લાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
બે ફેક્ટરીમાંથી બચાવી ખેડબ્રહ્મા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 67 બાળ શ્રમિકોને લાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા.
  • સાબર અને શ્રીરામ બે જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીમાં રેડ,જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીઓ હેઝાર્ડસ યુનિટમાં આવતી હોવાથી 14-18 વર્ષના બાળકો આવી જગ્યાએ કામ ન કરી શકે તેવી જોગવાઇ, 4 સામે ગુનો

ગુરૂવારે ખેડબ્રહ્મામાં કાર્યરત બે જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીમાં ગાંધીનગરની એનજીઓએ બાળ મજૂરીની માહિતી મળતાં સવારે રેડ કરવા દરમિયાન એકમાંથી 51 અને બીજી ફેક્ટરીમાંથી 16 મળી કુલ 67 જેટલા 14 થી 18 વર્ષના બાળકોને મજૂરી અર્થે રાખવામાં આવ્યા હોવાનું બહાર આવતા તમામ બાળકો લઇ ખેડબ્રહ્મા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન પહોંચતા ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.

ખેડબ્રહ્મામાં સાબર અને શ્રીરામ નામની બે જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીમાં મોટા પાયે બાળ મજૂરી થતી હોવાની જાણ થતાં બચપન બચાવો ગાંધીનગરની એનજીઓ ઇન્ટરનેશનલ હ્યુમન રાઇટ કાઉન્સિલ દ્વારા ગરૂવારે સવારે સાડા દસેક વાગ્યે પોલીસ સુરક્ષા સાથે બંને જીનમાં રેડ કરાઇ હતી. જેમાં શ્રીરામ જીનીંગમાંથી 51 અને સાબર જીનીંગમાંથી 16 મળી કુલ 67 જેટલા 14 થી 18 વર્ષના બાળ મજૂર મળી આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં એક સાથે 67 જેટલા બાળકો ઉતારતા ટોળા ઉમટ્યા હતા

શાળાઓ બંધ હોવાથી એકલા ઘરે ન મૂકાય એટલે સાથે લાવીએ છીએ
બાળકોના વાલીઓના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર અત્યારે શાળાઓ બંધ છે અને એકલા ઘેર ન મૂકાય એટલે જીનમાં સાથે લઇને આવીએ છીએ બાળકો મજૂરી કરતા નથી કામગીરી મોડી રાત સુધી ચાલતાં વાલીઓમાં રોષ પેદા થયો હતો.

ફરિયાદ નોંધવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઇ:PSI
ખેડબ્રહ્મા પીએસઆઇ વી.બી. પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે સાબર જીનીંગના મુકડદમ મનોજભાઇ દલાભાઇ પરમાર (રહે. મઢ ભોજાયત તા. વડાલી) વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે અને શ્રીરામ જીનીંગના ત્રણ મુકડદમ છગનભાઇ કોદરભાઇ સોલંકી (રહે. રાધિવાડ), ડામોર શાંતિભાઇ સુકાજી (રહે. અંબાલ, જાડોલ ઉદેપુર), દેવીલાલ હોમાજી ડામોર (રહે. વેરાઠી ખેરવાડા) વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છેે.જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીઓ હેઝાર્ડસ યુનિટમાં આવતી હોવાથી 14 થી 18 વર્ષના બાળકો આવી જગ્યાએ કામ ન કરી શકે તેવી જોગવાઇ છે.

પોલીસને સાથે રાખી રેડ કરી
બચપન બચાવો સંસ્થાના દામીનીબેન પટેલે જણાવ્યુ કે આ જીનીંગ ફેક્ટરીઓમાં બાળકો પાસે મજૂરી કરાવાતી હોવાની માહિતી મળતા પોલીસને સાથે લઇને કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. તમામ બાળકોને ખેડબ્રહ્મા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન લાવ્યા છીએ અને બાળકોની ઉંમરના પુરાવા એકત્ર કરવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઇ છે.

