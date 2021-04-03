તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુ:ખદ:સીમા સુરક્ષા દળમાં શહેરા તા.ના જવાનનું પરેડમાં પડી જતાં મોત

શહેરાએક કલાક પહેલા
સીમા સુરક્ષા દળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા શહેરાના યુવાનનુ પરેડ દરમિયાન પડી જતા મોત નિપજતા પરિવારમાં માતમ છવાયો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
સીમા સુરક્ષા દળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા શહેરાના યુવાનનુ પરેડ દરમિયાન પડી જતા મોત નિપજતા પરિવારમાં માતમ છવાયો હતો.
  • એક માસની રજા પૂર્ણ થતાં ફરજ પર હાજર થયા હતા
  • વતન બામરોલીમાં લશ્કરી સન્માન સાથે અંતિમવિધિ કરાશે

શહેરા તાલુકાના બામરોલી ગામના બરજોડ ફળિયામાં રહેતા રમેશચંદ્ર લક્ષ્મણભાઇ બરજોડ ફકત 18 વર્ષની ઉંમરે વર્ષ 1999માં સીમા સુરક્ષા દળમાં દેશ સેવાની નેમ સાથે જોડાયા હતા. વર્તમાન સમયમાં તેઓ બનાસકાંઠાના દાંતીવાડાની આર્મી 37 બટાલિયનમાં ફરજ નિભાવતા હતા.એક મહિના પહેલા સામાજિક કામર્થે તેઓ પોતાના ગામ આવ્યા હતા. ૩ ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ તેઓની રજા પૂર્ણ થતાં ફરજ પર હાજર થવા સવારે પોતાના ઘરેથી બનાસકાંઠાના દાંતીવાડા ખાતે પહોંચ્યા હતા.

જ્યા રાત્રીના પરેડ દરમિયાન તેઓને અચાનક ચક્કર આવતાં તેઓ ત્યાં જ ફસડાઈ પડ્યા હતા. સાથી જવાનોને તાત્કાલિક તેઓને સરકારી દવાખાને ખસેડયા હતા. જ્યા ફરજ પરના તબીબે તેઓને મૃત ઘોષિત કર્યા હતા. બનાવની જાણ ઉપરી અધિકારીઓને થતા તેઓ પણ ત્યાં પહોંચ્યા હતા.

અને મૃતક જવાન રામેશચંદ્રના પરિવારજનોને જાણ કરવામાં આવતાં તેમના ભાઈ અને પરિવારના અન્ય સભ્યો ત્યાં પહોંચતા તેઓની હાજરીમાં પોસ્ટ મોર્ટમ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.તેઓના મૃત્યુ બાદ પરિવારમાં તેઓ તેમની પત્ની અને ત્રણ બાળકો ને વિલાપ કરતા મૂકી ગયા છે.મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે તેઓનો મૃતદેહ ગુરુવારની રાત્રીના તેઓના માદરે વતન આવી પહોંચશે અને શુક્રવારના સવારે પૂરાં લશ્કરી સમ્માન સાથે અંતિમ વિધિ કરવામાં આવનાર છે.

