ધરપકડ:રાયોટિંગના ગુનાના બે વોન્ટેડ આરોપીઓ ઝડપાયા, ગોધરાના પાવર હાઉસ પાસેથી ઝડપાયા

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઇ ગુજકોપમાં સર્ચ કરતાં વોન્ટેડ જણાયાં

પંચમહાલ જિલ્લા પોલીસના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા જિલ્લામાં નોંધાયેલા અલગ અલગ ગુનાઓમાં સંડોવાયેલા વોન્ટેડ આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડવા માટે સૂચના આપવામાં આવી હતી જે અન્વયે ગોધરા શહેર બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર દ્વારા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી, ત્યારે બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસમથકના પીઆઈ એચ એન પટેલને બાતમી મળી હતી

કે ગોધરા શહેર બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલા રાયોટિંગનાં ગુનામાં વોન્ટેડ જયદીપ સોલંકી અને વિનોદ ઉર્ફે માઈકલ ચૌહાણ પાવર હાઉસ પાસે આવેલા ગણેશ બેકરી પાસે છે, જેના આધારે ડી સ્ટાફ પોલીસ દ્વારા બંને આરોપીને પકડી તેઓની ચકાસણી કરીને પોલીસમથકે લાવવામાં આવ્યા હતાં.જ્યાં ઇ ગુજકોપમાં સર્ચ કરતા બંને આરોપીઓ વોન્ટેડ હોવાનું બહાર આવતા બંને વિરુદ્ધ આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી.

