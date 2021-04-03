તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:ગોધરા ખાતે પંચમહાલમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓને અનુલક્ષીને કર્મીઅો માટે તાલીમ

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કલેક્ટરે મુલાકાત લઈ અધિકારીઓ-કર્મચારીઓને માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું

રાજ્યભરમાં જાહેર થયેલ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ અંતર્ગત પંચમહાલ જિલ્લામાં પણ જિલ્લા પંચાયત-તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાનાર છે. ત્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયત મતદાર મંડળના ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ, તાલુકા પંચાયત મતદાર મંડળના ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ, મદદનીશ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ તેમજ તમામ નાયબ મામલતદારો માટે ગોધરા ખાતે બીઆરજીએફ ભવન ખાતે તાલીમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ તાલીમની મુલાકાત લઈ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર અમિત અરોરાએ ઉપયોગી માર્ગદર્શન પૂરૂ પાડ્યું હતું.

ચૂંટણીઓ સાથે સંકળાયેલા દરેક કર્મચારીઓ-અધિકારીઓ ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયાના દરેક સૂક્ષ્મ પાસાથી અવગત થાય તે છે. સમગ્ર ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા નિષ્પક્ષ, ન્યાયી અને મુક્ત રીતે પાર પડે તે માટે જરૂરી બાબતોની ચર્ચા કરી હતી. જેમા ઉમેદવારી પત્રોની ચકાસણી, ક્વોલિફિકેશન-ડિસ્કવોલિફિકેશન, સમરી ઈન્ક્વાયરી સહિતની સંકુલ બાબતો અંગે માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. દરેક તાલુકામાંથી 3 માસ્ટર ટ્રેનર્સને જિલ્લામાં ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં જોડાયેલા કર્મચારીઓ-અધિકારીઓને તાલીમ આપવા પર ભાર મૂક્યો હતો.

નિવાસી અધિક કલેક્ટર અને રાજ્ય ચૂંટણી આયોગના નોડલ અધિકારી એલ.બી.બાંભણિયાએ ઉપસ્થિતિ સૌને સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા સાથે સંકળાયેલ ઉમેદવારીપત્રો આપવા-ભરાયેલા પત્રોના સ્વીકાર, ઉમેદવારીપત્રોમાં વિગતોની ચકાસણી, ચૂંટણી પ્રતીકોની ફાળવણી, ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં સંકળાયેલ સ્ટાફની તાલીમ, મતદાન મથકોની વ્યવસ્થા, ઈવીએમ હેન્ડલિંગ અગત્યની બાબતો અંગે સૂક્ષ્મ સમજણ આપી હતી.

આ પ્રસંગે પ્રોબેશનરી આઈ.એ.એસ. રામ બુગલિયા, હાલોલ પ્રાંત અધિકારી એ. કે.ગૌતમ, શહેરા પ્રાંત અધિકારી જય બારોટ, પુરવઠા અધિકારી એન.બી.રાજપૂત સહિતના અધિકારીઓ કર્મચારીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. જિલ્લામાં કુલ 1243 મતદાન મથકો પર સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત મતદાન હાથ ધરવા માટે તંત્ર દ્વારા વ્યાપક કવાયત હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

