સમસ્યા:શહેરા ભાગોળ ફાટકનું નિરાકરણ થયું પરંતુ આચારસંહિતાથી કામ અટક્યું

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • આચારસંહિતા પૂર્ણ થયાના 1 માસમાં 9.67 કરોડનો અંડરપાસ તેયાર થશે

ગોધરા શહેરના શહેરા ભાગોળ વિસ્તારમાંથી વર્ષો રેલ્વે લાઇન પસાર થઇ રહી છે. આ રેલ્વે લાઇન પર ફાટકની સુવિધા હોવાથી ગોધરા જંકશન હોવાથી અનેક ટ્રેનોની અવરજવરના લીધે ફાટક મોટા ભાગના સમયે બંધ રહેતાં શહેરીજનોનો સમયનો વેડફાટ અને પ્રદુષણ ફેલાતું હતું. ફાટક પર અવાર નવાર અક્સમાતના બનાવ પણ બનતા હતા. આ રેલ્વે લાઇન પર અંડરપાસની માંગ વર્ષોથી સાંસદ, ધારાસભ્ય સહીતના અાગેવાનો કરતાં હતા. રેલ્વે વિભાગ અને સ્થાનિક તંત્ર વચ્ચે ઉંચાઇને લઇને અંડરપાસની મંજુરી અટકાયેલી હતી.

ત્યારે પંચમહાલ જિલ્લા કલેકટર અમીત અરોરાઅે સ્થળ ઉપર જઇને અંડરપાસ બનાવાની જગ્યાનો અભ્યાસ કરીને અંડરપાસનો નકશો મંજુરી માટે રેલ્વે વિભાગને મોકલ્યો હતો. રેલ્વે વિભાગે 3.49 મીટરની ઉચાંઇવાળો અંડરપાસ બ્રીજ મંજુર કર્યો હતો. વર્ષો જુની સમસ્યાનો નિકાલ તો અાવ્યો પણ અાચારસંહીતા હોવાથી અાચારસંહીતા પુર્ણ થયાના અેક માસ બાદ અંડરપાસ બની જશે તેવી અાશા સેવાઇ રહી છે.

અા અંડરબ્રીજ રૂા.9.67 કરોડમાં 3.49 મીટરની ઉચાઇનો બનશે જેમાંથી 11 ફુટ જેટલી ઉચી ટ્રક પર પસાર થઇ શકશે.અને અા અંડરપાસ અાર અેન્ડ બી વિભાગ બનાવશે. અંડરપાસ બનતાં શહેરા ભાગોળ રેલ્વે ફાટકની સમસ્યા દુર થશે પણ શહેરીજનોને અંડરપાસ બ્રીજ માટે હજુ થોડક સમયની રાહ જોવી પડશે.

