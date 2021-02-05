તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લીકેજ પૂરવાની કામગીરી:ગોધરામાં 10થી વધુ જગ્યાએ પાણીની પાઇપલાઇન તોડી નાખતાં પાલિકાએ ડ્રિલિંગ મશીન જ લોક કર્યું

ગોધરા
  • જિઓ કંપનીના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરને નોટિસ આપીને કાર્યવાહી કરી : લીકેજ પૂરવાની કામગીરી શરૂ કરાઇ
  • પાલિકાએ લાલ આંખ કરીને 15 પુસિંગ રૉડ કબજે કર્યા

ગોધરા શહેરમાં જીઓ કંપનીની લાઇન નાખવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. સ્પેશિયલ પરમીશન સાથે જીઓ કંપનીના કોન્ટ્રાકટર નગરમાં ડ્રીલીંગ મશીન દ્વારા લાઇનો નાખી રહ્યા છે. પરંતુ આડેધડ કામગીરીને લીધે શહેરમાં અનેક જગ્યાએ પાણીની પાઇપલાઇનને તોડી નાખતાં હોય છે. 100 મીટરમાં એક ડ્રેનેજ બનાવીને મશીન દ્વારા વાયર નાખવાની કામગીરીથી તાજેતરમાં નેક્સા શો રૂમ પાસે પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇન તોડી નાખતાં હજારો લીટર પાણીનો વેડફાટ થયો છે.

ગોધરા નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા જીઓ કંપનીના કેબલ નાંખવાની કામગીરી કરતા મશીનને લોક મારવામાં આવ્યું
ગોધરા નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા જીઓ કંપનીના કેબલ નાંખવાની કામગીરી કરતા મશીનને લોક મારવામાં આવ્યું

હજુ તો તે રીપેરીંગનું કામપુર થયું નથીને જીઓ કંપનીના કોન્ટ્રાકટર દ્વારા પરવડી સોસાયટી પાસે બે લાઇન તોડી નાખી તેમજ ભુરાવાવથી ફાટક સુધીની પાણી લાઇનમાં ચાર કે તેનાથી વધુ પાણીની લાઇોન તોડી નાખી હતી. લીકેજમાંથી પાણી રોડ પર ફેલાતા તળાવ જેવો માહોલ સર્જાયો હતો. જેને લઇને છેવાડાના ઘરો સુધી પાલીકાનું પાણી અપૂરતા પ્રમાણમાં પહોચ્યું હતું. કોન્ટ્રાકટરે બેદરકારીભરી કામગીરી કરીને લાઇન તોડી નાખતાં નગર પાલીકાએ લાલ આંખ કરીને કોન્ટ્રાકટરને નોટીસ આપીને તેના 15 જેટલા પુસીંગ રોડ કબજે કરીને ડ્રીલીંગ મશીનને લોક મારી દીધું હતું.

બેદરકારીનેે લીધે 10 જેટલા પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇનોમાં લીકેજ શોધવાની કામગીરી પાલીકાના પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગે શરૂ કરી છે. હાલ પાલીકા લાઇનમાં લિકેજ શોધીને તેનું રીંપેરીંગ કામગીરી ચાલુ કરી દીધું છે. પણ જીઓ કંપનીના કોન્ટ્રાકટર દ્વારા અવારનવાર લાઇન તોડી નાખતાં પાલિકાએ બાંયો ચઢાવીને કોન્ટ્રાકટરનો સામાન જપ્ત સાથે મશીનને લોક કરીને નોટીસ આપી છે ત્યારે હવે કોન્ટ્રાકટર તેની કામગીરી કરવાની પધ્ધતિ સુધારે છે કે નહિ તે હવે દેખવાનું રહ્યું છે.

