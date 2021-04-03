તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ:જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને 4 તાલુકા પંચાયતનું સુકાન મહિલાઓ સંભાળશે

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પંચમહાલમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 11 સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી બેઠક પરથી એક સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી પ્રમુખ નક્કી થશે
  • સાત તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ પદના પ્રકારની જાહેરાત કરાતા રાજકીય માહોલમાં ગરમાવો આવ્યો

રાજયના વિકાસ કમિશ્નરે જાહેર કરેલા રોટેશન મુજબ પંચમહાલ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના અાગામી પ્રમુખપદ પર બિન અનામત સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી બેઠક પરથી ચુંટાયેલા સ્ત્રી સભ્ય બનશે. અેટલે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 38 બેઠક પૈકી 11 બેઠકો પર બિન અનામત સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરેલી છે. જેથી અા 11 બેઠકોમાં ગોધરાની અંબાલી તથા ગોલ્લાવ, શહેરાની દલવાડા તથા વાડી, ઘોઘંબાની ખરોડ તથા સીમલીયા, હાલોલની શિવરાજપુર તથા તરખંડા તેમજ કાલોલની વેજલપુર સીટ પરથી સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી પર ભાજપ અને કોગ્રેસ માનીતા અને મક્કમ ઉમેદવાર ઉતારશે.

અા 11 બેઠકો પરથી સામાન્યસ્ત્રી વિજેતા બને તેમાંથી અેક જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પ્રમુખનો તાજ પહેરશે. જેને લઇને ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદાવર અા સીટ પરથી ટીકીટ લેવા માટે ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ગોડ ફાધરના દરવાજાઅો ખખડાવી રહ્યા છે. જયારે પંચમહાલ ના સાત તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખના પ્રકારની જાહેરાત કરી દીધી છે. જેમાં 4 તાલુકા પંચાયત પર પ્રમુખ પદે સ્ત્રી ઉમેદવાર સત્તા સંભાળશે. સાત તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ માટે એસ.ટી, બક્ષીપંચ તથા બીન અનામત સામાન્ય પ્રમાણે નક્કી થશે. અામ તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખનજા પ્રકારોની જાહેરાત થતાં પ્રમુખ પ્રકાર સીટ પરથી ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ટીકીટ મળે તેવા પ્રયાસોમાં લાગી ગયા છે.

સાત તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં પ્રમુખપદનો પ્રકાર
તા.પં. પ્રમુખ પદ
ઘોઘંબા એસટી સ્ત્રી
શહેરા એસટી પુરૂષ
ગોધરા બક્ષીપંચ સ્ત્રી
જાંબુઘોડા સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી
(બિન અનામત)

મોરવા(હ) સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી (બિન અનામત)

હાલોલ સામાન્ય પુરૂષ ​​​​​​​ (બિન અનામત)

કાલોલ સામાન્ય પુરૂષ (બિન અનામત)

