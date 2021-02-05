તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:ગોધરા પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના 7 ફોર્મ ભરાયા : બીજા દિવસે 4 અપક્ષ, 3 આપના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યું નહીં

પંચમહાલમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીનું મતદાન 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ થનાર છે. જેને લઇને 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ હોવાથી ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ લેવા ઉમટી પડયા છે. ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ લઇને ગયા છે. પરંતુ બે દિવસ થયા હોવા છતાં હજુ સુધી એકે ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભરીને પરત કર્યુ નથી.

જયારે ગોધરા નગર પાલીકાની ચૂંટણીમાં બીજા દિવસે ઇચ્છુક 45 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ કર્યો હતો. મંગળવારે સવારથી પ્રાંત કચેરી ખાતે ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ટેકેદારો ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોચી ગયા હતા. જેમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના 3 અને અપક્ષના 4 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. આમ પાલીકા માટે મંગળવારે 7 અને સોમવારે 1 ફોર્મ મળીને કુલ 8 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીને લઇને બીજા દિવસે 45 ઇચ્છુક મુરતીયાઓએ ફોર્મ લઇ ગયા છે. મુખ્ય પક્ષ ભાજપ અને કોગ્રેસપક્ષના કોઇ પણ ઉમેદવારોએ હજુ સુધી ફોર્મ ભર્યા

નથી. મંગળવારે વોર્ડ નં 1,3,6,7 માં એક એક ઉમેદવારોએ અને વોર્ડ નં11 માં 2 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. આમઆદમી પાર્ટીએ વોર્ડ 1,3 અને 11 માં એક એક ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી હોવાથી વોર્ડ દીઠ ઉમેદવારોની સંખ્યા વધવાની શકયતાઓ દેખાઇ રહી છે.

કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોને ટેલિફોનિક જાણ થશે
પંચમહાલ જિલ્લા કોગ્રેસ પક્ષ કોર કમીટીને નામોનું લિસ્ટ મોકલી આપ્યું છે. મંગળવારે કોગ્રેસ પ્રદેશ કોર કમીટી આખરી લિસ્ટના નામ પર મહોર મારશે. અને બુધવારે જિલ્લા ,તાલુકા તથા નગર પાલિકાના કોગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોને ટેલિફોનિક જાણ કરીને તૈયારીઓમાં લાગી જવાનું કહેવાશે. ફોર્મ ભરતી વખતે ઉમેદવારને કોગ્રેસ પક્ષ મેન્ડેટ આપશે તેમ જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

ઘોઘંબામાં કુલ 136 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો
ઘોઘંબા તાલુકામાં મંગળવારે ચૂંટણીલક્ષી ફોર્મ લેવા માટે તાલુકા કચેરી તેમજ મામલતદાર ઓફિસ ખાતે ઘસારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો મંગળવારે ફોર્મનો અાંકડો 136 થયો હતો. મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં 82 ફોર્મ અને ટીડીઓની કચેરીમાં 54 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો. પણ હજુ સુધી એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ નથી.

સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ઉમેદવારોના નામો વાયરલ
ભાજપે ગોધરા પાલિકા સહિત સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોના નામો જાહેર કર્યા નથી. ત્યારે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં 6 વોર્ડના ઉમેદવારોના નામ સાથેનો સ્ક્રીન શોટ વાયરલ થયો હતો. અને આ નામો ભાજપના ઉમેદવારના નામો હોવાની અટકળો ઉઠવા પામતા ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો હતો.

સંતરામપુર ખાતે 105 ઉમેદવારી પત્રોનો ઉપાડ
સંતરામપુર તા. પ.ની 14 બેઠકો પર ચૂંટણી યોજવાની છે. ચૂંટણીનાં ફોર્મ વિતરણ કરેલ હતું. જેમાં બે દિવસમાં કુલ 105 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો. જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તા. પંચાયતની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થતાં ઉમેદવારોમાં ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો