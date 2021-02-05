તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અપડેટ:પંચમહાલમાં કોરોનાના 2 કેસ નોંધાયા, 1 દર્દી સારવાર બાદ ઘરે પરત ફર્યા : કુલ સક્રિય દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 17, કુલ આંક 3957 થયો

ગોધરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પંચમહાલ જિલ્લામાં સોમવારે કોરોનાનો એક નવો કેસ મળી આવ્યો છે. ગોધરા શહેરમાંથી આ એક તથા જાંબુઘોડા ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાંથી 1 મળી કુલ 2 કેસો નોંધાયા છે. 1 દર્દીને સારવાર બાદ રજા આપવામાં આવતા હાલ જિલ્લામાં સક્રિય કેસોની કુલ સંખ્યા 17 થવા પામી છે, જેમની સારવાર હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહી છે. શહેરી વિસ્તારોમાં સંક્રમણના કુલ 2893 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં કુલ 1064 કેસ મળી આવ્યા છે. હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા મેળવનાર દર્દીઓની કુલ સંખ્યા 3799 થવા પામી છે. જયારે કોવિડથી 69 અને નોનકોવિડથી 71 ના મોત નિપજ્યા હતા.

મહીસાગરમાં 01 કેસ નોંધાતાં કુલ આંક 2013
કોરોના વાઇરસની સામે લડવા કેન્દ્ર અને રાજય સરકારે અગમચેતીનાં સંખ્યાબંધ પગલાંઓ લીધા છે. કોરોના સામે લડવા લોકોની જાગૃતિ એટલી જ જરૂરી છે. જાગૃતિ અને સાવધાની એ જ બચાવનું શ્રેષ્ઠ માધ્યમ સાબિત થયા છે. ત્યારે મહીસાગર જિલ્લા કલેકટર આર. બી. બારડ અને જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી નેહા કુમારીના સીધા માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય તંત્ર દ્વારા અનેકવિધ પગલાંઓ ભરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. મહિસાગરના લુણાવાડા તાલુકાના 01 પુરૂષનો કોરોના રીપોર્ટ પોઝીટીવ આવતા જિલ્લામાં કુલ 2013 કેસ પોઝીટીવ નોધાયા છે.

જિલ્‍લામાં સારવાર લઇ રહેલ દર્દીઓ પૈકી ખાનપુર તાલુકાના 01 પુરૂષ, લુણાવાડા તાલુકાની 01 સ્ત્રી, 02 પુરૂષે કોરોનાને મહાત આપતાં રજા આપવામાં આવતાં મંગળવારે સ્વગૃહે પરત ફરતા જિલ્‍લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 1956 દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થઇને સ્વગૃહે પરત ફર્યા છે. જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના સંક્રમણને કારણે 9 વ્યક્તિનું મૃત્યુ થયા છે. જયારે અન્ય કારણથી 36 દર્દીનુ મૃત્યુ થતાં જિલ્લામાં કુલ 45 મૃત્યુ નોંધાવા પામ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં જિલ્લામાં સીઝનફલુ/ કોરોનાના કુલ 1,24,082 રીપોર્ટ નેગેટીવ આવ્યા છે. તેમજ જિલ્લાના 74 વ્યક્તિઓને હોમ ક્વોરોન્ટાઇન હેઠળ રાખવામાં આવ્યા હોવાનું મુખ્ય જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું છે. કોરોના પોઝીટીવ આવેલા દર્દીઓ પૈકી 10 દર્દીઓ સ્ટેબલ અને 02 દર્દીઓ ઓક્સિજન પર છે.

