પાલિકા સામે રોષ:કાલોલમાં વોર્ડ 4 અને 5માં 15 દિવસથી પાણી નહીં મળતાં મહિલાઓનો પાલિકા સામે રોષ

કાલોલએક કલાક પહેલા
પાણી નહી મળતા મહિલાઅોએ રોષ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો
  • મોટર બગડી હોવા છતાં પાલિકાની બેદરકારી, પાલિકાએ ટેન્કરની પણ વ્યવસ્થા કરી નથી

કાલોલ નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ 4 અને 5 માં આવેલા રોહિત વાસ, વાલ્મીકિ વાસ, બારોટ ફળિયા અને કસ્બા વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા મોટર બગડી ગયેલ હોવાથી પંદર દિવસથી નહી મળતા પાણીનો કકળાટ ઉભો થયો છે. જેને કારણે અા વિસ્તારના લોકો પાણી માટે વલખા મારી રહ્યા છે. ખાસ કરીને મહિલાઓ જેમને સવારથી જ ઘરમાં પાણીથી જ કામની શરૂઆત કરવાની હોય છે.

જમવા બનાવવા થી માડીને કપડા, વાસણ, ધરની સાફ સફાઈ માટે પાણીની જરૂરીયાતપડતી હોય છે. પરંતુ પાણી ન આવતું હોવાથી ઘરોમાં એક પ્રકારની મુશ્કેલી ઉભી થવા પામી છે. ઘરમાં પાણીના કકળાટને કારણે મહિલાઓ ત્રાહિમામ પોકારી ઉઠી છે. જેને લઇને વિસ્તારની મહિલાઅઓ મંગળવારે પાણીની મોટર મુકેલ સ્થળે અાવી પાલીકા પ્રત્યે રોષ ઠાલવ્યો હતો. જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગ ઘોર નિદ્રામાં સૂઈ રહ્યું હોય એમ લાગે છે.

જીવનની મુખ્ય જરૂરિયાત પાણી અમારા ઘર સુધી આવતું ન હોય પાણી પીવાનું પણ પ્રશ્ન ઉભો થયો છે. શ્રીમંતોના ઘરોમાં તો આરો પ્લાન્ટથી પીવા માટે આવતું હોય છે. પરંતુ આ વિસ્તારના લોકો ખૂબ જ મધ્યમ અને ગરીબ હોય પાણીની ખરીદી પણ કરી શકતા નથી. દૂર જઈ પાણી મેળવી હાલ પ્રશ્ન હલ કરી રહ્યા છે. પાલિકાનું પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગ કુંભકર્ણની નિંદ્રામાંથી જાગે અને પાણીના પ્રશ્નો નિકાલ જલ્દી થાય તેવું આ વિસ્તારની મહિલાઓએ ઈચ્છી રહી છે.

ટેન્કરની પણ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી નથી
અમારા વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા પંદર દિવસથી પાણી આવતું ન હોય અમે મહિલાઓ ખૂબ જ ત્રાસ અનુભવીએ છીએ. નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા અમારા ગરીબ વિસ્તારોમાં કોઈ ટેન્કરની પણ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી નથી. અમારા વિસ્તારના નગર સેવકો પણ આ પાણીની સમસ્યા માટે માત્ર એક કોર્પોરેટર આવ્યો હતો પરંતુ અન્ય ત્રણ કોર્પોરેટર ગુમ થયા હોય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. - નીરૂબેન ગોવિંદભાઈ મકવાણા, સ્થાનિક રહિશ

મોટર રિપેરિંગ થઇને આવી ગઇ છે
વિસ્તારમાં મુકેલી મોટર બગડી ગઇ હતી. પાણીની સમસ્યા થઇ હતી. અઠવાડિયા અગાઉ મોટર રીપેરીંગ કરાવી હતી. પરંતુ મોટર બગડી જતા ફરીથી રીપેરીંગમાં આપી હતી. મોટર રીપેરીંગ થઇ આવી ગઇ જે ફીટ પણ કરાઇ છે. હવે પાણી ચાલુ થશે. - મહેન્દ્ર ભાઈ સોલંકી, ચીફ ઓફિસર, પાલિકા

