શિક્ષક આલમમાં ખળભળાટ:હાલોલ BRC ભવનમાં 200 શિક્ષકોએ જૂનો સંઘ છોડી નવા સંઘને અપનાવ્યો

હાલોલએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નવા સંઘના મંત્રી અને પ્રમુખે શિક્ષકોને આવકાર્યા, શિક્ષક આલમમાં ખળભળાટ

હાલોલ તાલુકાના પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક ઘટક સંઘ સાથે જોડાયેલા અને આ સંઘમાં પ્રમુખ પદ માટે દાવેદાર એવા શિક્ષક સાથે 200 જેટલા શિક્ષકો રાષ્ટ્રીય શૈક્ષિક મહાસંઘમાં જોડાઇ જતા સમગ્ર શિક્ષક આલમમાં ખળભળાટ મચ્યો છે. હાલ ચૂંટણીના માહોલમાં રાજ્યના પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોની સમસ્યાના નિરાકરણ માટે કાર્યરત સૌથી જુના પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક ઘટક સંઘમાં હાલોલ તાલુકામાં મસ મોટું ગાબડુંં પડ્યું છે.

તાલુકા શિક્ષક ઘટક સંઘ સાથે જોડાયેલા અને આ સંઘમાં તાલુકા પ્રમુખ અને મંત્રી પદ માટે દાવેદાર કલ્પેશ પટેલ અને જયેશ પટેલ સહિત જિલ્લા પ્રતિનિધિના દાવેદાર હિરેન જોશી સાથે અનેક પે સેન્ટરના આચાર્યો મળી 200 શિક્ષકો જૂના સંઘને તિલાંજલિ આપી રાષ્ટ્રવાદની વિચારધારાને વરેલા શિક્ષકોના નવનિર્મિત સંઘ અખિલ ભારતીય રાષ્ટ્રીય શૈક્ષિક મહાસંઘમાં જોડાઈ ગયા છે. હાલોલ બીઆરસી ભવન ખાતે કાર્યક્રમમાં 200 શિક્ષકોએ જૂનો સંઘ ત્યજી નવો સંઘ અપનાવતા શૈક્ષિક મહાસંધના જિલ્લા મંત્રી ચેતન વાળંદ અને હાલોલ પ્રમુખ અતુલભાઈ પટેલે શિક્ષકોને આવકાર્યા હતા.

