હાલાકી:બસનું ટાયર પંચર થતાં 45 મુસાફરો રઝળ્યાં,જાંબુઘોડા નજીક નારુંકોટ- જબાણના જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં મુસાફરોને રસ્તા ઉપર કલાકો બેસી રહેવાનો વારો

હાલોલએક કલાક પહેલા
એસટી બસમાં પંક્ચર પડતા નાના બાળકો સહિતના મુસાફરોને ભૂખ્યા તરસ્યા બેસી રહેવુ પડ્યું. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ગામોમાંં કિલોમીટર પૂરા થયેલી ખખડધજ બસો દોડી રહી છે

ગોધરાથી બોડેલી જઈ રહેલી ગોધરા ડિવિઝનની સરકારી એસટી બસને મંગળવારે બપોરે જાંબુઘોડા નજીક નારુંકોટ- જબાણના જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં ટાયર પંચર થતા બસમાં મુસાફરી કરતા નાના બાળકો અને વયોવૃદ્ધ સહિતના 45 જેટલા મુસાફરો રોડ ઉપર અટવાયા હતા.

કલાકો સુધી અન્ય કોઈ વાહન કે બસ નહીં મળતા જંગલ જેવા વિસ્તારમાં કલાકો સુધી રોડ ઉપર બેસી રહેવું પડયું હતું. ભૂતકાળમાં સરકારી એસટી બસમાં રિઝર્વ ટાયર આપવામાં આવતું હતું, જે એસટી નિગમે બંધ કરી દેતા એસટી બસો ખોટકાતા મુસાફરો હેરાન થતા હોય છે. ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં કિલો મીટર પુરા થયેલી અનેક ડેપોમાં એસટી બસોના મેઇન્ટેનન્સને લઈ લાખોના ખર્ચાઓ થતા હોવા છતાં બસો વારંવાર ખોટકાતી હોય છે.

છતાં રાજ્ય સરકાર એસટી બસની સવારીને સલામત સવારી ગણાવી રહી છે. ત્યારે આજે ગોધરા એસટી ડિવિઝનની બસનું ટાયર પંચર થતા મુસાફરોને કલાકો સુધી રોડ ઉપર બેસી રહેવા મજબૂર બન્યા હતા. હાલોલ અને બોડેલી ડેપોમાંથી વાહન મરામતની ગાડી આવે અને ટાયર બદલે બાદ બસ આગળ વધે એ સ્થિતિમાં અન્ય લોકલ બસ આવે પણ કોરોના પછી બંધ થયેલા અનેક લોકલ રૂટ પુનઃ શરૂ નહીં થયા હોય મુસાફરો કલાકો સુધી ભૂખ્યા તરસ્યા બેસી રહ્યા હતાં. સાથે જંગલ વિસ્તાર હોય જંગલી જાનવરોનો ભય નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.

