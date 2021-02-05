તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:સિવિલમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન નહીં લે તો કર્મીઓને નોકરીમાંથી છુટા કરવાની ધમકી

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કર્મીઓને ફરજ પડતા કર્મચારીઓમાં રોષ ઉઠ્યો છે
  • મરજિયાત હોવા છતાં બળજબરીપૂર્વક વેક્સિન આપતા હોવાની કર્મચારીઓમાં ફરિયાદ

કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન લેવી મરજીયાત હોવા છતાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કર્મચારીઓને ફરજિયાત વેક્સિન અપાતા રોષ ઉઠવા પામ્યો છે. કર્મચારીઓ વેક્સિન લેવાની ના પાડે તો નોકરીમાંથી છુટા કરવાની ધમકી આપતા હોવાનું સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કર્મચારીઓએ જણાવ્યું છે.

દેશમાં કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન આપવાનો કાર્યક્રમ શરૂ કરયો છે. કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન લેવી મરજીયાત છે. છતાં અમુક વિભાગ દ્વારા મેડિકલ અને પેરા મેડિકલ કર્મચારીઓને ફરજ પડાઈ રહી હોવાનું કર્મચારીઓએ જણાવ્યું છે. ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના મેડિકલ અને પેરામેડિકલ કર્મચારીઓને કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. જોકે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના તબિબો અને નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફના અમુક કર્મચારીઓએ કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન લીધી છે. અમુક કર્મચારીઓ કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લેવા તૈયાર નથી. આથી કોરોનાની કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન માટે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાંથી 2100 જેટલા કર્મચારીઓનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થયું હતું. જોકે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કર્યા બાદ વેક્સિન નથી લેવી તે નિર્ણય વ્યક્તિ કરી શકે છે. તેવી જાહેરાત આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા કરાઈ હતી. છતાં ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ફરજ બજાવતા કર્મચારીઓને ફરજિયાત કોરોનાની વેક્સિન અપાઈ રહી છે. કોરોનાની વેક્સિન નહી લેવાનું જણાવતા કર્મચારીઓને નોકરીમાંથી છુટા કરવાની ધમકી પણ અપાઈ રહી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કર્મચારીઓએ કર્યો છે.

કોઇ કર્મચારીને વેક્સિન લેવા ફરજ પડાતી નથી : સિવિલ અધિક્ષક
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કર્મચારીઓને વેક્સિન લેવા ફરજ પાડવામાં આવે છે તેમ પુછતા ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના અધિક્ષક ડો.નિયતીબેન લાખાણીએ જણાવ્યું છે કે વેક્સિન લેવા માટે કર્મચારીઓને સમજાવવામાં આવે છે. જો કોઇ કર્મચારી ના પાડે તો વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવતી નથી. વેક્સિન લેવા માટે કોઇપણ કર્મચારીને દબાણ કરવામાં આવતું નથી.

