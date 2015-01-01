તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરખમ ફેરફારો:ગુજરાત સરકારના વહીવટી માળખામાં 60 જેટલા ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓની બદલીના ભણકારા

ગાંધીનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર
  • સચિવાલયના અધિકારીઓ, કલેક્ટર્સ, DDO, મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનરો અને બોર્ડ કોર્પોરેશનના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓની સામૂહિક બદલીઓ થઈ શકે છે

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની પેટાચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામો બાદ હવે દિવાળી વેકેશન પછી વહીવટીતંત્રના 60થી વધુ અધિકારીઓની સામૂહિક બદલીઓ થવાની સંભાવના છે. આ બદલીઓમાં અલગ અલગ વિભાગોના વડા, જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરો, DDO, મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનરો અને બોર્ડ કોર્પોરેશનના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આ બદલીઓ સાથે નવ IAS ઓફિસરોની બઢતીની ફાઇલ પણ ક્લિયર કરવામાં આવી શકે છે,

9 IAS ઓફિસરોનાં પ્રમોશન માટેની પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ કરાઈ
પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી પ્રમાણે ,9 IAS ઓફિસરોના પ્રમોશન માટે ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટલ પ્રમોશન કમિટી તરફથી પ્રમોશનને લગતી પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ તમામ ઓફિસરો 2005ની બેચના ગુજરાત કેડરના IAS છે. આ નવ ઓફિસરો પૈકી બે ઓફિસરો ગુજરાત વહીવટી સેવામાંથી આવે છે. ગુજરાત સરકારના અધિકારીઓને પ્રમોશન મળ્યું છે એ સુરત મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર બંછા નિધિ પાની, ગુજરાત રાજ્ય ડિઝાસ્ટર મેનેજમેન્ટ ઓથોરિટીના સીઇઓ અને રાહત કમિશનર હર્ષદ પટેલ, અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ કલેક્ટર અને હાલ કેન્દ્રમાં ડેપ્યુટેશન પર ગયેલા વિક્રાંત પાંડે, સર્વ શિક્ષા અભિયાનના પ્રોજેક્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર પી. ભારતીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. એ ઉપરાંત વડોદરાના કલેક્ટર શાલિની અગ્રવાલ, માઇક્રો સ્મોલ અને મિડિયમ એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝના કમિશનર રણજિત કુમાર, અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ કલેક્ટર અને હાલના ગૃહ વિભાગના અડિશનલ સેક્રેટરી કેકે નિરાલા, મહેસાણાના જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર એચકે પટેલ તેમજ જામનગરના મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર સતીષ પટેલનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

