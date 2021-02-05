તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જનતાની જીત:ગાંધીનગરમાં વણઉકેલાયેલી સમસ્યાઓ અંગે વિડીયો જારી કરી ઉકેલ લાવવાનો સામાજિક કાર્યકરનો કીમિયો સફળ રહ્યો

ગાંઘીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
સ્થાનિક કોર્પોરેટરસે ગટરલાઇનના રીપેરીંગનું કામ શરૂ કરાવ્યુ - Divya Bhaskar
સ્થાનિક કોર્પોરેટરસે ગટરલાઇનના રીપેરીંગનું કામ શરૂ કરાવ્યુ
  • પ્રજાને જાગૃત કરવા લગાડેલા હોર્ડીંગ્સના પગલે સર્જાયેલી પરિસ્થિતીથી કોર્પોરેટરોએ નમતું જોખવું પડ્યું
  • અન્ય પડતર કાર્યો પણ ચૂંટણી પહેલાં પતાવી આપવાની બાંહેધરી અપાઈ

ગાંધીનગર મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી રહ્યાં છે, અને નાગરિકો પ્રત્યે સત્તાધીશો તેમજ સ્થાનિક નેતાઓનું વલણ કૂણું બની રહ્યું છે. જોકે આ સાથે વણઉકેલાયેલી સ્થાનિક સમસ્યાઓ અંગે પ્રજાનો અવાજ પણ બુલંદ થઇ રહ્યો છે અને હવે પ્રજા રાજકીય નેતાઓ માયાજાળમાં ફસાવા તૈયાર નથી. તેનો ઉદાહરણ ગાંધીનગરના ક-રોડ પરના ગોકુળપુરા ખાતે એક યુવા મહિલા સામાજિક કાર્યકરે પૂરું પાડ્યું છે.

સમસ્યાઓના ફોટા સાથેના મોટા હોર્ડિંગ્સ લગાડ્યા
છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી અનેકવિધ સમસ્યાઓથી પ્રજા ત્રસ્ત હોવા સાથે તે બાબતે અસંખ્ય રજુઆતો કરી હોવા છતાં સ્થાનિક સત્તાધીશોએ દ્વારા આંખ આડા કાન કરવામાં આવતા હતા, પરંતુ હવે જ્યારે મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચુંટણીઓ આવી પહોંચી છે. ત્યારે ગોકુળપુરા અને યુવા સામાજિક કાર્યકર કાર્યકર ભુમિ રબારી દ્વારા આ સમસ્યાઓ અંગે ગોકુળપુરાના પ્રજાજનોને જાગૃત કરવા ગામમાં સમસ્યાઓના ફોટા સાથેના મોટા હોર્ડિંગ્સ લગાડી અનોખો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેના પરિપાકરૂપે સ્થાનિક કોર્પોરેટર્સ દોડતા થઈ ગયા હતા અને આજે ગોકુળપુરામાં ગટરલાઇનના રીપેરીંગનું કાર્ય શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે અને બાકીના પડતર કાર્યો પણ ઝડપથી પૂરા કરી આપવાની કોર્પોરેટર્સ બાંહેધરી આપી રહ્યા છે.

પ્રજાએ સોશિયલ મીડિયાનો ઉપયોગ કરતાં તંત્ર કામે લાગ્યું
પ્રજાએ સોશિયલ મીડિયાનો ઉપયોગ કરતાં તંત્ર કામે લાગ્યું

તાજેતરમાં ગોકુળપુરાના સામાજિક કાર્યકર ભૂમિ રબારી દ્વારા ગોકુળપુરામાં ફેલાયેલી ગંદકીથી માંડીને ઉભરાતી ગટરો ઉપરાંત સરકારી દવાખાનું, બાળકો માટે બગીચો, સ્ટ્રીટલાઈટો, ગેસ પાઇપલાઇન, શહેરી બસ સેવા, પીવાનું પાણી ડહોળું આવતું હોવું, વસાહતના મકાનોને સનદના પ્લોટમાં નામ ફેર સહિત મકાનોને કાયદેસર કરવા જેવી પાયાની સમસ્યાઓ અંગે સેવવામાં આવતી દુર્લક્ષતા બાબતે પ્રજાજનોએ જાગૃત થઈને આગામી ચૂંટણીઓમાં વોટ માંગવા આવનારા નેતાઓ પાસે જવાબ માંગવા અનુરોધ કરતાં હોર્ડીંગ્સ લગાડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

કોર્પોર્રેટર્સના ટેકેદારોએ હોર્ડીંગ્સ ઉતાર્યા પણ વસાહતીઓએ સોશિયલ મીડિયાનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો
ગોકુળપુરામાં લાગેલા આ હોર્ડિંગ્સોએ ભારે કૌતુક જગાવ્યું હતું અને તેના ફોટા સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ઝડપથી વાયરલ થઈ જતાં સમગ્ર ગોકુળપુરા વિસ્તારમાં સ્થાનિક પ્રજાજનો ભુમિ રબારીની હિંમત અને આ પ્રશંસનીય પહેલને બિરદાવી હતી અને તેના પગલે ગોકુળપુરામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં વસતા માલધારી સમાજના રહીશોએ સ્થાનિક કોર્પોર્રેટર્સ પાસે જવાબ માંગ્યો હતો.પરિસ્થિતી જોઈને કોર્પોરેટર જીતુ રાયકા જેઓ પોતે માલધારી સમાજના જ હોવાથી અને પોતાની મતબેંક તૂટી રહી હોવાનું જણાતા સૌથી પહેલા ગોકુળપુરા દોડી ગયા હતા, પરંતુ તેઓ સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓના સવાલોનો જવાબ આપીઓ શક્યા નહોતા. છેવટે એમના ટેકેદારોએ ભૂમિબેને લગાડેલા હોર્ડીંગ્સ ઉતારી લીધા હતા, પરંતુ વસાહતીઓએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા થકી આ વોર્ડના ચારેય કોંગ્રેસી કોર્પોરેટર્સને ગામમાં આવી ચર્ચા કરવા નોતરું આપ્યું હતું, જોકે નોતરું સ્વીકાર્ય કર્યા પછી પણ એક પણ કોર્પોરેટર્સ ગોકુળપુરા જવાની હિંમત કરી શક્યા નહોતા.

ગટર લાઇનનું કામ શરૂ થયું
ગટર લાઇનનું કામ શરૂ થયું

આ દરમ્યાન એક કોર્પોરેટર ચીમન વિંઝુડાએ તો વસાહતીઓને ફોન પર ઉડાઉ જવાબ આપ્યા હતા જ્યારે મહિલા કોર્પોરેટર મીનાબેનનો તો કોઈ સંપર્ક જ નહોતો થયો જેથી સ્થાનિક નાગરિકો રોષે ભરાયા હતા અને વસાહતીઓએ ચારેય કોર્પોરેટર્સને મત નહીં આપવો તેવી સોશિયલ મીડિયા ગ્રૂપમાં જાહેરાત કરતા પ્રદીપસિંહ વાઘેલાએ વસાહતીઓને સકારાત્મક પ્રતિભાવ આપીને અન્ય કોર્પોરેટર્સ સાથે મળીને ગોકુળપુરામાં ગટરલાઇનના રીપેરીંગનું કામ આજે શરૂ કરાવ્યુ હતું અને બાકીના પડતર કામો પણ ઝડપથી પતાવી આપવાની બાંહેધરી આપી છે.

    • કૉપી લિંક
