રોષ:નેતાએ આગેવાનને રોકડું પરખાવ્યું, ‘મોવડી મંડળને શું ખબર પડે!’

ગાંધીનગર38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભાજપમાં રજૂઆત માટે આવતા નેતાઓમાં રોષ યથાવત્
  • સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ મહત્વ બતાવવા કાર્યકરોનું ટોળું સાથે રાખે છે

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લા પંચાતની 28, 3 તાલુકા પંચાયતની 80 અને 2 નગરપાલિકાની 18 મળીને કુલ 126 બેઠકો પર જંગ ખેલાવાનો છે. કોઈપણ રાજકીય પક્ષ માટે ટીકીટ ફાળવણી મુદ્દે સૌથી વધુ માથાનો દુ:ખાવો સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી હોય કારણ કે 2-3 કે તેથી વધુ વિસ્તાર ભેગા થઈને એક વોર્ડ કે બેઠક બનતી હોય છે. ત્યારે એક વિસ્તાર કે સમાજને ટિકિટ આપવાની વાત થતાં જ અન્ય વિસ્તાર કે અન્ય સમાજ બાયો ચઢાવી લેતા હોય છે. આવું જ કઈક હાલ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓને લઈને ગાંધીનગર ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યલયો પર થઈ રહ્યું છે.

હાલના સમયે બંને પક્ષના કાર્યલયો પર રોજેરોજ વિવિધ વિસ્તારના સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ પહોંચી રહ્યાં છે. જેમાં સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ પોતાનું મહત્વ સાબિત કરવા કાર્યકરોનું ટોળું પણ સાથે રાખે છે. જેઓ જે-તે વિસ્તારમાં ટિકિટ માટે પોતાની દાવેદારી માટેના કારણો અને પોતાના કામો ગણાવતા હોય છે.

બીજી તરફ પોતાને ટિકિટ નથી મળવાની તેવું જાણી ગયેલા અનેક નેતાઓ ઊગ્ર રજૂઆતો સાથે પહોંચે છે. સામે જિલ્લાના નેતાઓનો પણ ગોખેલો એક જ જવાબ હોય છે કે વિવિધ નામોમાંથી મોવડીમંડળ નક્કી કરે તેને જ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવશે.

આવા જ સ્થાનિક નેતાને મંગળવારે ભાજપના નેતાએ મોવડીમંડળના નામે સમજાવતા સ્થાનિક નેતાએ રોકડું પરખાવી દીધું હતું કે,‘મોવડીમંડળને શું ખબર પડે, અમે કેટલા કામો કર્યા છે અને પક્ષ માટે કેટલું દોડ્યા છીએ. પ્રદેશના નેતાઓને તો અમારું નામ પણ ખબર નહીં હોય. એટલે અમારા વિસ્તાર માટે કોણ લાયક ઉમેદવાર છે તે તો તમારે નક્કી કરીને મોવડીમંડળને કહેવાયું હોય.’ બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યલયમાં પણ વિવિધ વિસ્તારના સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ ઉગ્ર રજૂઆત સાથે પોતાન દાવા કરી રહ્યાં છે.

