વર્ગ વધારો નામંજુર:શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા રાજ્યની 86 જેટલી સ્કૂલોની નવા વર્ગ અને વર્ગ વધારા માટેની અરજીઓ નામંજૂર કરવામા આવી

ગાંધીનગર36 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
  • સ્કૂલો બંધ હોવાથી બોર્ડ દ્વારા આ વર્ષે ઓનલાઈન અરજી પ્રક્રિયા પણ મોડેથી શરૂ કરાઈ હતી
  • નામંજૂર થયેલી સ્કૂલોમાં કેટલીક બિન આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની અને કેટલીક આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની છે

રાજ્યની માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક સ્કૂલો દ્વારા ધો.11-12ના નવા વર્ગ માટે અને હાલના વર્ગોમાં વર્ગ વધારા માટે અરજીઓ કરી હતી.જે અંતર્ગત બોર્ડ દ્વારા રાજ્યની 86 જેટલી સ્કૂલોને નવા વર્ગ અને વર્ગ વધારા માટે નામંજૂર કરવામા આવી છે. કોરોનાને લીધે આ વર્ષે નવા વર્ગો અને વર્ગ વધારાની અરજીઓ માટેની પ્રક્રિયામાં ઘણો વિલંબ થયો છે.સ્કૂલો બંધ હોવાથી બોર્ડ દ્વારા આ વર્ષે ઓનલાઈન અરજી પ્રક્રિયા પણ મોડેથી શરૂ કરાઈ હતી.

નામંજૂર થયેલી સ્કૂલોમાં કેટલીક બિન આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની અને કેટલીક આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની છે
અરજી પ્રક્રિયા બાદ બોર્ડે સ્ક્રૂટિની કર્યા પછી તાજેતરમાં સ્કૂલોને નવા વર્ગ અને વર્ગ વધારા માટે મંજૂર અને નામંજૂર કરી છે.નામંજૂર સ્કૂલોની યાદી મુજબ રાજ્યની 86 જેટલી સ્કૂલોને ધો.11ના અને ધો.12ના પ્રથમ વર્ગ માટે તેમજ 11-12ના હાલના વર્ગોમાં વર્ગ વધારા માટે નામંજૂર કરવામા આવી છે. કેટલીક સ્કૂલો ધો.10 પછી ધો.11 શરૂ કરવા તેમજ ક્રમિક વર્ગ માટે અરજી કરી હતી જ્યારે કેટલીક સ્કૂલોએ ધો.11-12ના એક-એક કે બે-બે વર્ગોમાં એક-એક વર્ગના વધારા માટે અરજી કરી હતી.નામંજૂર થયેલી સ્કૂલોમાં કેટલીક બિન આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની અને કેટલીક આદિજાતી વિસ્તારની છે.

અમદાવાદ જિલ્લામા 15 જેટલી સ્કૂલો નવા વર્ગ-વર્ગ વધારા માટે નામંજૂર કરાઈ
જીલ્લાવાર નામંજૂર સ્કૂલોમાં અમદાવાદ જિલ્લામા 15 જેટલી સ્કૂલો નવા વર્ગ-વર્ગ વધારા માટે નામંજૂર કરાઈ છે. નામંજૂર 86 સ્કૂલોમાં મંજૂર સ્કૂલો વધારે છે. બોર્ડ દ્વારાધો.11-12માં વર્ગ વધારા માટે 124 જેટલી સ્કૂલોને મંજૂર કરવામા આવી છે અને આ તમામ ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કૂલો છે.જે સ્કૂલોની અરજી મંજૂર રાખવામા આવી છે તેમાં આદિજાતિ, બિન આદિ જાતિ અને એસસીપી વિસ્તારની સ્કૂલોની સ્કૂલો છે.સૌથી વધુ બિન આદિજાતિ વિસ્તારની સ્કૂલો છે અને અમદાવાદ જિલ્લાની 10થી વધુ સ્કૂલો મંજૂર કરવામા આવી છે.

રાજ્યમાં સરકારે 123 શાળા બંધ કરી, 5172 શાળા મર્જ કરી
ગુજરાતની જે સ્કૂલોમાં ગરીબ અને મધ્યમવર્ગનાં બાળકો અભ્યાસ કરે છે એવી સરકારી પ્રાથમિક સ્કૂલોનો મૃત્યુઘંટ વાગી રહ્યો છે. ઓછાં બાળકોનું કારણ આપીને આ સ્કૂલો પહેલાં ખાનગી એકમને ચલાવવા આપી દેવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ હવે મર્જ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. બીજી તરફ, ખાનગી સ્કૂલોને માન્યતા આપવાનું પ્રમાણ વધારી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લાં ત્રણ વર્ષમાં 123 સરકારી સ્કૂલો બંધ કરવામાં આવી છે અથવા તો 5172 શાળા બીજી સ્કૂલમાં મર્જ કરવામાં આવી છે.
સરકારે ત્રણ વર્ષમાં 1157 ખાનગી પ્રાથામિક સ્કૂલને માન્યતા આપી
શિક્ષણ વિભાગનાં સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે સરકારી સ્કૂલોમાં મુખ્ય સમસ્યા બાળકોની છે. જે સ્કૂલમાં નિયત સંખ્યા કરતાં ઓછાં બાળકો હોય છે એ સ્કૂલોને બંધ અથવા તો મર્જર કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. બીજી તરફ, રાજ્ય સરકારે ત્રણ વર્ષમાં 1157 ખાનગી પ્રાથામિક સ્કૂલને માન્યતા આપી છે, એનો મતલબ એ થયો કે સરકારી સ્કૂલોના ભોગે ખાનગી સ્કૂલોને માન્યતા આપવામાં આવે છે.

