રેકોર્ડ:8 વર્ષની બાળકીએ ઈન્ડિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડસમાં રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગૂગલ ગર્લ ઓફ ગાંધીનગર-કવિતા ક્વીન તરીકે જાણીતી છે
  • કામખ્યાએ 17 સેકન્ડમાં ભારતના રાજ્ય અને તેની રાજધાનીઓ જણાવી

ગૂગલ ગર્લ ઓફ ગાંધીનગર તેમજ કવિતા ક્વીન તરીકે જાણીતી માત્ર 8 વર્ષની બાળકી કામખ્યા રાઠીએ ફરી એક વખત ગાંધીનગરને ગૌરવ અપાવ્યું છે. કામખ્યા રાઠીએ સૌથી ઓછા સમયમાં ભારતના રાજ્ય તેમજ તેની રાજધાનીઓ જણાવી ઈન્ડિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડસમાં રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો છે.

કામખ્યાએ આ રેકોર્ડ માત્ર 17 સેકન્ડમાં જ બનાવ્યો છે. એટલું જ નહીં આ સિવાય આ બાળકીએ અન્ય એક રેકોર્ડ બનાવવા માટેની પણ ઓફર કરી છે. જેમાં તેને 12 સેકન્ડમાં જ દશાંશ પછીની 100 અંકોની સંખ્યા જણાવવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત તે માત્ર 2 મિનિટની અંદર 170 થી વધુ દેશ અને તેની રાજધાનીઓ પણ જણાવી શકે છે.કામખ્યાને 100 થી વધુ કવિતાઓ યાદ છે, અને એવું લાગે છે કે, જાણે એક જ શ્વાસે આ બધી કવિતાઓ એક સાથે ગાઈ લશે. અઢી વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં આ બાળકી ગુજરાત તેમજ દેશની તમામ અખબારોમાં અને ટીવી ચેનલો પર આવી ચૂંકી છે. આ સિવાય તેને અનેક સ્ટેજ શો પણ કર્યા છે. મૂળ સાંચોર જિલ્લાની જાલોર રાજસ્થાનની આ બાળકી હાલમાં ગાંધીનગરમાં કેન્દ્રીય વિદ્યાલય નંબર- 1 સેક્ટર30 માં ધોરણ 4માં અભ્યાસ કરે છે. તેના પિતા એરફોર્સમાં ફરજ બજાવે છે, જ્યારે તેની માતા વાવોલમાં અલ્મા મેટર પ્રિસ્કુલ નામની એક પ્રિસ્કુલ ચલાવે છે.

