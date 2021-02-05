તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આનંદો:રાજ્યની યુનિવર્સિટી-કોલેજોના પ્રોફેસરોને મળશે સાતમા પગાર પંચનો લાભ, એરિયર્સની 50 ટકા રકમ પ્રથમ હપ્તામાં ચૂકવાશે

11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
શિક્ષણમંત્રી ભુપેન્દ્ર સિંહ ચુડાસમાની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
શિક્ષણમંત્રી ભુપેન્દ્ર સિંહ ચુડાસમાની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • સરકારી તથા બિનસરકારી ગ્રાન્ટેડ કોલેજોના પ્રાધ્યાપકોને કેન્દ્રીય સાતમા પગાર પંચનું એરિયર્સ ચૂકવાશે

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં ચાલી રહેલા અંદાજપત્ર સત્ર દરમિયાન શિક્ષણ મંત્રી ભુપેન્દ્રસિંહ ચુડાસમાએ શૈક્ષણિક ક્ષેત્રે મહત્વની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. જે મુજબ રાજ્યની યુનિવર્સિટીઓ અને યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન સરકારી તથા બિનસરકારી ગ્રાન્ટેડ કોલેજોના પ્રાધ્યાપકોને કેન્દ્રીય સાતમા પગાર પંચનું એરિયર્સ ચૂકવાશે.
યુજીસીની ભલામણ મુજબ મળશે સાતમા પગાર પંચનો લાભ
શિક્ષણ મંત્રીએ જાહેરાત કરતા કહ્યું હતું કે, રાજ્યની યુનિવર્સિટીઓ અને યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન સરકારી-બિન સરકારી અનુદાનિત કોલેજોના પ્રાધ્યાપકોને યુજીસીની ભલામણ મુજબ કેન્દ્રીય સાતમા પગાર પંચના પગાર સુધારણાનો લાભ આપવામાં આવશે.
50% રકમ પ્રથમ હત્યા પેટે ચૂકવાશે
તેમણે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે, કોરોનાની મહામારને કારણે રાજ્ય સરકારની આવકમાં ઘટાડો થયો છે. તેમ છતાં શૈક્ષણિક હિતોને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા હકારાત્મક અભિગમ સાથે આ લાભ શિક્ષણ વિભાગના તા.1/2/2019ના ઠરાવ મુજબ તા.1/1/2016થી આપવામાં આવશે. જેમાં મળવાપાત્ર કુલ એરિયર્સની 50% રકમ પ્રથમ હપ્તા પેટે ચૂકવવામાં આવશે.

સાતમું પગાર પંચ લાગુ કરવાની ઉઠી હતી માગ
નોંધનીય છે કે સાતમા પગાર પંચની માંગ છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતી હતી. આ અંગે ધરણા પણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને સરકાર સામે રજૂઆતો પણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારે સરકાર દ્વારા પ્રાધ્યાપકોની આ માગણીને સ્વીકારીને સાતમા પગાર પંચના અમલની જાહેરાત આવકારદાયી છે.

  • કૉપી લિંક
