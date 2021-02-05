તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:મહિલાઓના આર્થિક સામાજિક વિકાસ માટેની રાજ્ય સરકારની પહેલ, મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ માટે ખાસ આર્થિક સહાય ,સેલ્ફ હેલ્પ જુથ બનાવીને કામગીરી

ગાંધીનગર16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મહિલાઓનું પોષણ, આર્થિક, સામાજિક વિકાસ અને સુરક્ષા જળવાય તેના પર આધાર
  • વિવિધ મહિલાલક્ષી યોજના અને તેનોઅમલ કરતાં વિભાગ સાથેની વિગતવાર માહિતી

ગુજરાત રાજય સરકાર મહિલાઓના આર્થિક વિકાસ અને તેમના સામાજીક કલ્યાણ માટે વિવિધ યોજનાઓ અમલમાં મુકી છે. તેમાં મહિલા શિક્ષણ, શિક્ષણ, પોષણ, આરોગ્ય, કૌશલ્ય, આર્થિક, કલ્યાણ, સુરક્ષા, વહીવટી સક્ષમતા જેવા મુદ્દાઓ આવરી લેવાય છે. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ માટે ખાસ આર્થિક સહાય ,સેલ્ફ હેલ્પ જુથ બનાવીને કામગીરી થાય છે, તમેને વિવિધ એકઝીબીશન યોજવા મદદ પણ કરાય છે. રાજય સરકારનો મહેસુલ વિભાગ દ્વારા મહિલાઓના નામે મકાનની નોંધણી કરવામાં આવે તો સ્ટેમ્પ ડયુટીમાં રાહત પણ આપવામાં આવે છે.રાજયમાં વર્ષ 2014-15થી મહિલા વિકાસની વાત કરતું જેન્ડર બજેટ પણ સમાન્ય બજેટ સાથે રજુ કરવામાં આવે છે.

રાજય સરકારના મહિલા અને બાળવિકાસના કમિશનર અને સચિવ મનિષા ચંદ્રાએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, “રાજ્યની કિશોરીઓ, યુવતીઓ, સગર્ભા અને ધાત્રી માતાઓ તેમજ અન્ય તમામ મહિલાઓનું પોષણ, આર્થિક, સામાજિક વિકાસ અને સુરક્ષા જળવાય અને તેણી પોતાના અને રાજ્યના વિકાસમાં યોગદાન આપવા સક્ષમ બને તેજ અમારું લક્ષ્ય છે. અમારો મંત્ર છે,"સક્ષમ મહિલા...સશક્ત ગુજરાત..." પોતાના વિકાસ થકી કુટુંબ, સમાજ અને રાજ્યના વિકાસમાં મહત્તમ યોગદાન આપે.”

મહિલા વિકાસના વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રોમાં રાજ્ય સરકારના વિભાગો દ્વારા અમલી યોજનાઓ અને તેના હેતુની માહિતી
સ્ટેમ્પ ડયુટીમાં માફી –મહેસુલ વિભાગ
મહિલાના નામે નોધાતા દસ્તાવેજોની ફી માંથી માફી : મહિલાઓના નામે મિલકત હોયતો તેની સામાજિક સુરક્ષા જળવાય છે, સરકારે મહિલાના નામે નોધાતા દસ્તાવેજોની ફી માંથી માફી આપી છે, જેના પરિણામ સ્વરૂપ આજે ૨૪.૦૧ લાખ દસ્તાવેજ મહિલાના નામે નોધાયા જે માટે સરકારે રૂ. 1637.17 કરોડની ફી માફી કરી આપી છે. (મહેસુલ વિભાગ).

મહિલા શૈક્ષણિક વિકાસ :
“વિદ્યાલક્ષ્મી બોન્ડ યોજના”
ગ્રામ્ય તેમજ શહેર વિસ્તારની કન્યાઓ શાળામાં પ્રવેશ મેળવે તે માટે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા દર વર્ષે “કન્યા કેળવણી રથ યાત્રા” પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં ચલાવવામાં આવે છે, જેમાં સરકારના મંત્રીઓ, ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ તેમજ અન્ય અધિકારીશ્રીઓ સતત ગ્રામ્ય સ્તરે કન્યાના વાલીઓ ને કન્યા શિક્ષણ માટે પ્રોત્સાહિત કરી શાળામાં પ્રવેશ અપાવે છે. સાથેજ પ્રાથમિક અને માધ્યમિક શાળામાં પ્રવેશ મેળવેલ કન્યા સ્થાયી રહી પોતાનો અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કરે તે માટે “વિદ્યાલક્ષ્મી બોન્ડ યોજના” (પ્રાથમિક અને માધ્યમિક શાળા) દ્વારા રૂ.૨૦૦૦ની આર્થિક સહાય પણ આપવામાં આવે છે.

“વિદ્યા સાધના અને સરસ્વતી સાધના” યોજના
માધ્યમિક શાળાઓ ગામથી દુર હોવાથી વાહન વ્યવહારની સુવિધાના અભાવે દીકરીઓ શિક્ષણ મેળવતી નથી ડ્રોપ આઉટ થાય છે, આ સમસ્યાના ઉકેલ માટે “વિદ્યા સાધના અને સરસ્વતી સાધના” યોજના અંતર્ગત શાળામાથીજ દીકરીઓને મફત સાયકલ આપવામાં આવે છે. તો ગ્રામ્ય અને શહેરી વિસ્તારમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી વિદ્યાર્થીનીઓ માટે મફત એસ.ટી. બસ પાસ પણ આપવામાં આવે છે. આ ઉપરાંત આર્થિક પરિસ્થિતિ નબળી હોવાના કારણે જે વાલીઓ પોતાની દીકરીને ઉચ્ચ શિક્ષણ અપાવી શકતા નથી તેના માટે “મુખ્યમંત્રી કન્યા કેળવણી નિધિ” (નિયામક, પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ)યોજના શરુ કરેલ છે, જેમાં અરજી કરી કન્યા શિક્ષણ માટે સહાય મેળવી શકાય છે.
આદિવાસી વિસ્તારમાં માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણમાં દીકરીઓને ઘરકામ કે અન્ય કામમાં જોડવાના કારણે હાજરી ઓછી હોય છે તેથી આ વિસ્તારમાં “અન્ન સંગમ” (10+10+10 kg. ઘઉં ચોખા અને મકાઈ) (આદિજાતી વિકાસ વિભાગ) યોજના અંતર્ગત વાલીઓને અનાજ પૂરું પાડવામાં આવે છે.

શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રની અન્ય મહત્વની યોજનાઓ

  • આર્થિક રીતે નબળા કુટુંબોની દીકરીઓના શિક્ષણ માટે કસ્તુરબા ગાંધી બાલિકા વિદ્યાલય કાર્યરત છે, જેમાં શિક્ષણ સાથે કૌશલ્ય વિકાસની તાલીમો પણ આપવામાં આવે છે.
  • રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા ધો. 10 અને 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતી કન્યાઓને બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા ફીમાંથી મુક્તિ આપવામાં આવે છે
  • ધોરણ 9 થી 12 માં અભ્યાસ કરતી કન્યાઓને વિના મૂલ્યે શિક્ષણ પુરુ પાડવામાં આવે છે.
  • ટેકનીકલ શિક્ષણમાં વિદ્યાર્થીનીઓ વધુ ને વધુ પ્રવેશ મેળવે તે માટે અલાયદી ગર્લ્સ પોલીટેકનીક તૈયાર કરવામાં આવનાર છે
  • વિવિધ સમુદાય (એસ.ટી., એસ.સી., સામાજિક શૈક્ષણિક પછાત વર્ગ વિગેરે)ના વિધાર્થીનીઓ માટે વિવિધ શિષ્યવૃત્તિ આપવામાં આવે છે.

અભયમ 181 મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈન”
વિવિધ પ્રકારની હિંસાથી પીડિત મહિલાને એક કોલ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક સહાય અને સુરક્ષા મળી રહે તે માટે “અભયમ 181 મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈન” સતત કાર્યરત છે (મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ), હિંસા ગ્રસ્ત મહિલા કે યુવતીને માહિતી, માર્ગદર્શન અને સહાયતા માટે “પોલીસ સ્ટેશન બેઇઝ્ડ સહાયતા કેન્દ્રો” સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં કાર્યરત છે, તેમજ ઘરથી બહાર કાઢી મુકેલી મહિલાને સહાયરૂપ બનવા “વન સ્ટોપ સેન્ટર – સખી સેન્ટર” અને “આશ્રયગૃહ” અને “સ્વધાર ગૃહ” બનાવાયા છે.

મહિલા આર્થિક વિકાસ
“મુખ્યમંત્રી મહિલા ઉત્કર્ષ યોજના” (નવી યોજના) અંતર્ગત ધિરાણ સંસ્થાઓ મારફત પ્રત્યેક સ્વ સહાય જૂથને આર્થિક પ્રવુંર્ત્તી શરુ કરવા રૂ.1 લાખની લોન સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે, (ગ્રામ વિકાસ વિભાગ) તેમજ સ્વ સહાય જૂથો દ્વારા ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની મહિલાઓને આર્થિક રીતે પગભર બનાવવા માટે “આયુર્વેદિક સાબુ બનાવવાના યુનિટ શરુ કરવા આર્થિક સહાય” આપવાની યોજના વર્ષ 2021-22થી શરુ થનાર છે. (ફોરેસ્ટ વિભાગ).

“મહિલા સ્વાવલંબન યોજના”

  • મહિલાઓ આર્થિક રીતે પગભર બને તે માટે વિવિધ યોજના અંતર્ગત આર્થિક સહાય / લોન આપવામાં આવે છે “મહિલા સ્વાવલંબન યોજના” (મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ) તેમજ વિવિધ આર્થિક પ્રવુંર્ત્તિઓ માટે સાધન સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે “માનવ કલ્યાણ યોજના” (જીલ્લા ઉદ્યોગ કેન્દ્ર), આ ઉપરાંત યુવતીઓ અને મહિલાઓમાં વ્યવસાયિક કૌશલ્યોનો વિકાસ થાય તે માટે ગ્રામ્ય તેમજ શહેરી સ્તરે ઘનિષ્ઠ તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમો યોજવામાં આવે છે.
  • “કૌશલ્ય વર્ધન કેન્દ્ર” (શ્રમ અને રોજગાર વિભાગ), “જનરલ તાલીમ” (મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ), ઉત્પાદિત વસ્તુઓના વેચાણ માટે સરકાર દ્વારા રાજ્ય તેમજ રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે મેળાઓ યોજી વેચાણને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવામાં આવે છે મહિલાઓને આર્થિક રીતે પગભર કરવા તેમના ઉત્પાદનોનાં “પ્રદર્શન સહ વેચાણ” “ગ્રામ હાટ” યોજવામાં આવે છે.

આરોગ્ય અને પોષણ વિકાસ (આરોગ્ય વિભાગ)
“કસ્તુરબા પોષણ સહાય યોજના અને પ્રધાનમંત્રી માતૃ વંદના યોજના

  • રાજ્યમાં ગરીબી રેખાની નીચેની માતાઓ માટે, કુપોષણ અને એનેમિયા સાથે જોડાયેલી બીમારીઓ અને મૃત્યુદરના ઘટાડાને સુનિશ્ચિત કરવા સગર્ભા મહિલાને “કસ્તુરબા પોષણ સહાય યોજના અને પ્રધાનમંત્રી માતૃ વંદના યોજના” અંતર્ગત રૂ.6 હજારની સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે.
  • સલામત માતૃત્વ માટે સરકાર દ્વારા ખાનગી તબોબોના સહયોગમાં તમામ પ્રસુતિ સંબંધીત મફત સારવાર અને બાળકની સંભાળ માટે “ચિરંજીવી યોજના” અને “બાલસખા યોજના” અમલી બનાવેલ છે, મફત પ્રસુતિની સાથે પ્રસુતા મહિલાને ઘર સુધી સલામત રીતે પહોચાડવા “ખીલખીલાટ વાન” પણ કાર્યરત છે.
  • રાજ્યમાં ઘટતા દીકરી જન્મને અટકાવવા અને દીકરીના જન્મને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા “દીકરી યોજના- આરોગ્ય વિભાગ” તેમજ “વ્હાલી દીકરી યોજના – મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ” અમલી છે, જે અંતર્ગત આવા વાલીઓને પ્રોત્સાહન સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે.
  • કિશોરીઓના પોષણ વિકાસ તેમજ કૌશલ્‍ય વિકાસ માટે “સબલા યોજના, કિશોરી શક્તિ અને પૂર્ણા યોજના” અમલી છે, જેનો લાભ આંગણવાડી કાર્યકર દ્વારા આપવામાં આવે છે.
  • શ્રમયોગી કલ્યાણ બોર્ડ અંતર્ગત નોધણી થયેલ મહિલા બાંધકામ શ્રમિકોને પ્રસુતિ સમયે આર્થિક સહાય આપવા આવે છે.
  • વિવિધ હિંસાથી પીડિત મહિલા કે યુવતીને આર્થિક રીતે સહાયરૂપ બનવા “વિકટીમ કમ્પન્સેશન ફંડ” બનાવવામાં આવેલું છે (ગૃહ વિભાગ દ્વારા).

નારી અદાલત
મહિલાઓ માટે મહિલાઓ દ્રારા ચલાવવામાં આવતી, બિન ઔપચારિક ન્યાય પ્રણાલી છે. નારી અદાલત મહિલાઓને કોર્ટમાં ગયા વિના ઘરઆંગણે પોતાના પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ લાવવાની તક પુરી પાડે છે, સાથેજ વિના મૂલ્યે, ઝડપી અને આત્મ સન્‍માન સાથે ન્યાય અપાવે છે. (૨૭૦ નારી અદાલતો કાર્યરત છે.) (મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ)

મહિલા વહીવટી ક્ષમતા

  • મહિલાઓ વધુને વધુ વહીવટ અને સુરક્ષા ક્ષેત્રે જોડાય તે માટે અનેક પગલાં લીધા છે. ત્રિસ્તરીય પંચાયતમાં 50 ટકા અનામત કરેલ જેના કારણે આજે 49.99 ટકા મહિલાઓ (71,988 મહિલા પ્રતિનિધિ) વહીવટ કરે છે, (પંચાયત વિભાગ)
  • પોલીસમાં મહિલાઓ માટે ખાસ છૂટ આપી, જેના કારણે 14,007થી વધુ PSI થી કોન્સ્ટેબલ સુધીમાં મહિલાઓ ખડેપગે કાર્યરત છે (ગૃહ વિભાગ).
  • ગ્રામ પંચાયતના વહીવટમાં મહિલાઓની ભાગીદારી ને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા “સમરસ મહિલા પંચાયત” યોજના અમલી બનાવી છે, જેનો ઉદ્દ્શ્ય ઈલેકશન નહિ પરંતુ સિલેકશનથી નેતાની પસંદગીનો અભીગમ અપનાવેલો છે (પંચાયત વિભાગ).

મહિલા કલ્યાણ અને સુરક્ષા
વિધવા મહિલાઓના આર્થિક વિકાસ માટે “ગંગા સ્વરૂપ આર્થિક સહાય યોજના” દ્વારા રાજ્યની 8 લાખથી વધુ મહિલાઓને દર માસે રૂ. 1250ની સહાય સીધી તેના ખાતામાં જમા થાય છે, હવે વિધવા મહિલાઓનું સમાજમાં સ્વમાન સાથે સ્વીકૃતિ અને પુનઃ સ્થાપન થાય તે માટે વર્ષ 2021-22થી “વિધવા પુનઃલગ્ન” યોજના અમલી મુકવામાં આવનાર છે, જે અંતર્ગત તેને રૂ. 50 હજારની પ્રોત્સાહન રકમ આપવામાં આવશે (મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગ).

“કુંવરબાઈનું મામેરું” તેમજ “સાત ફેર સમૂહ લગ્ન
વિવિધ સમુદાય (એસ.સી.,એસ.ટી., OBC) ની દીકરીઓના લગ્નમાટે સહાયરૂપ બનવા “કુંવરબાઈનું મામેરું” તેમજ “સાત ફેર સમૂહ લગ્ન” યોજના અંતર્ગત આર્થિક સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે (સામાજિક ન્યાય અને અધિકારીતા વિભાગ)

જેન્ડર બજેટ 2021-22
(વર્ષ 2014-15થી રાજયના બજેટની સાથે મહિલાઓને આવરી લેતાં મુદ્દાઓ સમાવીને જેન્ડર બજેટ રાજય સરકાર દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવે છે)

  • મહિલા સશક્તિકરણની અંદાજે 867 જેટલી યોજનાઓ આવરી લેવાઈ છે.
  • આ પૈકી, 189 જેટલી યોજનાઓ સંપૂર્ણપણે (100%) મહિલાલક્ષી છે,
  • જેમાં મહિલાઓ અને કન્યાઓની શિક્ષણ, આરોગ્ય, ક્લ્યાણ, સુરક્ષા, પોષણ, કૌશલ્યવર્ધન અને આર્થિક સશક્તિકરણ જેવી વિશેષ જરૂરિયાતોને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને રૂ. 5112.88 કરોડ જેટલી જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવેલી છે,
  • મહિલાઓની સહભાગિતાના ટકાવારીમાં 30થી 99% હોય તેવી 678 યોજનાઓ આવરી લેવામાં આવેલ છે, જે માટે રૂ. 81,998.22 કરોડ જેટલી જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવેલ છે, જેમાં વ્યક્તિગત લાભાર્થીલક્ષી યોજનાઓ, વિવિધ માળખાગત તેમજ સમુદાય વિકાસ યોજનાઓનો સમાવેશ થયેલી છે.
  • વર્ષ 2021-22ના જેન્ડર બજેટમાં ગત વર્ષ (2020-21)ની સરખામણીમાં બંને કેટેગરીમાં થઈ કુલ રૂ.8,692.63 કરોડનો વધારો થયો છે.
