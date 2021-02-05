તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પરીક્ષાની કામગીરી શરૂ:ધોરણ 10ની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષાના ફોર્મ તથા ફી બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ પર પાંચમી માર્ચ 2021 સુધી ઓનલાઈન ભરી શકાશે

ગાંધીનગર12 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ધોરણ 10ના રીપીટર વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પણ પોતાના ફોર્મ ઓનલાઈન ભરવાના રહેશે

11 જાન્યુઆરીથી ધોરણ 10 અને 12ની સ્કૂલો શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. આજે ગુજરાત બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ 10 અને ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ જાહેર થઈ ચૂક્યો છે. ધોરણ 10 અને 12ની પરીક્ષાઓ 10મી મેથી શરૂ થઈ રહી છે.આ પરીક્ષાઓ 25મી મે સુધી ચાલશે. ત્યારે હવે શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ 10ની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા માટે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે જાહેરાત કરી છે. ધોરણ 10ના તથા સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આગામી પાંચમી માર્ચ સુધી બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ પર નિયત કરેલી ફી સાથે પરીક્ષાના ફોર્મ ભરી શકશે. આ ફોર્મ ભરવાનો સમય સવારે 11 વાગ્યાથી રાત્રીના 12 વાગ્યા સુધીનો રહેશે. તે ઉપરાંત રીપીટર વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પણ પોતાના ફોર્મ ઓનલાઈન ભરવાનાં રહેશે.
ફોર્મ ચકાસણી બાદ હોલ ટિકિટ જાહેર કરાશે
મે માસમાં યોજાનારી બોર્ડ પરીક્ષાને લગતી કામગીરીનો આજથી આરંભ થયો છે. ધોરણ 10ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આગામી એક મહિના સુધી બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા માટેના ફોર્મ અને ફી બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ પર ભરી શકશે. આ કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ જ બોર્ડ દ્વારા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટેની હોલ ટિકીટ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે. તમામ ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ અને ફી ભરવાની તમામ કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ બોર્ડ દ્વારા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરીક્ષા ખંડમાં પ્રવેશ માટેની હોલ ટીકિટ આપવામાં આવશે.
અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો ઘટાડો
આ પહેલા કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓના હિતમાં અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો કાપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેને પગલે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ હવે 70 ટકા અભ્યાસક્રમમાં ધ્યાન આપી રહ્યા છે. ધોરણ-9થી 10ની સાથે ધોરણ-11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નો 20%ની જગ્યાએ 30% કરાયા છે. શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ 2020-21માં ધોરણ-9થી 12ના અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30% ઘટાડો કરાયો છે. જ્યારે ધોરણ-9,10,11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહમાં પ્રશ્નપત્રોમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નોનું પ્રમાણ 20 ટકાથી વધારીને 30% કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ધોરણ-12 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં 50% બહુવિકલ્પ પ્રશ્નો અને 50% વર્ણનાત્મક પ્રશ્નો યથાવત રખાયા છે. ધોરણ 9થી 12ના પ્રશ્નપ્રત્રમાં વર્ણાનાત્મક પ્રશ્નોમાં ઇન્ટરનલ ઓપ્શનને બદલે જનરલ ઓપ્શન અપાયા છે.
શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ www.gseb.org પર પણ આ વિગતો મુકાઈ
માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ-10 અને 12ના મુખ્ય 40 વિષયોના પ્રશ્નપત્ર પરિરૂપ, ગુણભાર તથા નમૂનાના પ્રશ્નપત્રો તજજ્ઞો દ્વારા તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.જે તમામ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારીઓ મારફતે તમામ માધ્યમિક-ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક સ્કૂલોને મોકલી આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ www.gseb.org પર પણ આ વિગતો મુકવામાં આવી છે.

