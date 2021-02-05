તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:કોંગ્રેસના અમુક ઉમેદવારોને તૈયાર રહેવાની ખાનગીમાં સૂચના અપાઈ

ગાંધીનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કેટલાક કાર્યકરોને ‘ટિકિટ મળી જશે, તેમ તમારા વિસ્તારમાં પ્રચાર શરૂ કરો’ની ચર્ચા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોમાં જોવા મળી

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારો માટે ફોર્મ વિતરણની કામગીરી શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસના અમુક ઉમેદવારોને પ્રચાર સહિતની તૈયારી કરી દેવાની સુચના આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. આથી આવા ઉમેદવારોને પાછલા બારણે મેન્ડેટ અપાશે કે નહીં તે તો આગામી સમય જ બતાવશે.

ચૂંટણીનો ચકરાવો શરૂ થયો છે, ત્યારે હવે ફોર્મ ભરવાની કામગીરી શરૂ થતાં રાજકીય પક્ષોમાં બેઠકો તેમજ રાજકીય લોબીંગ સિસ્ટમ સક્રિય થઇ છે. જોકે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા હજુ સુધી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 28 બેઠકો, દહેગામ, કલોલ અને માણસા તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 80 સીટો અને દહેગામ તથા કલોલ નગરપાલિકાની 11 બેઠકો માટે ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છતા કાર્યકરો પાસેથી સેન્સ લેવામાં આવી છે. બીજી તરફ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા ટિકિટની વહેંચણીને લઇને પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠકમાં નિર્ણય લેવાશે તેવી જાહેરાત પક્ષના કાર્યકરોમાં કરાઈ રહી છે.

આથી ટિકીટની રાહમાં રાજકીય પક્ષોના કાર્યકરો ચાતક બન્યા છે. તેવા સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા અમુક કાર્યકરોને ટિકીટ મળી જશે તેમ તમારી સીટમાં પ્રચાર શરૂ કરવાની સુચના ખાનગીમાં આપી દીધી હોવાની ચર્ચા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોમાં જ જોવા મળે છે. ટિકીટનું મેન્ડેટ આપ્યા પહેલાં જ કાર્યકરોને પ્રચારમાં લાગી જવાની સુચના જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ટિકીટની દાવેદારી કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરોમાં હરખ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ટિકીટ માટે પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠકમાં નિર્ણય લેવાશે તેવી વાત અન્ય ટિકીટની માંગણી કરનાર કાર્યકરોને કહેવામાં આવતા કાર્યકરોમાં મતભેદો સપાટી ઉપર આવી રહ્યા છે. આથી જ્યારે ટિકીટનું મેન્ડેટ મળશે ત્યારે બળવાનું સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરે છે કે નહીં તે તો આગામી સમય જ બતાવશે. પરંતુ કઇ બેઠકના ઉમેદવારોને સુચના અપાઈ તે અંગે કોઇ જ કાર્યકર બોલવા તૈયાર નથી.

