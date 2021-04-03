તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાણીનો બગાડ:સેક્ટર-6માં એક સપ્તાહથી પાઇપલાઇનનો વાલ્વ લિકેજ, પાણીજન્ય રોગચાળાની ભીતિ

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
શહેરના સેક્ટર-6માં એમએલએ ક્વાર્ટરની સામે ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં પાઇપ લાઇન તુટી જતા પાણીનો બેફામ બગાડ થતા સ્થાનિકોમાં ભારે રોષ. - Divya Bhaskar
શહેરના સેક્ટર-6માં એમએલએ ક્વાર્ટરની સામે ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં પાઇપ લાઇન તુટી જતા પાણીનો બેફામ બગાડ થતા સ્થાનિકોમાં ભારે રોષ.
  • MLA ક્વાર્ટર્સની સામે ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં ખાબોચિયાં ભરાયાં
  • વિસ્તારમાં સતત પાણી વહેતું હોવાથી સ્થાનિકોનો તંત્ર સામે રોષ

છેલ્લા એક સપ્તાહથી સેક્ટર-6માં એમએલએ ક્વાર્ટરની સામેની ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇનના વાલ્વમાં લિકેજથી બેફામ પાણીનો બગાડ થઇ રહ્યો છે. પાણીના ખાબોચિયા ભરાઇ રહ્યા હોવા છતાં વાલ્વના રિપેરીંગ માટે તંત્ર પાસે સમય નથી તેવું ચિત્ર ઉપસ્યું છે.સમગ્ર રાજ્યભરમાં પાણીનો પુરવઠો નર્મદા ડેમમાંથી પુરો પાડવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા પાણી બચાવો જીવન બચાવો સૂત્રના મારફતે પાણીના બગાડને રોકવા માટે જનજગૃત્તિ લાવવામાં આવી રહી છે.

જ્યારે બીજી તરફ સમગ્ર રાજ્યભરનું સંચાલન જ્યાંથી થાય છે તેવા પાટનગર ગાંધીનગરના સેક્ટર-6માં પાણીનો બેફામ બગાડ થવા છતાં સબંધિત વિભાગ દ્વારા તેનું રિપેરીંગ કરવામાં આવતું નથી. સેક્ટર-6માં એમએલએ ક્વાર્ટરસની સામેથી પસાર થતી પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇનના વાલ્વમાં લિકેજને લીધે પાણીને બેફામ બગાડ થઇ રહ્યો છે. આથી પાણી બચાવોના અભિયાનના લીરે લીરા પાટનગરમાં ઉડી રહ્યા હોય તેવું ચિત્ર ઉપસ્યું છે. પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇનના આવેલા વાલ્વનું અવાર નવાર રિપેરીંગ કરવા છતાં તેમાંથી પાણીનું લિકેજ થાય છે.

આથી વાલ્વની રિપેરીંગની કામગીરી યોગ્ય રીતે કરવામાં આવે તો કિંમતી પાણીનો બગાડ થતો અટકી શકે તેમ સ્થાનિકોએ જણાવ્યું છે. પાણીના ખાબોચિયા ભરાયા બાદ લિકેજ થયેલા વાલ્વમાંથી ખાબોચિયાનું પાણી પુન: પાઇપ લાઇનમાં જવાથી પાણીજન્ય રોગચાળો થાય તેવી શક્યતા પણ રહેલી છે. ત્યારે છાશવારે લિકેજ થતાં વાલ્વનું યોગ્ય રીતે રિપેરીંગ થાય તેવી સ્થાનિક લોકોમાં માંગ ઉઠી છે. છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી પાણીની પાઇપ લાઇનના વાલ્વનું યોગ્ય રીતે રિપેરીંગ નહી કરવાથી અવાર નવાર લિકેજની સમસ્યા ઉદ્દભવતી હોવાનું સ્થાનિકોએ જણાવ્યું છે.

