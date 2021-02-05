તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:રાયસણ પેટ્રોલપંપ પાસે લક્ઝરી બસની ટક્કરે કાર પલટી ગઈ, સીટબેલ્ટને લીધે કારચાલકનો બચાવ

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કાર ચાલકને સામાન્ય ઇજા પહોંચી

રાયસણ પેટ્રોલપંપ પાસે લક્ઝરી બસ અને કાર વચ્ચે અકસ્માતમાં એકને ઈજા થઈ છે. મળેલી માહિતી પ્રમાણે પીડીપીયુ રોડ પર આવેલા વૈદિકા એક્ઝોટિકા બંગલો નંબર-49માં રહેતાં કે. આર. શ્રીનિવાસ (42 વર્ષ) પોતાની કાર લઈને ઈન્ફોસિટીથી ઘર તરફ જતા હતા. તે દરિયાન રાયસણ પેટ્રોલપંપ સામે હાઈવે પર જ લક્ઝરીના ચાલકે કારને પાછળથી ટક્કર મારી હતી. લક્ઝરી ચાલકે કારને ટક્કર મારતા કાર ડિવાઈડર પર ચઢી ગઈ હતી.

ડિવાઈડરની અંદર આવેલા નાના ઝાડા સાથે અથડાઈને કાર પલટી ગઈ હતી. અકસ્માતને પગલે દોડી આવેલા લોકોએ તાત્કાલિક કાર ચાલકને બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા. ગંભીર લાગતા અકસ્માતમાં સીટબેલ્ટ બાંધ્યો હોવાથી કાર ચાલકનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો હતો, જોકે અકસ્માત કાર પલટી જતા તેમને શરીરે નાની-મોટી ઈજાઓ પહોંચી હતી. જેને પગલે તેને ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ સારવાર માટે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આ અકસ્માતને કારણે કાર અથડાતા તૂટી પડેલા ઝાડ સાથે અથડાતા થોડા સમય માટે ટ્રાફિક જામ થઈ ગયો હતો. પોલીસે રસ્તા પર પડેલું ઝાડ હટાવડાવીને રસ્તો ક્લીયર કર્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો