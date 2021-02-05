તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માગણી:છેલ્લા દોઢ દાયકાથી ચાલતી ફિક્સ પે પ્રથા બંધ કરવા રજૂઆત

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • જૂની પેન્શન યોજનાઓને લાગુ કરવા કર્મીઓની માંગ
  • કર્મીઓએ માંગણી સાથે મુખ્યમંત્રીને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી

છેલ્લા દોઢ દાયકાથી રાજ્ય સરકાર કર્મચારીઓની ભરતી ફિક્સ પેથી કરી રહી છે. ત્યારે ફિક્સ પે પ્રથા બંધ કરવા તેમજ જુની પેન્શન યોજનાઓ લાગુ કરવાની માંગણી સાથે કર્મચારીઓએ મુખ્યમંત્રીને લેખિત રજુઆત કરી છે.

રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી ફિક્સ પે પ્રથાથી જ અનેક સરકારી વિભાગોમાં કર્મચારીઓની ભરતી કરવામાં આવી છે. ગેરબંધારણીય અને શોષણકારી ફિક્સ પેની પોલીસી નાબુદ કરવા માટે વારંવાર રજુઆત કરવા છતાં રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા કોઇ જ પગલાં લેવામાં આવ્યા નથી. આથી રાજ્યના યુવાનોનું આ પોલીસીથી શોષણ થઇ રહ્યું છે. ઉપરાંત સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને વૃદ્ધાવસ્થામાં આર્થિક મદદ મળી રહે તે માટે પેન્શન આપવામાં આવે છે. જોકે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા જુની પેન્શન યોજના બંધ કરીને નવી પેન્શન યોજના અમલી કરી છે. આથી નિવૃત્તિ બાદ સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને જીવન નિર્વાહ માટે માસિક રૂપિયા 1200થી 1300 રૂપીયા જેવી નજીવી પેન્શનની રકમ મળે છે. આથી ફિક્સ પે પ્રથાથી યુવાનોનું અને નવી પેન્શન યોજનાથી નિવૃત્ત સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ શોષણનો ભોગ બની રહ્યા હોવાનો આક્ષેપ સરકારી કર્મચારીઓએ કર્યો છે.

વધુમાં માંગણી કરી છે કે રાજ્ય સરકારે સુપ્રિમ કોર્ટમાં દાખલ કરેલો કેસ પાછો ખેંચવામાં આવે અને ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટના ચુકાદાની અમલવારી કરાય તેવી માંગણી કરી છે. સાતમા પગારપંચના બાકી રહેલા એચઆરએ, મેડિકલ સહિતના ભથ્થા તાત્કાલિક લાગુ કરવામાં આવે. ફિક્સ પગારથી કર્મચારીઓનું શોષણ અટકે તે માટે મોંઘવારી ભથ્થુ અટકાવવાનો નિર્ણય તાત્કાલિક પરત ખેંચવાની પણ માંગણી કરી છે. વધુમાં કર્મચારીઓને તેમજ તેના પરિવારજનોને કેસલેસ મેડિક્લેમ પોલીસી હેઠળ આવરી લેવામાં આવે તેવી માંગણી સાથે મિતેષ કનોજીયા સહિત કર્મચારીઓએ મુખ્યમંત્રીને લેખિતમાં રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે.

