મહિલાઓ માટે ભેટ:​​​​​​​પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજનામાં મહિલાઓના દસ્તાવેજ માટે માત્ર રૂ.100 જ સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યૂટી ભરવી પડશે

ગાંધીનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • પરિવારની મહિલાની પ્રથમ મિલકત માટે રાજ્ય સરકારે આપેલી રાહત, અગાઉ સરકારે નક્કી કરેલી સંપૂર્ણ સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યૂટી ભરવી પડતી હતી

ગુજરાતમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજના હેઠળ મહિલાઓના નામની પ્રથમ મિલકતની ખરીદીમાં રાજ્ય સરકારે માત્ર રૂ.100ની સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી ભરીને દસ્તાવેજ નોંધી દેવાનો મહત્ત્વનો આદેશ કરી રાજ્યભરની મહિલાઓને દિવાળી ભેટ આપી રહી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

મહિલાઓ પાસેથી હવે સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી માત્ર રૂ. 100 વસૂલવાનો નિર્ણય
રાજ્યના મહેસૂલ વિભાગનાં સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, મહિલાઓ માટે રાજ્ય સરકારે અનેકવિધ સહાય યોજનાઓ અમલમાં મૂકી છે અને અનેક લાભો પણ આપવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. એમાં વધુ એક નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે, જેમાં રાજ્યભરમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજનામાં મકાન લેવા માટે મહિલાઓને પ્રાધાન્ય આપેલું છે. પરિવારની મહિલાની મિલકતની પ્રથમ ખરીદીમાં મિલકત ખરીદી દસ્તાવેજમાં રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા વસૂલાતી સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટીમાં હવે માત્ર રૂ.100ની સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી ભરીને દસ્તાવેજ આપવાનો રહેશે. પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજનામાં મહિલાના નામની મિલકતની ખરીદી થાય તેવા હેતુથી સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી માત્ર ટોકન જેવી રૂ. 100 વસૂલવાનો નિર્ણય કરી એની અમલવારી કરવાનો હુકમ કરાયો છે.

મહિલાના નામની પ્રથમ મિલકતની ખરીદી પર સરકારની મોટી રાહત
રાજ્યભરમાં મનપા તથા અર્બન ડેવ. ઓથોરિટી દ્વારા લાખોની સંખ્યામાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજના હેઠળ આવાસો બનાવવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. પ્રત્યેક આવાસદીઠ રાજ્ય સરકાર 2.67 લાખની સબસિડી પણ આપે છે. હવે એની સાથે પરિવારની મહિલાના નામની પ્રથમ મિલકતની ખરીદીમાં પણ સરકારે મોટી રાહત આપી આવાસ યોજનામાં ફલેટની કિંમત મુજબની સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી લઇ દસ્તાવેજો કરાતા હતા એમાં રાહત આપી હવે માત્ર રૂ.100ની સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી ભરીને આવા પ્રથમ મહિલાના નામની મિલકતના દસ્તાવેજો કરી આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.

3.50 લાખથી લઈ 6.50 લાખની કિંમતના ફલેટમાં લાભ મળશે
રાજ્ય સરકારના મહેસૂલ વિભાગના જણાવાયા મુજબ, પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજનામાં ઇડબ્લ્યુએસ-1 અને ઇડબ્લ્યુએસ-2 પ્રકારના ફલેટોનું નિર્માણ કરવામાં આવે છે. 30 ચો.મી. તથા 40 ચો.મી.ની મર્યાદામાં એક રૂમ, રસોડું તથા બે રૂમ, રસોડાના ફલેટો તૈયાર કરી અંદાજે 3.50 લાખથી લઇ 6.50 લાખની કિંમતના ફલેટો લાભાર્થીઓને આપવામાં આવે છે. અત્યારસુધી આવા પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવાસ યોજનાના લાભાર્થીઓ કે જેમાં મહિલાઓનો પણ સમાવેશ થતો હતો એ તમામની સરકારે નકકી કરેલી સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી ભરીને દસ્તાવેજો નોંધાતા હતા. રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા હવે આ બંને કેટેગરીમાં મહિલાઓના નામની પ્રથમ મિલકતની ખરીદીમાં સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટીની મોટી રકમ ભરવામાંથી મુકિત આપવામાં આવી છે. માત્ર રૂ. 100ની સ્ટેમ્પ ડયૂટી ભરી દઇ મહિલાઓના નામની પ્રથમ મિલકતના દસ્તાવેજો કરી દેવામાં આવશે.

