નિયમોનો સરેઆમ ભંગ:ગુજરાતમા સરકારી ખર્ચે ભણીને પાંચ વર્ષમાં 327 ડૉક્ટરો વિદેશ જતા રહ્યાં, બોન્ડ પેટે 6.28 કરોડ વસૂલી રાજ્ય સરકારે સંતોષ માન્યો

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગની વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં કબૂલાત
  • તબીબી અભ્યાસ ક્રમ પૂર્ણ કર્યા બાદ ડોક્ટરોએ ગામડાઓમાં સેવા આપવી પડે છે

સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં સરકારી ફીમાં અભ્યાસ કર્યા બાદ ગુજરાતી ડોક્ટરોએ વિદેશ ભણી નજર દોડાવી છે. છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કરી 327 ડોક્ટરો વિદેશ જતાં રહ્યા છે. આ ડોક્ટરોના અભ્યાસ પાછળ રાજ્ય સરકારે કરોડોનો ખર્ચ કર્યો હતો, આ ડોક્ટરો પાસેથી 6.28 કરોડની બોન્ડની રકમની વસૂલાત કરાઈ છે, હવે કોઈ ડોક્ટર પાસેથી રકમ વસૂલવાની બાકી નથી તેમ ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગે જાહેર કર્યું છે.
અભ્યાસ પુરો થયા બાદ ડોક્ટરોએ ગામડામાં સેવા આપવી પડે છે
તબીબી અભ્યાસ ક્રમ કરવો આજે મોંઘો પુરવાર થયો છે. ખાનગી મેડિકલ કોલેજોની ફી-ડોનેશન વાલીઓને પોષાય તેમ નથી. સારી ટકાવારી ધરાવતાં તેજસ્વી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને તો સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં સરકારી ફીના ધોરણે અભ્યાસ કરવાની તક મળે છે. તબીબી અભ્યાસ ક્રમ પૂર્ણ કર્યા બાદ ડોક્ટરોએ ગામડાઓમાં સેવા આપવી પડે છે પણ હવે ડોકટરોની માનસિકતા બદલાઇ છે. દેશમાં સરકારી ખર્ચે ભણવાનુ બાદમાં વિદેશમાં કમાણી કરવાનું તેવો મંત્ર હવે ઘર કરી ગયો છે. જોકે, બધાય ડોક્ટરો એવુ વિચારતાં નથી.

રાજ્યમાં થોડા સમય પહેલા ઈન્ટર્ન ડૉક્ટરોએ હડતાળ પાડી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
રાજ્યમાં થોડા સમય પહેલા ઈન્ટર્ન ડૉક્ટરોએ હડતાળ પાડી હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં સરકારે આંકડા રજૂ કર્યાં
ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં સરકારે આંકડા રજૂ કર્યાં છે કે, છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં નિયમનો ભંગ કરી 327 ડોક્ટરો વિદેશ જતા રહ્યાં છે. રાજ્ય આરોગ્ય વિભાગે આ ડોકટરો પાસેથી સરકારે બોન્ડ પેટે રૂા.6.28 કરોડ રકમ વસૂલીને માત્ર સંતોષ માન્યો છે. આજે જયારે ગુજરાતના ગામડાઓમાં પ્રાથમિક અને સામૂહિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં ડોક્ટરોની ભારે અછત વર્તાઇ રહી છે ત્યારે રાજ્ય સરકાર સરકારી ફીમાં તબીબી અભ્યાસ કરતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પ્રત્યે ઢીલુ વલણ દાખવી રહી છે તે શંકાને પ્રેરે છે. રાજ્ય આરોગ્ય વિભાગની ઢીલી નીતિને કારણે ડોક્ટરો નિયમોને સરેઆમ ભંગ કરીને વિદેશ પ્રેકટીસ કરવા જઇ રહ્યાં છે.
બે વર્ષમાં કુલ 35.52 કરોડથી વધુની બોન્ડની વસૂલાત
રાજ્યમાં સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજોમાંથી એમબીબીએસ પાસ થઈને ઈન્ટર્નશિપ પૂર્ણ કરેલા બોન્ડેડ ઉમેદવારો ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં સેવા બજાવવા માટે હાજર થતાં નથી, આ કબૂલાત રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગે વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં કરી છે. તા. 31 મી ડિસેમ્બર ૨૦૨૦ની સ્થિતિએ છેલ્લા બે વર્ષમાં આ દીશામાં સરકારે શું કાર્યવાહી કરી તેવા સવાલના જવાબમાં સરકારે જણાવ્યું છે કે, સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજોમાંથી MBBS પાસ થઈને ઈન્ટર્નશિપ પૂર્ણ કરેલા બોન્ડેડ ઉમેદવારો ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં સેવા બજાવવા હાજર રહેતાં ન હોવાથી આવા ઉમેદવારો પાસેથી વર્ષ 2019માં 19.12 કરોડ અને વર્ષ 2020માં 16.40 કરોડની બોન્ડની રકમની વસૂલાત કરાઈ છે, બે વર્ષમાં કુલ 35.52 કરોડથી વધુની વસૂલાત કરવામાં આવી છે.

