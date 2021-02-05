તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Gandhinagar
  • In 14 Cities Of The State, The Temperature Reached 35 Degrees Celsius, While In Ahmedabad, The Temperature May Reach 40 Degrees Celsius In The Next Four Days

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આગાહી:રાજ્યના 14 શહેરોમાં ગરમીનો પારો 35 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચ્યો, અમદાવાદમાં આગામી ચાર દિવસમાં તાપમાન 40 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચી શકે છે

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજ્યમાં ગરમી વધવાની આગાહી ( પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
રાજ્યમાં ગરમી વધવાની આગાહી ( પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર)
  • માર્ચની શરૂઆતની સાથે જ અમદાવાદ સહિતના શહેરમાં ગરમીનો અહેસાસ થવા લાગ્યો

રાજ્યમાં ધીમે ધીમે રાજ્યમાં ગરમીનો પારો વધી રહ્યો છે. રાજ્યના 14 શહેરોમાં ગરમીનો પારો 35 ડિગ્રીને પાર પહોંચી ગયો છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં હજુ પણ ગરમીનો પારો વધુ ઉચકાય તેવી હવામાન વિભાગે આગાહી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. ગુજરાતમાં માર્ચથી મે મહિના સુધી તાપમાન સામાન્ય કરતા ઊંચું રહેશે. બીજી તરફ રાજ્યમાં માર્ચ મહિનાની શરૂઆત થતા જ અનેક જગ્યાએ કાળઝાળ ગરમીનો અહેસાસ થવા લાગ્યો છે.
ગાંધીનગરમાં ગરમીનો પારો 36.8 ડિગ્રી સુધી પહોંચ્યો
રાજ્યના શહેરોમાં ગરમીના પારાની વાત કરીએ તો અમદાવાદમાં ગરમીનો પારો 37. 5 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચ્યો હતો. તો ગાંધીનગરમાં ગરમીનો પારો 36.8 ડિગ્રી સુધી પહોંચ્યો હતો. ડિસામાં 36.4 ડિગ્રી, વલ્લભવિદ્યાનગરમાં 36.7 ડિગ્રી, વડોદરામાં 36.6 ડિગ્રી, સુરતમાં 35.5 ડિગ્રી, અમરેલીમાં 37.8 ડિગ્રી, ભાવનગરમાં 35.2 ડિગ્રી, રાજકોટમાં 37.6 ડિગ્રી સુરેંદ્રનગરમાં 37.8 ડિગ્રી, મહુવામાં 35.6 ડિગ્રી, કેશોદમાં 35.2 ડિગ્રી, ભૂજમાં 35 ડિગ્રી નોંધાયું હતું.

લોકોએ આગામી સમયમાં કાળઝાળ ગરમી માટે તૈયાર રહેવું પડશે ( પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર)
લોકોએ આગામી સમયમાં કાળઝાળ ગરમી માટે તૈયાર રહેવું પડશે ( પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર)

લોકોએ કાળઝાળ ગરમી માટે તૈયાર રહેવું રહેવું પડશે
માર્ચની શરૂઆતની સાથે જ અમદાવાદ સહિતના શહેરમાં ગરમીનો અહેસાસ થવા લાગ્યો છે. જોકે, હાલમાં સવારના સમયે શિયાળા જેવી ગુલાબી ઠંડી અને બપોરના સમયે ગરમી એમ બવેડી ઋતુની અહેસાસ થઈ રહ્યો છે. આ વખતે ચોમાસામાં સામાન્ય કરતા વધારે વરસાદ પડ્યો હતો. અનેક વિસ્તારોમાં તો અતિ વૃષ્ટિ જેવી હાલત હતી. હવે હવામાન વિભાગે ઉનાળાને લઈને આ વખતે વધારે ગરમી પડવાનું પૂર્વાનુમાન કર્યું છે ત્યારે લોકોએ કાળઝાળ ગરમી માટે તૈયાર રહેવું રહેવું પડશે.
અમદાવાદમાં પાંચ દિવસ બાદ ગરમી વધશે
અમદાવાદમાં આગામી પાંચ દિવસ બાદ ઉનાળો દઝાડવાનું શરુ કરશે. હવામાન વિભાગના અનુમાન અનુસાર 13 માર્ચથી મહત્તમ તાપમાન 40 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચવાની પૂરી સંભાવના છે. શહેરમાં દિવસ દરમિયાન અમદાવાદમાં સરેરાશ મહત્તમ તાપમાન 37.5 અને જ્યારે ગત રાત્રિએ સરેરાશ લઘુતમ તાપમાન 19.7 ડિગ્રી નોંધાયું હતું. અમદાવાદમાં આગામી ચાર દિવસ 38 ડિગ્રીની આસપાસ તાપમાન રહેશે. પરંતુ 13 માર્ચથી ગરમીનું જોર વધશે અને તાપમાન 40 ડિગ્રીએ પણ પહોંચી શકે છે. ગત રાત્રિએ 13.5 ડિગ્રી સાથે વલસાડમાં સૌથી નીચું તાપમાન નોંધાયું હતું.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો