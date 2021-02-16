"},{hash:"779489303",type:"youtube",text:''},{hash:"135352253",type:"paragraph",text:"રાજ્યની મોટાભાગની નગરપાલિકાઓમાં ભાજપ જ સત્તાધીશ ",markups:[{start:0,end:48,mType:"bold"}]},{hash:"678233907",type:"image",text:"",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/final-np_1614705733.jpg",size:{w:730,h:3460}}],videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"74 નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપની સત્તા, કોંગ્રેસ માત્ર 2 ન.પા. પર સમેટાયું, જાણો ક્યાં સત્તાનું સમીકરણ બગાડી AIMIMએ રાજ્યમાં 16 બેઠક જીતી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/04-nagarpalika-230-pm_1614675374/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/04-nagarpalika-230-pm_1614675269.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}},relatedArticles:[{storyId:128235387,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/dELqPPUiVdb",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/news/bjp-wins-una-and-kadi-municipalities-without-contesting-elections-bjp-candidates-unopposed-128235387.html",publishTime:"2021-02-16T18:11:03+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-02-16T19:19:26+05:30",category:{id:2261,nameEn:"Gandhinagar",displayName:"ગાંધીનગર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/"},header:{title:"ભાજપે ચૂંટણી લડ્યા વિના જ ઉના-કડી નગરપાલિકા કબ્જે કરી, પાલિકા-પંચાયતોની 219 બેઠક પર ચૂંટણી પહેલા જ BJPનો વિજય",slug:"બિનહરીફ ઉમેદવારો",media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/02/16/municipal-corporation-election730-x-5482_1613480220.jpg"}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"16 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ભાજપે 15 જિલ્લા પંચાયત, 83 તાલુકા પંચાયત અને 70 નગરપાલિકાની બેઠક બિનહરીફ જીતી"}]}}},{storyId:128279191,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/z4Uy3A28geb",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/bhuj/news/kutch-district-panchayat-municpality-and-taluka-panchayat-election-2021-result-live-updates-128279191.html",publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T22:49:05+05:30",category:{id:6324,nameEn:"Bhuj",displayName:"ભુજ",color:"#ff554b",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/bhuj/"},header:{title:"કચ્છની તમામ પાંચ નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપનો વિજય, પ્રથમ વખત યોજાયેલી મુન્દ્રા-બારોઇ પાલિકામાં ભાજપની જીત",slug:"કચ્છ રિઝલ્ટ LIVE",media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/kutchh_1614616186.jpg"}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"2021માં કચ્છ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 63.24 ટકા મતદાન તો 2015માં 66.3 ટકા મતદાન હતું"},{type:"li",text:"2021માં 10 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 63.37 ટકા મતદાન અને 5 નગરપાલિકાનું 50.82 ટકા મતદાન"}]}}},{storyId:128279247,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/e4RXooVaheb",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/surendranagar/news/surendranagar-district-panchayat-municpality-and-taluka-panchayat-election-2021-result-live-updates-128279247.html",publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T22:44:13+05:30",category:{id:2285,nameEn:"Surendranagar",displayName:"સુરેન્દ્રનગર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/surendranagar/"},header:{title:"જીલ્લા પંચાયત, નગર પાલિકા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં અત્ર તત્ર સર્વત્ર કેસરીયો લહેરાયો",slug:"સુરેન્દ્રનગર રિઝલ્ટ LIVE",media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/111_1614673187.jpg"}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 62.66 ટકા મતદાન"},{type:"li",text:"સુરેન્દ્રનગર તા.પં.માં સરેરાશ 64.07 અને ન.પા.માં સરેરાશ 51.72 ટકા મતદાન"},{type:"li",text:"2015માં સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 69, તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 69.61 અને નગરપાલિકામાં 62 મતદાન થયું હતું"}]}}},{storyId:128279031,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/LEe20hkUgeb",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/rajkot/news/rajkot-district-panchayat-and-taluka-panchayat-result-128279031.html",publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T22:45:07+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",category:{id:6334,nameEn:"Rajkot",displayName:"રાજકોટ",color:"#ff554b",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/rajkot/"},header:{title:"રાજકોટ જિ.પં.માં ભાજપની સત્તા, 11 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 2માં કોંગ્રેસનો કબજો, ગોંડલ નગરપાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસને એકપણ બેઠક ન મળી",slug:"રાજકોટ પાલિકા-પંચાયત રિઝલ્ટ",media:[{type:"image",text:"ભાજપમાં જીતનો જશ્ન.",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/12_1614702924.jpg"}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"રાજકોટ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 2015માં 66.64 ટકા અને 2021માં 63.30 ટકા મતદાન થયું હતું"},{type:"li",text:"રાજકોટ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 2015માં ભાજપને 2 અને કોંગ્રેસને 34 બેઠક મળી હતી"},{type:"li",text:"ભાજપનાં વિજયોત્સવ દરમિયાન ફટાકડાને કારણે આજીડેમ પાસે આગ લાગ્યાની ચર્ચા"},{type:"li",text:"પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવાતાં સૌએ રાહતનો શ્વાસ લીધો"}]}}}]},currentVideo:null,nextArticles:[],canShowAppInstallBanner:!0},videoListData:{videoList:{metaTitle:"Gujarati News, News in Gujarati – ગુજરાત સમાચાર | દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર",metaDescription:"Gujarati News Samachar - Find all Gujarati News and Samachar, News in Gujarati, Gujarat News, Gujarati News Headlines and Daily Breaking News, Gujarati News Paper in DivyaBhaskar.co.in.",metaKeywords:"News, Gujarati news, news in Gujarati, newspaper, Gujarati newspaper, online news, daily news, national news, India news, political news, sports news",feed:[{storyId:128285798,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/SiMSfzCnkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/news/soni-family-suicide-due-to-economical-condition-weak-and-sold-house-and-shop-in-vadodara-128285798.html",location:{id:0,text:"વડોદરા"},author:{id:17720,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T18:58:24+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T19:21:47+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T20:47:02+05:30",category:{id:6322,nameEn:"Vadodara",displayName:"વડોદરા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/"},header:{title:"સોની પરિવારનો ધંધો બંધ થયો અને ઘર વેચાયું પણ પૈસા ન મળ્યાં, બીજે ધંધો જામ્યો નહીં એટલે મોત વ્હાલું કર્યું",slug:"વડોદરા સામૂહિક આપઘાત",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/8_1614777885.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ઝેર પીનાર ઘરના મોભી, પૌત્ર, અને તેમની ધોરણ 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતી દીકરીનું કરૂણ મોત"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સોની પરિવારનો ધંધો બંધ થયો અને ઘર વેચાયું પણ પૈસા ન મળ્યાં, બીજે ધંધો જામ્યો નહીં એટલે મોત વ્હાલું કર્યું",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/26_1614784609/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/26_1614784605.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285746,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/jKDKInIkkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/news/6-member-of-family-drunk-poison-in-vadodara-swati-society-in-sama-area-128285746.html",location:{id:0,text:"વડોદરા"},author:{id:17720,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T17:48:58+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T21:00:41+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T20:06:22+05:30",category:{id:6322,nameEn:"Vadodara",displayName:"વડોદરા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/"},header:{title:"થમ્પ્સ અપમાં ઝેર મેળવીને પીધા બાદ પોલીસ કંટ્રોલમાં ફોન કરી યુવકે કહ્યું- આખા પરિવારે ઝેર પી લીધું છે, ઘરને તાળું માર્યુ છે અને ચાવી બહાર નાખી છે",slug:"સામૂહિક આપઘાત",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/10_1614782341.jpg",size:{w:540,h:406}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીના શિવશક્તિ બંગલોમાં સોની પરિવારના 6 સભ્યોએ ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવી, 3ના મોત"},{type:"li",text:"3ને ગંભીર હાલતમાં હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવારાર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"થમ્પ્સ અપમાં ઝેર મેળવીને પીધા બાદ પોલીસ કંટ્રોલમાં ફોન કરી યુવકે કહ્યું- આખા પરિવારે ઝેર પી લીધું છે, ઘરને તાળું માર્યુ છે અને ચાવી બહાર નાખી છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/25-new_1614783297/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/25_1614782103.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285707,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/NIQeVRFhkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/bumrah-takes-a-break-from-cricket-to-get-married-likely-to-step-into-dominance-with-sports-anchor-or-south-indian-actress-in-goa-next-week-128285707.html",author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T17:05:34+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T17:22:15+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T19:23:49+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"બુમરાહે લગ્ન કરવા માટે ક્રિકેટમાંથી લીધો બ્રેક, આવતા અઠવાડિયે ગોવામાં સ્પોર્ટ્સ એન્કર અથવા સાઉથ ઇન્ડિયન એક્ટ્રેસ સાથે પ્રભુતામાં પગલાં માંડે એવી સંભાવના",slug:"ક્લીન બોલ્ડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/sport730-x-5480217_1614771251.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"બુમરાહ લગ્ન પછી સીધો IPL 2021થી ક્રિકેટના મેદાન પર પરત ફરશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બુમરાહે લગ્ન કરવા માટે ક્રિકેટમાંથી લીધો બ્રેક, આવતા અઠવાડિયે ગોવામાં સ્પોર્ટ્સ એન્કર અથવા સાઉથ ઇન્ડિયન એક્ટ્રેસ સાથે પ્રભુતામાં પગલાં માંડે એવી સંભાવના",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/54_1614779595/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/54_1614779461.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285623,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/hykkgGQfkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/rajkot/news/rajkots-husband-told-his-wife-in-goa-stay-with-me-only-if-you-want-to-wear-short-clothes-otherwise-you-are-a-lonely-wanderer-128285623.html",author:{id:28139,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T15:14:51+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T16:39:20+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T18:58:16+05:30",category:{id:6334,nameEn:"Rajkot",displayName:"રાજકોટ",color:"#ff554b",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/rajkot/"},header:{title:"પતિએ ગોવામાં પત્નીને કહ્યું, 'તારે ટૂંકા કપડા પહેરવા હોય તો જ મારી સાથે રહે, નહીં તો એકલી રખડ', રાજકોટના સરધારની પરિણીતાની પોલીસ ફરિયાદ",slug:"સાસરિયાનો ત્રાસ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/12_1614769737.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"7 લોકો સામે માનસિક ત્રાસ અને મારકૂટ અંગેની ફરિયાદ દાખલ"},{type:"li",text:"પોલીસે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પતિએ ગોવામાં પત્નીને કહ્યું, 'તારે ટૂંકા કપડા પહેરવા હોય તો જ મારી સાથે રહે, નહીં તો એકલી રખડ', રાજકોટના સરધારની પરિણીતાની પોલીસ ફરિયાદ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/16-rajkot-sasriyano-tras-shubham_1614778027/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/16-rajkot-sasriyano-tras-shubham00000129still001_1614778054.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285634,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/EZZxFx3ckeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/news/justice-for-ayesha-in-laws-alleged-that-the-unborn-child-belonged-to-asif-not-to-arif-128285634.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:23341,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T15:27:31+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T15:33:18+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T18:19:11+05:30",category:{id:6309,nameEn:"Ahmedabad",displayName:"અમદાવાદ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/"},header:{title:"ફોન રેકોર્ડિંગમાં ઘટસ્ફોટ, ગર્ભમાં રહેલું બાળક આરિફનું નહીં, આસિફનું હોવાનો આઈશાના સાસરિયાંનો આક્ષેપ, મોટી બહેનને આઘાતમાં બ્રેન-સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો",slug:"જસ્ટિસ ફોર આઈશા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/aisha-3_1614764639.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"દીકરીને ન્યાય અપાવવા આઈશાના પિતા મેટ્રો કોર્ટમાં"},{type:"li",text:"કોર્ટે આરિફના ત્રણ દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મંજૂર કર્યા"},{type:"li",text:"પેટમાં રહેલા બાળકને લઈ આરિફ અને સાસરિયાં આઈશાને હેરાન અને મારઝૂડ કરતાં હતાં"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ફોન રેકોર્ડિંગમાં ઘટસ્ફોટ, ગર્ભમાં રહેલું બાળક આરિફનું નહીં, આસિફનું હોવાનો આઈશાના સાસરિયાંનો આક્ષેપ, મોટી બહેનને આઘાતમાં બ્રેન-સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/18ahmedabad-aisha-rajesh-20210303t111945z-001_1614783564/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/18ahmedabad-aisha-rajesh-20210303t111945z-00100000_1614775713.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278884,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/UmMQGVCmkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dharm-darshan/jyotish/news/daily-astrology-predictions-of-4-march-2021-ajai-bhambi-128278884.html",author:{id:17806,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T22:10:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T22:10:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T22:10:00+05:30",category:{id:11262,nameEn:"Jyotish",displayName:"જ્યોતિષ",color:"#DB6533",listingUrl:"/dharm-darshan/jyotish/"},header:{title:"ગુરુવારે સિંહ જાતકોને સામાજિક સ્તરે થોડી નવી ઓળખ પ્રાપ્ત થશે, અચાનક કોઇ ખર્ચ સામે આવી શકે છે",slug:"ગુરુવારનું રાશિફળ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/ajai-bhambisahtahikrashifal-2020730-x-548new8_1614591046.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ગુરુવારે વિશાખા નક્ષત્ર હોવાને કારણે પ્રવર્ધ નામનો શુભ યોગ"},{type:"li",text:"મેષ તથા મિથુન રાશિ માટે લાભદાયી દિવસ"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ગુરુવારે સિંહ જાતકોને સામાજિક સ્તરે થોડી નવી ઓળખ પ્રાપ્ત થશે, અચાનક કોઇ ખર્ચ સામે આવી શકે છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/71_1614783763/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/71_1614783752.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285851,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Xf9BMrCqkeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/we-are-stripped-naked-and-beaten-up-by-police-probe-ordered-after-allegations-of-government-hostel-girls-128285851.html",author:{id:38051,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T20:04:35+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T20:04:35+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T21:28:59+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"‘અમને કપડાં કઢાવી પોલીસ સામે નચાવે છે’, સરકારી હોસ્ટેલની છોકરીઓના આક્ષેપ બાદ તપાસના આદેશ",slug:"મહારાષ્ટ્ર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/thumb_1614782067.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"‘અમને કપડાં કઢાવી પોલીસ સામે નચાવે છે’, સરકારી હોસ્ટેલની છોકરીઓના આક્ષેપ બાદ તપાસના આદેશ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/jalgaon_1614787061/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/sequence-22500000211still002_1614787078.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285714,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/xf2cuNoekeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/woman-finds-15lb-lump-of-whale-vomit-worth-185000-while-walking-along-the-beach-in-thailand-128285714.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T17:15:59+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T17:17:18+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T18:37:56+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"બીચ પર ચાલતા-ચાલતા 49 વર્ષીય મહિલાને 7 કરોડ રૂપિયાની વ્હેલની ‘વૉમિટ’ મળી, જાણો તેની કિંમત આટલી વધારે કેમ?",slug:"થાઈલેન્ડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/all-images-02730-x-548v02131_1614771818.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"તેનો દેખાવ પથ્થર જેવો છે. તે કુલ 12 ઇંચ પહોળો અને 24 ઇંચ લાંબો છે"},{type:"li",text:"વ્હેલની વૉમિટને ‘એમ્બ્રેગ્રિસ’ પણ કહેવાય છે"},{type:"li",text:"પર્ફ્યૂમ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી માટે આ પરફેક્ટ ઇન્ગ્રીડિઅન્ટ છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બીચ પર ચાલતા-ચાલતા 49 વર્ષીય મહિલાને 7 કરોડ રૂપિયાની વ્હેલની ‘વૉમિટ’ મળી, જાણો તેની કિંમત આટલી વધારે કેમ?",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/75-thailand-beach_1614776783/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/0000075_1614776774.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285688,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/DaTxdqdekeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/news/up-to-50-bumper-discount-on-payment-and-shopping-from-yono-app-128285688.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T16:41:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T16:41:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T18:35:23+05:30",category:{id:10695,nameEn:"Utility",displayName:"યુટિલિટી",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/"},header:{title:"Yono એપથી પેમેન્ટ અને શોપિંગ કરવા પર 50% સુધીનું બંપર ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે",slug:"SBIની કેશબેક ઓફર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/88881614766216_1614769745.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"SBIએ Yono એપથી શોપિંગ કરવા પર કેશબેકની જાહેરાત કરી"},{type:"li",text:"4થી 7 માર્ચ સુધી SBIની આ ઓફર ચાલશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"Yono એપથી પેમેન્ટ અને શોપિંગ કરવા પર 50% સુધીનું બંપર ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/87-yono-offer_1614775815/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000087_1614775790.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285612,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/5pBQvPG6jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/narendra-modi-said-demand-for-indian-talent-all-over-the-world-the-new-education-policy-will-strengthen-the-goal-of-a-self-reliant-india-128285612.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:48:58+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T14:48:58+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:50:03+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કહ્યું- ભારતીય ટેલન્ટની માગ સમગ્ર દુનિયામાં; નવી શિક્ષણનીતિથી આત્મનિર્ભર ભારતના લક્ષ્યને મજબૂતાઈ મળશે",slug:"બજેટ વેબિનારમાં PM",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/untitled-181614755887_1614762832.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ભારતના યુવા દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં શાનદાર કામ કરી રહ્યા છે"},{type:"li",text:"નવી શિક્ષણનીતિ દ્વારા દેશના તમામ યુવાઓ વધુ મજબૂત બનશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કહ્યું- ભારતીય ટેલન્ટની માગ સમગ્ર દુનિયામાં; નવી શિક્ષણનીતિથી આત્મનિર્ભર ભારતના લક્ષ્યને મજબૂતાઈ મળશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/53_1614770368/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/53_1614770271.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285614,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/KOh6Ptt6jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/a-rare-tumor-was-removed-from-the-nose-of-a-14-year-old-child-it-was-at-risk-of-turning-into-cancer-one-such-case-out-of-50-thousand-128285614.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:53:21+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T14:53:21+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:47:05+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"14 વર્ષના બાળકના નાકમાંથી એક દુર્લભ ટ્યુમર કાઢવામાં આવ્યું, તે કેન્સરમાં ફેરવાઈ જાય તેનું જોખમ હતું; 50 હજારમાંથી એક આવો કેસ હોય છે",slug:"દુર્લભ ટ્યુમર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/tumour-21614760017_1614763263.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ડૉક્ટર્સના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ટ્યુમરના કારણે દર્દીને શ્વાસ લેવામાં મુશ્કેલી થતી હતી"},{type:"li",text:"સર્જનોની ટીમે ચીરો પાડ્યા વગર એન્ડોસ્કોપી સર્જરી દ્વારા ટ્યુમર બહાર કાઢ્યું"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"14 વર્ષના બાળકના નાકમાંથી એક દુર્લભ ટ્યુમર કાઢવામાં આવ્યું, તે કેન્સરમાં ફેરવાઈ જાય તેનું જોખમ હતું; 50 હજારમાંથી એક આવો કેસ હોય છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/85-rare-tumor_1614770142/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/000000085_1614770079.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285616,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/x3bCgW84jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/cabinet-minister-ramesh-jarkiholi-resign-over-his-alleged-involvement-in-the-sex-tape-case-128285616.html",author:{id:31496,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T15:00:56+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T17:28:44+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:28:28+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"કર્ણાટક સરકારના મંત્રીએ રાજીનામું આપ્યું, નોકરીના બદલામાં મહિલાના યૌનશોષણનો આરોપ",slug:"સેક્સસીડીકાંડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/11_1614763774.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સેક્સસીડીકાંડના આરોપમાં કર્ણાટક સરકારના મંત્રી રમેશ જારકિહોલીએ પોતાના પદ પરથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું"},{type:"li",text:"રમેશ જારકીહોલીએ પોતાના રાજીનામામાં કહ્યું છે કે તેમના પર લગાવવામાં આવેલા આરોપો સત્યથી ઘણા દૂર છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કર્ણાટક સરકારના મંત્રીએ રાજીનામું આપ્યું, નોકરીના બદલામાં મહિલાના યૌનશોષણનો આરોપ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/52_1614769063/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/52_1614769014.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285597,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/FycA1S04jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/international/news/elon-musk-girlfriend-grimes-digital-artwork-auction-warnymph-sold-for-42-crore-in-20-minutes-128285597.html",author:{id:31496,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:22:36+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T14:53:40+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:26:39+05:30",category:{id:1038,nameEn:"International",displayName:"વર્લ્ડ",color:"#39C3A2",listingUrl:"/international/"},header:{title:"એલન મસ્કની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડની ડિજિટલ કલાકૃતિ માત્ર 20 મિનિટમાં વેચાઈ, 42 કરોડ મળ્યા",slug:"મંગળ પર એંજલ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/13_1614761784.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ગ્રિમ્સના દરેક આર્ટવર્કને નોન ફંજિબલ ટોકંસ (NFT) તરીકે વેચવામાં આવ્યું છે"},{type:"li",text:"આ ડિજિટલ આર્ટવર્કમાં એક બાળક બેઠું છે, જે મંગળ ગ્રહની રખેવાળી કરતો દેખાય છે."}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"એલન મસ્કની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડની ડિજિટલ કલાકૃતિ માત્ર 20 મિનિટમાં વેચાઈ, 42 કરોડ મળ્યા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/51_1614767487/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/51_1614767380.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285611,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/iOsBkOW4jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/mamta-tudu-the-national-level-archer-of-jharkhand-left-the-familys-responsibility-by-selling-her-practice-pakoras-and-jhalamudi-due-to-financial-constraints-128285611.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:48:42+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T16:47:52+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:25:43+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"ઝારખંડમાં નેશનલ લેવલની ચેમ્પિયન તીરંદાજ મમતા ટુડુ ભજિયાં વેચીને ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે",slug:"ગોલ્ડન ગર્લની મજબૂરી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/collage1614753114-1_1614762997.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"તેણે વિજયવાડામાં અંડર 13 આર્ચરીમાં નેશનલ ચેમ્પિયનનો અવોર્ડ જીત્યો હતો"},{type:"li",text:"લોકો તેને ગોલ્ડન ગર્લ નામથી ઓળખે છે"},{type:"li",text:"સરકાર મદદ કરે તેવી આશા છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ઝારખંડમાં નેશનલ લેવલની ચેમ્પિયન તીરંદાજ મમતા ટુડુ ભજિયાં વેચીને ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/86-golden-girl-mamta_1614768858/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000086_1614768832.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285666,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ZIXoYn33jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/the-young-man-took-the-scooty-on-his-shoulder-and-went-out-on-the-highway-watching-the-drivers-128285666.html",author:{id:38051,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T16:13:13+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T16:13:13+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:13:13+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ખભે સ્કૂટી લઈને હાઈવે પર નીકળ્યો યુવક, વાહનચાલકો જોતાં રહ્યાં",slug:"વાઇરલ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/thumb_1614768063.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ખભે સ્કૂટી લઈને હાઈવે પર નીકળ્યો યુવક, વાહનચાલકો જોતાં રહ્યાં",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/scooty_1614768155/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/scooty_1614768155.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285639,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/cnrVuaq3jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/maria-of-spain-did-the-top-in-sampurnanand-sanskrit-university-sanskrit-teacher-made-in-kashi-now-she-will-teach-in-her-country-128285639.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T15:32:53+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T15:32:53+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T16:04:22+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"સ્પેનની મારિયા વારાણસીની સંસ્કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવીને ‘આચાર્ય’ બની, આનંદીબેન પટેલના હસ્તે મેડલ મેળવનારી મારિયા હવે સ્પેનમાં સંસ્કૃત શીખવશે",slug:"ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાછળ રહી ગયા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/varanasi1614750526_1614765727.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સ્પેનની મારિયા વારાણસીની સંસ્કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવીને ‘આચાર્ય’ બની, આનંદીબેન પટેલના હસ્તે મેડલ મેળવનારી મારિયા હવે સ્પેનમાં સંસ્કૃત શીખવશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/83-span-lady_1614767489/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000083_1614767435.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285652,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/DbkDgQR2jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/health/news/learn-tadasana-and-other-yoga-pose-with-international-yoga-expert-gini-shah-128285652.html",author:{id:38051,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T15:56:35+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T15:56:35+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:56:35+05:30",category:{id:5033,nameEn:"Health",displayName:"હેલ્થ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/health/"},header:{title:"આ આસનથી બાળકોની હાઈટ વધશે અને મસલ્સ મજબૂત થશે, યોગા એક્સપર્ટ ગીની શાહે શીખવી સરળ રીત",slug:"તાડાસન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/thumb_1614771796.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"આ આસનથી બાળકોની હાઈટ વધશે અને મસલ્સ મજબૂત થશે, યોગા એક્સપર્ટ ગીની શાહે શીખવી સરળ રીત",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/yoga-with-gini_1614766840/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/vlcsnap-2021-03-03-15h51m10s315_1614767068.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285598,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/JewBnhT1jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/automobile/news/suzuki-hayabusa-to-launch-in-india-soon-with-new-look-and-modern-features-company-releases-video-teaser-128285598.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:23:32+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T14:23:32+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:42:55+05:30",category:{id:10817,nameEn:"Automobile",displayName:"ઓટોમોબાઈલ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/automobile/"},header:{title:"નવા લુક અને મોડર્ન ફિચર્સની સાથે ભારતમાં ટૂંક સમયમાં સુઝુકી હાયાબુસા લોન્ચ થશે, કંપનીએ વીડિયો ટીઝર રજૂ કર્યું",slug:"અપકમિંગ સુપરબાઈક",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/1614749651_1614761549.png",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ટીઝરમાં જોઈ શકાય છે કે બાઈકનું એક્સટિરિયર લુક પહેલા કરતા વધારે શાર્પ છે"},{type:"li",text:"થર્ડ જનરેશન હાયાબુસાની એક્સ-શોરૂમ કિંમત 20 લાખની આસપાસ હોઈ શકે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નવા લુક અને મોડર્ન ફિચર્સની સાથે ભારતમાં ટૂંક સમયમાં સુઝુકી હાયાબુસા લોન્ચ થશે, કંપનીએ વીડિયો ટીઝર રજૂ કર્યું",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/84-suzuki-hayabuza_1614766226/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/000000084_1614766202.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285566,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/u7mTUHB1jeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/the-supreme-court-said-that-presenting-an-opinion-different-from-the-opinion-of-the-government-is-not-treason-penalty-of-50-thousand-rupees-to-the-applicant-128285566.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T13:43:13+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:45:25+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:38:59+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કહ્યું- સરકારના અભિપ્રાયથી અલગ વિચાર રજૂ કરવો રાજદ્રોહ નથી; અરજદારને 50 હજાર રૂપિયાનો દંડ",slug:"ફારુખ અબ્દુલ્લા સામેની PIL ફગાવાઈ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/fa-at1614756256_1614758844.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સુપ્રીમે જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી ફારૂખ અબ્દુલ્લા સામેની અરજી ફગાવી"},{type:"li",text:"જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી ફારૂખ આબ્દુલ્લાને સુપ્રીમથી મોટી રાહત"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કહ્યું- સરકારના અભિપ્રાયથી અલગ વિચાર રજૂ કરવો રાજદ્રોહ નથી; અરજદારને 50 હજાર રૂપિયાનો દંડ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/48_1614765996/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/48_1614765987.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285600,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/0LToJ4DZjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/virat-kohli-said-in-test-cricket-the-match-lasts-for-5-days-do-we-play-to-win-the-game-128285600.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T14:26:34+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T14:26:34+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:11:31+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"વિરાટ કોહલીએ કહ્યું- ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડમાં અમે ત્રણ દિવસમાં હાર્યા ત્યારે કોઈ કઈ બોલ્યું નહીં; ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટમાં મેચ 5 દિવસ ચાલે એ માટે રમીએ છીએ કે ગેમ જીતવા માટે?",slug:"પિચના પ્રશ્ન પર જવાબ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/kohl_1614761724.png",size:{w:1200,h:900}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ઇન્ડિયા-ઇંગ્લેન્ડની નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતેની ટેસ્ટ 2 દિવસની અંદર સમાપ્ત થઈ જતાં પિચની ભારે ટીકા થઈ હતી"},{type:"li",text:"કોહલીએ કહ્યું, સ્પિનિંગ વિકેટ્સ વિશે વધારેપડતી ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે. મીડિયાએ એક વ્યૂ પ્રેઝન્ટ કરવો જોઈએ કે સબકોન્ટિન્ટમાં સ્પિનને મદદ કરતી વિકેટ્સ વાજબી છે"},{type:"li",text:"કોહલીએ કહ્યું, છેલ્લા કેટલાક દિવસોમાં અમદાવાદમાં ગરમી વધી છે અને મેચમાં એની ઇમ્પૅક્ટ રહેશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"વિરાટ કોહલીએ કહ્યું- ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડમાં અમે ત્રણ દિવસમાં હાર્યા ત્યારે કોઈ કઈ બોલ્યું નહીં; ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટમાં મેચ 5 દિવસ ચાલે એ માટે રમીએ છીએ કે ગેમ જીતવા માટે?",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/50-kohli-pitch_1614764465/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/50-plate_1614764457.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285467,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/aZZ1qPvZjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/business/news/gold-rate-delhi-mumbai-today-sona-ka-price-cheaper-by-rs-11500-per-10-gm-in-just-seven-months-128285467.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T11:15:59+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T11:15:59+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:09:39+05:30",category:{id:969,nameEn:"Business",displayName:"બિઝનેસ",color:"#3e9e3e",listingUrl:"/business/"},header:{title:"7 મહિનામાં સોનું 11,500 રૂપિયા સસ્તું થયું, 56,200થી 45 હજારની નીચે આવ્યું",slug:"સોનામાં ઘટાડો ચાલુ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/gold_1614751085.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"1 જાન્યુઆરીથી અત્યારસુધીમાં સોનું 5540 રૂપિયાથી વધુ સસ્તું થયું છે"},{type:"li",text:"માત્ર 2 મહિનામાં જ સોનાની કિંમત 11 ટકા ઘટી"},{type:"li",text:"અમદાવાદમાં 3 માર્ચના રોજ સોનાનો ભાવ 46700 રૂપિયા ચાલી રહ્યો છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"7 મહિનામાં સોનું 11,500 રૂપિયા સસ્તું થયું, 56,200થી 45 હજારની નીચે આવ્યું",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/44_1614764285/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/44_1614764179.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285538,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/pFJNPm5Yjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/in-the-delhi-mcd-by-election-aaps-choggo-bjp-0-aap-workers-said-done-work-jai-shriram-128285538.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T13:03:50+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:03:50+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T15:03:42+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"દિલ્હી MCD પેટાચૂંટણીમાં AAPનો 'ચોગ્ગો', ભાજપ-0, AAPના કાર્યકરોએ કહ્યું- 'થઈ ગયું કામ, જય શ્રીરામ'",slug:"MCDના 5 વોર્ડની પેટાચૂંટણી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/kejri-ca-t1614749616_1614756499.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"MCDના 5 વોર્ડની પેટાચૂંટણીના પરિણામમાં ભાજપ ખાતું પણ ખોલી શક્યું નથી"},{type:"li",text:"આ પેટાચૂંટણીને આવતા વર્ષે યોજાનાર MCD ચૂંટણીની સેમિફાઇનલ તરીકે જોવામાં આવી રહી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"દિલ્હી MCD પેટાચૂંટણીમાં AAPનો 'ચોગ્ગો', ભાજપ-0, AAPના કાર્યકરોએ કહ્યું- 'થઈ ગયું કામ, જય શ્રીરામ'",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/47_1614763306/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/47_1614763295.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285537,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/0yvfQlNYjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/people-are-now-spying-on-partners-through-the-stalkerware-app-4627-mobile-users-in-india-fell-victim-to-it-128285537.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T13:03:40+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:03:40+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T14:59:38+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"લોકો હવે સ્ટોકરવેર એપ દ્વારા પાર્ટનરની જાસૂસી કરી રહ્યા છે, તમારી જાસૂસી થઈ રહે છે કે કેમ, સિમ્પલ સ્ટેપ્સમાં જાણી લો",slug:"ઘરેલુ હિંસાની નવી રીત",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/gupt_1614756780.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ભારતમાં લગભગ 4,627 મોબાઈલ યુઝર્સને સ્ટોકરવેરનો ભોગ બનવું પડ્યું છે"},{type:"li",text:"સ્ટોકરવેર એપ્સને નકલી એપના નામથી છૂપાવવામાં આવે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"લોકો હવે સ્ટોકરવેર એપ દ્વારા પાર્ટનરની જાસૂસી કરી રહ્યા છે, તમારી જાસૂસી થઈ રહે છે કે કેમ, સિમ્પલ સ્ટેપ્સમાં જાણી લો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/82-stockware-app_1614763719/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/000000082_1614763648.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285535,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/T4V4clYWjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/business/news/gdp-growth-receives-gst-collection-record-here-are-5-reasons-for-third-quarter-boom-128285535.html",location:{id:0,text:"GDPમાં રહ્યો 0.4% ગ્રોથ તો GST કલેક્શને બનાવ્યો રેકોર્ડ, આ છે ત્રીજા ત્રિમાસિકમાં તેજીના 5 કારણ"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T13:01:36+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:01:36+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T14:34:07+05:30",category:{id:969,nameEn:"Business",displayName:"બિઝનેસ",color:"#3e9e3e",listingUrl:"/business/"},header:{title:"GDPમાં રહ્યો 0.4% ગ્રોથ તો GST કલેક્શને બનાવ્યો રેકોર્ડ, આ છે ત્રીજા ત્રિમાસિકમાં તેજીના 5 કારણ",slug:"ટેકનિકલ મંદીમાંથી બહાર નીકળ્યો દેશ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/1_1614757199.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સતત બે ત્રિમાસિકમાં ઘટાડા પછી ત્રીજા ત્રિમાસિકમાં પોઝિટિવ ગ્રોથ રહ્યો"},{type:"li",text:"ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં ઘરેલુ બજારમાં લગભગ ત્રણ લાખ કારનું વેચાણ"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"GDPમાં રહ્યો 0.4% ગ્રોથ તો GST કલેક્શને બનાવ્યો રેકોર્ડ, આ છે ત્રીજા ત્રિમાસિકમાં તેજીના 5 કારણ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/46_1614762140/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/46_1614762057.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285536,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ghhyayJTjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/income-tax-department-raids-bollywood-actress-taapsee-pannu-and-director-anurag-kashyaps-house-128285536.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T13:03:12+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T20:31:26+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T13:48:48+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"રિલાયન્સ એન્ટરટેઈનમેન્ટ સહિત 4 કંપનીઓના અનેક ઠેકાણાંઓ પર દરોડા, સરકારનો વિરોધ કરનારા અનુરાગ કશ્યપ અને તાપસીની પુણેમાં પૂછપરછ",slug:"ITના રડાર પર બોલિવુડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/2021-03-021614757268_1614757671.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"આવકવેરા વિભાગને શંકા છે કે મધુ મન્ટેનાની કંપનીમાં લેવડ-દેવડ અંગે કંઈક ઘાલમેલ થઈ છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"રિલાયન્સ એન્ટરટેઈનમેન્ટ સહિત 4 કંપનીઓના અનેક ઠેકાણાંઓ પર દરોડા, સરકારનો વિરોધ કરનારા અનુરાગ કશ્યપ અને તાપસીની પુણેમાં પૂછપરછ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/81-incometax-raid_1614759493/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000081_1614759456.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285516,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Yootv1lSjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/realme-unveiled-an-industry-leading-108mp-camera-with-trendsetting-features-that-will-arrive-in-the-upcoming-realme-8-series-128285516.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T12:37:17+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T12:37:17+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T13:29:30+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"રિયલમીએ અપકમિંગ સ્માર્ટફોન માટે 108MPનો કેમેરા રજૂ કર્યો, ટિલ્ટ શિફ્ટ ટાઈમ લેપ્સ વીડિયો બનાવી શકાશે",slug:"ન્યૂ ટેક્નોલોજી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/new-project-41_1614755129.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"108MPનું સેન્સર સ્ટારી મોડ એસ્ટ્રોફોટોગ્રાફી ટાઈમ લેપ્સ વીડિયો સપોર્ટ કરે છે"},{type:"li",text:"રિયલમી 8 પ્રો એક રૉમાં 12MPના 8 ફોટો કેપ્ચર કરી શકે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"રિયલમીએ અપકમિંગ સ્માર્ટફોન માટે 108MPનો કેમેરા રજૂ કર્યો, ટિલ્ટ શિફ્ટ ટાઈમ લેપ્સ વીડિયો બનાવી શકાશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/80-realme-camera_1614758319/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000080_1614758259.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285511,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Omr8S5rQjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/a-youth-from-punjab-stopped-the-ajay-devgnrs-car-stopped-for-15-minutes-police-arrested-128285511.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T12:21:22+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T12:21:22+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T13:02:52+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"પંજાબના યુવકે એક્ટરની કાર અટકાવી, 15 મિનિટ સુધી રોકી રાખ્યો, પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી",slug:"ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે અજય દેવગન ફસાયો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/1_1614754166.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"પોલીસે રાજદીપની ધરપકડ કરીને પછી છોડી મૂક્યો હતો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પંજાબના યુવકે એક્ટરની કાર અટકાવી, 15 મિનિટ સુધી રોકી રાખ્યો, પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/79-ajay-devgn-rajdeep_1614756659/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000079_1614756642.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285487,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ocTcnD4Pjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/business/news/oreo-opposes-biscuit-design-le-next-hearing-april-12-128285487.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T11:41:31+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T11:43:28+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T12:57:35+05:30",category:{id:969,nameEn:"Business",displayName:"બિઝનેસ",color:"#3e9e3e",listingUrl:"/business/"},header:{title:"ઓરિયોએ બિસ્કિટની ડિઝાઇન બાબતે કર્યો વિરોધ, 12 એપ્રિલે આગામી સુનાવણી",slug:"પારલે બિસ્કિટ સામે કોર્ટમાં કેસ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/orio_1614751883.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"1928માં હાઉસ ઓફ પારલેથી આ કંપની શરૂ થઈ હતી"},{type:"li",text:"ઓરિયો બિસ્કિટે પારલે બિસ્કિટ સામે દિલ્હી હાઇકોર્ટમાં કેસ કર્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ઓરિયોએ બિસ્કિટની ડિઝાઇન બાબતે કર્યો વિરોધ, 12 એપ્રિલે આગામી સુનાવણી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/45_1614756410/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/45_1614756341.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285464,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/XyvuObROjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/news/epfo-may-announce-interest-rates-for-2020-21-tomorrow-interest-rates-may-fall-this-year-128285464.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T11:11:59+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T11:11:59+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T12:40:33+05:30",category:{id:10695,nameEn:"Utility",displayName:"યુટિલિટી",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/"},header:{title:"EPFO આવતી કાલે 2020-21 માટે વ્યાજ દરની જાહેરાત કરી શકે છે, આ વર્ષે વ્યાજ દર ઘટી શકે છે",slug:"EPF પર વ્યાજ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/epf_1614750051.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"EPFO આવતી કાલે 2020-21 માટે વ્યાજ દરની જાહેરાત કરી શકે છે, આ વર્ષે વ્યાજ દર ઘટી શકે છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/78-epfo_1614755371/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000078_1614755321.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285449,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/U3JXjY1Mjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/mister-removed-from-american-toys-mr-potato-people-demanded-to-remove-the-word-bro-from-the-name-of-this-company-128285449.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T10:40:04+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T10:40:04+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T12:15:00+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"અમેરિકાની ટોય્ઝ કંપની ‘હેસ્બ્રો’એ ‘મિસ્ટર પોટેટો’ નામમાંથી ‘મિસ્ટર’ કાઢી નાખ્યું, યુઝર્સે કંપનીનાં નામમાંથી ‘બ્રો’ કાઢવા પણ માગ કરી",slug:"લૈંગિક ભેદભાવ દૂર કરવાનો પ્રયત્ન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/collage-11614662287_1614747910.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"અમેરિકાની ટોય્ઝ કંપની ‘હેસ્બ્રો’એ ‘મિસ્ટર પોટેટો’ નામમાંથી ‘મિસ્ટર’ કાઢી નાખ્યું, યુઝર્સે કંપનીનાં નામમાંથી ‘બ્રો’ કાઢવા પણ માગ કરી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/77-toys-company_1614753818/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/0000077_1614753767.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285444,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/9Fkx1rBLjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/health/news/one-in-four-people-in-the-world-could-become-deaf-by-2050-the-who-has-warned-128285444.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T10:30:37+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T10:30:37+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T11:55:01+05:30",category:{id:5033,nameEn:"Health",displayName:"હેલ્થ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/health/"},header:{title:"2050 સુધીમાં દુનિયામાં દર ચોથી વ્યક્તિ બહેરાશથી પીડાતી હશે, WHOએ ચેતવણી આપી, સૌથી મોટો વિલન છે હેડફોન",slug:"ગ્લોબલ રિપોર્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/hearing-loss-21614697995_1614747533.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"રિપોર્ટના અનુસાર, 2050 સુધી દુનિયામાં બહેરાશનો સામનો કરનારા લોકોની સંખ્યા 250 કરોડ હશે"},{type:"li",text:"આ પહેલી વખત છે જ્યારે WHOએ કાનની સમસ્યાને લઈને ગ્લોબલ રિપોર્ટ જાહેર કર્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"2050 સુધીમાં દુનિયામાં દર ચોથી વ્યક્તિ બહેરાશથી પીડાતી હશે, WHOએ ચેતવણી આપી, સૌથી મોટો વિલન છે હેડફોન",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/76-who-warn1_1614752462/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000076_1614751970.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285447,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/9WZnO96Kjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/government-says-every-private-hospital-can-be-involved-in-vaccination-there-is-no-shortage-of-vaccines-128285447.html",author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T10:35:19+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T11:57:22+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T11:48:11+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"સરકારે કહ્યું- દરેક પ્રાઇવેટ હોસ્પિટલ વેક્સિનેશનમાં સામેલ થઈ શકે છે, વેક્સિનની કોઈ અછત નથી",slug:"કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો વ્યાપ વધ્યો",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/2021-03-02_1614752828.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"સોમવારે શરૂ થયેલા કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનના બીજા તબક્કામાં પહેલા 10,000 પ્રાઇવેટ હોસ્પિટલનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો"},{type:"li",text:"જેઓ પ્રાઇવેટ હોસ્પિટલોમાં વેક્સિન લે છે તેમની પાસેથી 250 રૂપિયા લેવામાં આવે છે, સરકારી હોસ્પિટલોમાં વેક્સિન મફત આપવામાં આવી રહી છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સરકારે કહ્યું- દરેક પ્રાઇવેટ હોસ્પિટલ વેક્સિનેશનમાં સામેલ થઈ શકે છે, વેક્સિનની કોઈ અછત નથી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/43-vaccination-improvment_1614752265/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/43-plate_1614752259.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285434,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/qgLtQl2Jjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/army-soldier-did-acid-attack-on-odishas-pramodini-faced-difficulties-rather-than-give-up-now-married-saroj-sahu-128285434.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T10:04:21+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T16:53:54+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T11:33:06+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"ઓડિશાની પ્રમોદિની પર સેનાના જવાને એસિડ-અટેક કર્યો હતો, હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન સરોજ સાથે પ્રેમ થયો અને બંનેએ લગ્ન કર્યાં",slug:"એસિડ-અટેક સર્વાઇવરની સ્ટોરી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/collage-11614686086_1614745982.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"એસિડ-અટેક પછી પ્રમોદિની 9 મહિના સુધી હોસ્પિટલમાં રહી"},{type:"li",text:"પ્રમોદિની અને સરોજે વર્ષ 2018માં સગાઈ કરી હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ઓડિશાની પ્રમોદિની પર સેનાના જવાને એસિડ-અટેક કર્યો હતો, હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન સરોજ સાથે પ્રેમ થયો અને બંનેએ લગ્ન કર્યાં",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/74-odisha-padmini_1614750355/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/00000074_1614750328.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285418,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/BhAVNT6Ijeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/in-15-states-the-corona-patient-meeting-rate-was-more-than-5-punjab-has-the-highest-mortality-rate-128285418.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T09:22:26+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:59:17+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T11:20:08+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"રાષ્ટ્રપતિ કોવિંદે દિલ્હીની RR હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન મુકાવી, નાગપુરમાં વેક્સિનેશન માટે વૃદ્ધોની ભીડ ઉમટી પડી",slug:"કોરોના દેશમાં",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/untitled-221614759289_1614760039.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 14 હજારથી વધુ દર્દીઓ નોંધાયા"},{type:"li",text:"હરિયાણાના કરનાલમાં એક સ્કૂલની હોસ્ટેલમાં 54 વિદ્યાર્થી કોરોના પોઝિટિવ મળ્યા"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"રાષ્ટ્રપતિ કોવિંદે દિલ્હીની RR હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન મુકાવી, નાગપુરમાં વેક્સિનેશન માટે વૃદ્ધોની ભીડ ઉમટી પડી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/42-corona-india_1614750544/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/42-plate_1614750539.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285419,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/UCadsI4Hjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/international/news/coronavirus-pandemic-country-wise-cases-live-update-march-3-128285419.html",location:{id:0,text:"વોશિંગ્ટન"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T09:23:51+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T09:23:51+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T11:05:39+05:30",category:{id:1038,nameEn:"International",displayName:"વર્લ્ડ",color:"#39C3A2",listingUrl:"/international/"},header:{title:"બ્રાઝિલમાં એક દિવસમાં 1641 લોકોનાં મોત, વેક્સિનેશનમાં ઇઝરાયેલની મદદ લેશે ડેનમાર્ક અને ઓસ્ટ્રિયા",slug:"કોરોના વિશ્વમાં",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/world-corona-3_1614746748.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"વિશ્વમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 11.52 કરોડથી વધુ સંક્રમિત, 25.59 લાખ લોકોનાં મોત થયાં, 9.10 કરોડ સ્વસ્થ થયા"},{type:"li",text:"અમેરિકામાં સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો 2.93 કરોડથી વધુ, અત્યારસુધીમાં 5.29 લાખ લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બ્રાઝિલમાં એક દિવસમાં 1641 લોકોનાં મોત, વેક્સિનેશનમાં ઇઝરાયેલની મદદ લેશે ડેનમાર્ક અને ઓસ્ટ્રિયા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/41-corona-world_1614749683/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/41-plate_1614749646.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128285410,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/unkHMWNGjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/news/maha-shivaratri-11-march-mercury-planet-will-enter-aquarius-mercury-transit-budh-ka-rashi-parivartan-budh-ka-rashifal-128285410.html",author:{id:31646,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-03T08:49:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T08:49:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T10:47:53+05:30",category:{id:12039,nameEn:"Dharm",displayName:"ધર્મ",color:"#DB6533",listingUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/"},header:{title:"11 માર્ચે મહાશિવરાત્રિ; આ દિવસે બુધ ગ્રહ કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે, બધી જ 12 રાશિઓ ઉપર બુધની અસર થશે",slug:"ઉત્સવ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/shivling-pujan-cover1614679627_1614741445.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"11 માર્ચે મહાશિવરાત્રિ; આ દિવસે બુધ ગ્રહ કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે, બધી જ 12 રાશિઓ ઉપર બુધની અસર થશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/73-utsav_1614748629/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/73-plate_1614748628.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282495,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/oblqo1aCjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/facebook-policy-dsipute-facebook-to-pay-650-million-settlement-over-us-privacy-dispute-128282495.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T18:29:39+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T18:29:39+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-03T09:43:07+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"યુઝર્સની જાણ બહાર ફેશિયલ ડેટા કલેક્ટ કરવાનું ભારે પડ્યું, હવે કંપની યુઝર્સને 4.7 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયાનું વળતર આપશે",slug:"ફેસબુક પ્રાઈવસી વિવાદ",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/fbbb_1614755314.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ફેસબુક પર 2008 ઈલિનોઈસ પ્રાઈવસી લૉનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરતા ગેરકાયદે રીતે ચહેરાની ઓળખ કરવા માટે બાયોમેટ્રિક ડેટા કલેક્ટ કરવાનો આરોપ લાગ્યો હતો"},{type:"li",text:"2019માં ફેસબુકે પ્રસ્તાવ મૂક્યો હતો કે ફેશિયલ રેકગ્નિશન ફીચર ઓપ્શનલ હોય"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"યુઝર્સની જાણ બહાર ફેશિયલ ડેટા કલેક્ટ કરવાનું ભારે પડ્યું, હવે કંપની યુઝર્સને 4.7 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયાનું વળતર આપશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/72-facebook_1614744761/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/72-plate_1614744757.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279055,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ebQSLhXOieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/bharuch/news/bharuch-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279055.html",location:{id:0,text:"ભરૂચ"},author:{id:23435,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T00:20:53+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T22:14:19+05:30",category:{id:2269,nameEn:"Bharuch",displayName:"ભરૂચ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/bharuch/"},header:{title:"ભરૂચમાં પણ કમળ છવાયું, કૉંગ્રેસ અને બીટીપીનો સફાયો, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",slug:"ભરૂચ રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/bharuch1_1614665573.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને 4 નગરપાલિકામાં કૉંગ્રેસ-બીટીપીનો સફાયો"},{type:"li",text:"9માંથી 7 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કમળ છવાયું, બે તા.પં.માં કાંટે કી ટક્કર"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ભરૂચમાં પણ કમળ છવાયું, કૉંગ્રેસ અને બીટીપીનો સફાયો, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/57-bharuch_1614703385/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/57-bharuch00000118still001_1614703409.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278721,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/mYUgKCvBjeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dharm-darshan/jyotish/news/daily-astrology-predictions-of-3-march-2021-ajai-bhambi-128278721.html",author:{id:17806,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T22:10:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T22:10:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T22:10:00+05:30",category:{id:11262,nameEn:"Jyotish",displayName:"જ્યોતિષ",color:"#DB6533",listingUrl:"/dharm-darshan/jyotish/"},header:{title:"બુધવારે વૃષભ જાતકો પડકારોનો સામનો કરીને ઉન્નતિના માર્ગ ખોલી શકશે, બાળકોને લઇને ચિંતા વધશે",slug:"બુધવારનું રાશિફળ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/ajai-bhambisahtahikrashifal-2020730-x-548new6_1614579506.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"બુધવારે બે અશુભ યોગ, સમજી વિચારીને મહત્ત્વના કામ કરવા"},{type:"li",text:"મેષ તથા તુલા રાશિને લાભ થઈ શકે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બુધવારે વૃષભ જાતકો પડકારોનો સામનો કરીને ઉન્નતિના માર્ગ ખોલી શકશે, બાળકોને લઇને ચિંતા વધશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/03/71-rashi_1614744198/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/71-plate_1614744193.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279212,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/IazbQsrKieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/nadiad/kheda/news/kheda-municipality-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279212.html",location:{id:0,text:"ખેડા"},author:{id:28902,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T20:35:28+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T21:11:10+05:30",category:{id:3039,nameEn:"Kheda",displayName:"ખેડા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/nadiad/kheda/"},header:{title:"5 નગરપાલિકા અને 7 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપનો દબદબો, કોંગ્રેસનાં સૂપડાં સાફ",slug:"ખેડા જિલ્લામાં ભગવો લહેરાયો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/18-kheda730-x-548ok_1614697279.jpg",size:{w:730,h:736}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"નડિયાદ નગરપાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસની કારમી હાર, કોંગ્રેસમાંથી એક જ બેઠક પર એક જ ઉમેદવારનો વિજય"},{type:"li",text:"નડિયાદ નગરપાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસનું વર્ચસ્વ નહીં, અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો વિપક્ષમાં આવશે"},{type:"li",text:"કઠલાલ નગરપાલિકામાં બદલાવ ભાજપને 15 બેઠક, જ્યારે સમાજવાદી પાર્ટીને 9 બેઠક મળી"},{type:"li",text:"કપડવંજ નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપ-અપક્ષ વચ્ચે ટાઈ"},{type:"li",text:"કણજરી નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે ટાઈ"},{type:"li",text:"ઠાસરા નગરપાલિકામાં અપક્ષોના દબદબો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"5 નગરપાલિકા અને 7 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપનો દબદબો, કોંગ્રેસનાં સૂપડાં સાફ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/55-kheda-result_1614699621/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/55-kheda-result_1614699626.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282477,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/SJNvP5cFieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/news/celebration-of-victory-at-bjp-office-in-surat-break-social-distance-rule-128282477.html",location:{id:0,text:"સુરત"},author:{id:24205,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T18:07:01+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T18:07:01+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T19:57:57+05:30",category:{id:1043,nameEn:"Surat",displayName:"સુરત",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/"},header:{title:"સુરતમાં ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર જીતની ઉજવણી, ઢોલ નગારાના તાલે ઝૂમી, મોં મીઠા કરાવતા નેતાઓએ કોરોના નિયમોને નેવે મૂક્યાં",slug:"હરખમાં નિયમો ભૂલાયા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/untitled_1614688432.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ઉધના ખાતેના ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર જીતની ઉજવણી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સુરતમાં ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર જીતની ઉજવણી, ઢોલ નગારાના તાલે ઝૂમી, મોં મીઠા કરાવતા નેતાઓએ કોરોના નિયમોને નેવે મૂક્યાં",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/52-surat-bjp-ujavani_1614695026/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/52-surat-bjp-ujavani00000207still001_1614695043.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282482,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/8DdAIg7Bieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/kangana-ranaut-move-supreme-court-appeal-to-transfer-3-criminal-cases-in-mumbai-to-shimla-said-life-in-danger-from-shiv-sena-leaders-in-mumbai-128282482.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T18:14:28+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T18:14:28+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T19:14:40+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"મુંબઈમાં થયેલા 3 ક્રિમિનલ કેસ શિમલા ટ્રાન્સફર કરવાની અપીલ, કહ્યું- મુંબઈમાં શિવસેના નેતાઓથી જીવને જોખમ",slug:"કંગના સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટની શરણમાં",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/4_1614688966.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"મુંબઈમાં થયેલા 3 ક્રિમિનલ કેસ શિમલા ટ્રાન્સફર કરવાની અપીલ, કહ્યું- મુંબઈમાં શિવસેના નેતાઓથી જીવને જોખમ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/82_1614692648/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/82_1614692639.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282430,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/kaeBUf3zieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/business/news/mukesh-ambani-elon-musk-jeff-bezos-the-number-of-billionaires-in-the-country-increased-during-the-corona-period-128282430.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T17:09:42+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T17:22:50+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T18:45:46+05:30",category:{id:969,nameEn:"Business",displayName:"બિઝનેસ",color:"#3e9e3e",listingUrl:"/business/"},header:{title:"2020માં મુકેશ અંબાણીની સંપત્તિ 24 ટકા વધી, અદાણીની સંપત્તિ બે ગણી થઈ",slug:"કોરોનામાં ભારતમાં 40 નવા અબજપતિ બન્યા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/muko_1614685861.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"વિશ્વના ધનકુબેરોના આ વાર્ષિક લિસ્ટમાં ભારતના જાણીતા ઉદ્યોગપતિ મુકેશ અંબાણીને 8મું સ્થાન મળ્યું છે"},{type:"li",text:"અલન મસ્ક 14.46 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા(197 બિલિયન ડોલર)ની સાથે પ્રથમ નંબરે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"2020માં મુકેશ અંબાણીની સંપત્તિ 24 ટકા વધી, અદાણીની સંપત્તિ બે ગણી થઈ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/56_1614690735/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/56_1614690727.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279087,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/zHksjbNxieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/valsad/news/valsad-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279087.html",location:{id:0,text:"વલસાડ"},author:{id:23435,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T23:52:03+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T18:14:09+05:30",category:{id:2272,nameEn:"Valsad",displayName:"વલસાડ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/valsad/"},header:{title:"નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા અને જિલ્લામાં ભાજપનો ભગવો લહેરાયો, જાણો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",slug:"વલસાડ રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/valsad1_1614668538.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"2015માં જિ.પં. 72.77 ટકા મતદાન હતું"},{type:"li",text:"2021માં જિલ્લામાં 67.46 ટકા મતદાન"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા અને જિલ્લામાં ભાજપનો ભગવો લહેરાયો, જાણો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/48-valsad-win_1614688984/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/48-valsad-win00000000still001_1614688990.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282454,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/4fK5F9Mxieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/dr-omnakutty-of-karnataka-received-swati-sangeeta-award-2020-keralas-prestigious-honor-due-to-the-work-done-in-the-field-of-music-128282454.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T17:40:44+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T17:40:44+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T18:14:05+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"કર્ણાટકના ડૉ. ઓમનાકુટ્ટીને સ્વાતિ સંગીથા પુરસ્કારમ 2020 મળ્યો, આ પુરસ્કાર મેળવનાર તેઓ બીજી મહિલા",slug:"ગૌરવ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/new-project-86_1614686945.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"કેરળમાં સંગીત ક્ષેત્રમાં અપાતો આ સર્વ શ્રેષ્ઠ પુરસ્કાર છે"},{type:"li",text:"તેઓ યુનિવર્સિટી ઓફ કેરળના સંગીત વિભાગના અધ્યક્ષ છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કર્ણાટકના ડૉ. ઓમનાકુટ્ટીને સ્વાતિ સંગીથા પુરસ્કારમ 2020 મળ્યો, આ પુરસ્કાર મેળવનાર તેઓ બીજી મહિલા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/84-dr-omnakutti_1614688907/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000084_1614688839.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282416,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/TZBzH6Owieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/pm-modi-inaugurated-the-convention-with-people-from-50-countries-participating-in-the-3-day-event-emphasis-on-investment-128282416.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T16:53:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T16:53:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T18:00:32+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"PM મોદીએ સંમેલનની શરૂઆત કરી, 3 દિવસ ચાલનારા કાર્યક્ર્મમાં 50 દેશોના લોકો ભાગ લઈ રહ્યા; રોકાણ પર ભાર",slug:"મેરિટાઈમ ઈન્ડિયા સમિટ 2021",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/pm-modi-new1614656550_1614683531.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"દેશમાં બંદરોનું આધુનિકીકરણ થઈ રહ્યું છે"},{type:"li",text:"સમુદ્રી ક્ષેત્રે પણ ભારતને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવવા માતે સમિટ મહત્વપૂર્ણ"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"PM મોદીએ સંમેલનની શરૂઆત કરી, 3 દિવસ ચાલનારા કાર્યક્ર્મમાં 50 દેશોના લોકો ભાગ લઈ રહ્યા; રોકાણ પર ભાર",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/55_1614688115/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/55_1614688111.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282366,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/mMxO3nEwieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/south-africa-fast-bowler-dale-steyn-says-it-is-more-beneficial-to-play-in-pakistan-super-league-than-ipl-only-money-is-important-in-ipl-128282366.html",author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T15:40:57+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T15:40:57+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T17:58:10+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"સાઉથ આફ્રિકાના ફાસ્ટ બોલર ડેલ સ્ટેને કહ્યું- IPL કરતાં પાકિસ્તાન સુપર લીગમાં રમવું વધુ ફાયદાકારક, IPLમાં પૈસાને જ મહત્ત્વ આપવામાં આવે છે",slug:"વિવાદિત નિવેદન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/cover1614668234cover_1614679703.jpg",size:{w:1200,h:667}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ડેલ સ્ટેને IPL 2021ની સીઝનમાં ભાગ લીધો નથી, અત્યારે PSLમાં રમી રહ્યો છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સાઉથ આફ્રિકાના ફાસ્ટ બોલર ડેલ સ્ટેને કહ્યું- IPL કરતાં પાકિસ્તાન સુપર લીગમાં રમવું વધુ ફાયદાકારક, IPLમાં પૈસાને જ મહત્ત્વ આપવામાં આવે છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/53_1614688001/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/53_1614688007.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282326,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Zmq5Z8Bvieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/ankita-lokhande-annoyed-by-the-trolling-said-i-too-have-gone-through-depression-128282326.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T14:33:53+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T14:33:53+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T17:43:41+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"અંકિતા લોખંડે ટ્રોલિંગથી હેરાન થઈને બોલી, 'હું પણ ડિપ્રેશનમાંથી પસાર થઈ ચૂકી છું, બહુ જ ખરાબ સમય જોયો છે પરંતુ કોઈને કહ્યું નહીં'",slug:"આપવીતી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614675778.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"અંકિતા લોખંડે ટ્રોલિંગથી હેરાન થઈને બોલી, 'હું પણ ડિપ્રેશનમાંથી પસાર થઈ ચૂકી છું, બહુ જ ખરાબ સમય જોયો છે પરંતુ કોઈને કહ્યું નહીં'",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/80-ankita-lokhande_1614687140/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/00000080_1614687117.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282300,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/D2t7YIivieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/news/defeat-of-congress-leaders-relatives-and-current-mlas-in-gujarats-local-elections-128282300.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:30425,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T13:46:04+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T19:05:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T17:39:18+05:30",category:{id:6309,nameEn:"Ahmedabad",displayName:"અમદાવાદ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/"},header:{title:"કોંગ્રેસના પાંચ ધારાસભ્યોના પુત્રોનો કારમો પરાજય, નેતાઓના સગા સંબંધીઓ પણ જીતી ના શક્યા",slug:"કોંગ્રેસના સૂપડા સાફ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/cog_1614672944.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"અર્જુન મોઢવાડિયાના ભાઈ રામદેવ મોઢવાડિયા પોરબંદર તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં હારી ગયા"},{type:"li",text:"પેટલાદના ધારાસભ્ય નિરંજન પટેલ બંને બેઠકો પર હારી ગયાં"},{type:"li",text:"આણંદના ધારાસભ્ય પૂનમ પરમારના પુત્ર વિજય પરમાર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં હારી ગયા"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કોંગ્રેસના પાંચ ધારાસભ્યોના પુત્રોનો કારમો પરાજય, નેતાઓના સગા સંબંધીઓ પણ જીતી ના શક્યા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/gfx42_1614686889/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/gfx4200000312still001_1614686892.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282383,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/YwHLnOmtieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/business/news/stock-market-march-2-update-128282383.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T16:05:40+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T16:05:40+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T17:12:14+05:30",category:{id:969,nameEn:"Business",displayName:"બિઝનેસ",color:"#3e9e3e",listingUrl:"/business/"},header:{title:"સેન્સેક્સ 447 અંક વધ્યો, નિફ્ટી 14919 પર બંધ; M&M, NTPCના શેર વધ્યા",slug:"શેરબજાર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614680821.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"બજાજ ઓટો, ટેક મહિન્દ્રા, TCSના શેર વધ્યા"},{type:"li",text:"ONGC, HDFC, ડો.રેડ્ડી લેબ્સ, પાવર ગ્રીડ કોર્પ, SBIના શેર ઘટ્યા"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સેન્સેક્સ 447 અંક વધ્યો, નિફ્ટી 14919 પર બંધ; M&M, NTPCના શેર વધ્યા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/54_1614685262/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/54_1614685252.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282360,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/aJ17HTLrieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/if-the-family-gave-jakaro-he-made-a-living-by-begging-there-were-also-thoughts-of-committing-suicide-now-he-will-wear-khaki-uniform-with-dignity-128282360.html",location:{id:0,text:"રાયપુર"},author:{id:47923,text:"સુમન પાંડેય"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T15:33:20+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T15:38:35+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T16:49:52+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"પરિવારે જાકારો આપ્યો તો ભીખ માંગીને ગુજારો કર્યો, આત્મહત્યા કરવાના વિચારો પણ આવ્યા, હવે પહેરશે સન્માન સાથે ખાખી વર્દી",slug:"પોલીસમાં ભરતી થઈ રહેલ કિન્નરોની કહાની",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/kinar-11614608505_1614678911.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"આવું પ્રથમ વખત થયું છે જ્યારે છત્તીસગઢ પોલીસમાં 15 કોન્નરોની પસંદગી થઈ છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પરિવારે જાકારો આપ્યો તો ભીખ માંગીને ગુજારો કર્યો, આત્મહત્યા કરવાના વિચારો પણ આવ્યા, હવે પહેરશે સન્માન સાથે ખાખી વર્દી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/52_1614683863/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/52_1614683695.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282367,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/VTQAXOVpieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/teaser-release-of-harbhajan-singhs-film-friendship-debut-in-tamil-film-in-lead-role-128282367.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T15:42:03+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T15:42:03+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T16:24:09+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"હરભજન સિંહની ફિલ્મ 'ફ્રેન્ડશિપ'નું ટીઝર રિલીઝ, ડેબ્યૂ તમિળ ફિલ્મમાં લીડ રોલમાં જોવા મળશે",slug:"ટીઝર આઉટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/3_1614679748.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"હરભજન સિંહની ફિલ્મ 'ફ્રેન્ડશિપ'નું ટીઝર રિલીઝ, ડેબ્યૂ તમિળ ફિલ્મમાં લીડ રોલમાં જોવા મળશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/81-harbhajan_1614682382/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000081_1614682368.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282305,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/R7QazEfpieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/ravi-shastri-takes-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-two-days-before-fourth-test-against-england-128282305.html",author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T13:55:35+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T18:39:17+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T16:14:38+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"રવિ શાસ્ત્રીએ ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની ચોથી ટેસ્ટના બે દિવસ પહેલાં કોવિડ-19 વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો",slug:"ઇન્ડિયન કોચનું વેક્સિનેશન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/pic_1614673451.jpg",size:{w:1200,h:900}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"શાસ્ત્રીએ કહ્યું કે, કાંટા બેન અને તેમની અપોલોની ટીમ ઘણી ઈમ્પ્રેસીવ હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"રવિ શાસ્ત્રીએ ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની ચોથી ટેસ્ટના બે દિવસ પહેલાં કોવિડ-19 વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/51_1614681836/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/51_1614681803.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282311,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/saqbdjioieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/the-worlds-first-cricketer-with-100-million-followers-on-instagram-indias-first-celebrity-to-cross-the-100-million-mark-priyanka-is-in-second-place-with-60-million-128282311.html",author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T14:00:21+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T14:03:49+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T16:01:15+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર 10 કરોડ ફોલોઅર્સ વાળો દુનિયાનો પ્રથમ ક્રિકેટર; 100 મિલિયનનો આંક ક્રોસ કરનાર ભારતનો પ્રથમ સેલિબ્રિટી, પ્રિયંકા 60 મિલિયન સાથે બીજા સ્થાને",slug:"સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વિરાટ સૌથી પોપ્યુલર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/11insta_1614673729.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર 10 કરોડ ફોલોઅર્સ વાળો દુનિયાનો પ્રથમ ક્રિકેટર; 100 મિલિયનનો આંક ક્રોસ કરનાર ભારતનો પ્રથમ સેલિબ્રિટી, પ્રિયંકા 60 મિલિયન સાથે બીજા સ્થાને",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/50_1614681007/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/50_1614680920.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282313,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/iwLkcj5nieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/people-in-kolkata-pay-1000-rupees-for-1-cup-of-tea-find-out-what-is-special-128282313.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T14:04:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T15:02:07+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T15:58:18+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"કોલકાતામાં લોકો 1 કપ ચા માટે 1000 રૂપિયા ચૂકવે છે, જાણો એવું તો શું ખાસ છે",slug:"એક હજાર રૂપિયાની ચા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/teeeeeaaaa_1614677527.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"આ ટી-સ્ટોલ પર લગભગ 100 પ્રકારની ચા મળે છે"},{type:"li",text:"એક કપ ચાની કિંમત 1000 રૂપિયા છે, તેને Bo-Lay Tea કહેવામાં આવે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કોલકાતામાં લોકો 1 કપ ચા માટે 1000 રૂપિયા ચૂકવે છે, જાણો એવું તો શું ખાસ છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/79-thousand-tea-2_1614680823/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000079_1614680751.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282325,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/4BCxwU0lieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/2-australian-friends-were-sitting-on-a-mattress-on-the-beach-enjoying-a-beer-when-suddenly-a-gust-of-wind-blew-the-two-across-the-sea-128282325.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T14:33:05+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T14:33:05+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T15:29:20+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"2 ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન મિત્રો દરિયાકિનારે મેટ્રસ પર બેસી બિયરની મજા માણી રહ્યા હતા, અચાનક પવન ફૂંકાતા બંને દરિયાની પેલે પાર પહોંચી ગયા",slug:"મજા બની સજા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/new-project-84_1614675648.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"મેટ્રસ પર બંને જણા પવન સાથે ઘણા કિલોમીટર સુધી દરિયામાં તણાતા રહ્યા"},{type:"li",text:"પેરી અને નોહાની મદદે તેનો ફ્રેન્ડ્સ જેટ સ્કાય લઈ દોડી આવ્યો હતો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"2 ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન મિત્રો દરિયાકિનારે મેટ્રસ પર બેસી બિયરની મજા માણી રહ્યા હતા, અચાનક પવન ફૂંકાતા બંને દરિયાની પેલે પાર પહોંચી ગયા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/77-two-man_1614679089/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/000000077_1614679046.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282312,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/8ikapHvkieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/salil-ankola-53-had-to-be-kept-on-a-ventilator-because-of-the-corona-he-said-this-is-a-very-scary-time-128282312.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T14:00:47+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T14:00:47+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T15:08:14+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"53 વર્ષીય સલીલ અંકોલાને કોરોનાને કારણે વેન્ટિલેટર પર મૂકવા પડ્યા હતા, કહ્યું- આ બહુ જ ડરામણો સમય છે",slug:"હેલ્થ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/2_1614673772.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"53 વર્ષીય સલીલ અંકોલાને કોરોનાને કારણે વેન્ટિલેટર પર મૂકવા પડ્યા હતા, કહ્યું- આ બહુ જ ડરામણો સમય છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/78-salil-ankola_1614677819/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000078_1614677776.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282266,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/p3kh7jnjieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/news/aamir-khan-will-no-longer-make-mahabharat-he-was-expected-to-lose-at-least-3-films-128282266.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T12:45:26+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T12:45:26+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T14:52:24+05:30",category:{id:12042,nameEn:"Entertainment",displayName:"એન્ટરટેઇનમેન્ટ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/"},header:{title:"આમિર ખાન હવે 'મહાભારત' નહીં બનાવે, તેના કારણે ઓછામાં ઓછી 3 ફિલ્મો ગુમાવવાનો અંદેશ હતો",slug:"મિસ્ટર પરફેક્શનિસ્ટનો મોટો નિર્ણય",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/aamir1614666741_1614669179.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"આમિર ખાન હવે 'મહાભારત' નહીં બનાવે, તેના કારણે ઓછામાં ઓછી 3 ફિલ્મો ગુમાવવાનો અંદેશ હતો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/76-amir-khan_1614676837/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000076_1614676829.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282282,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/dbXecjejieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/shabnam-awaiting-execution-shifted-to-bareilly-jail-2-policemen-suspended-in-photo-viral-case-128282282.html",location:{id:0,text:"લખનઉ"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T13:07:41+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T13:10:33+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T14:50:22+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ફાંસીની રાહ જોઈ રહેલી શબનમને બરેલી જેલમાં શિફ્ટ કરવામાં આવી, ફોટો વાઇરલ મામલે 2 પોલીસકર્મી સસ્પેન્ડ",slug:"જેલમાંથી શબનમનો હસતો ફોટો વાઇરલ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/untitled-471614625690_1614670541.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"શબમને પ્રેમી સાથે મળીને પોતાના જ પરિવારના 7 લોકોની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરી હતી"},{type:"li",text:"શબનમનો હસતો ફોટો રામપુર જેલમાંથી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાઇરલ થયો હતો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ફાંસીની રાહ જોઈ રહેલી શબનમને બરેલી જેલમાં શિફ્ટ કરવામાં આવી, ફોટો વાઇરલ મામલે 2 પોલીસકર્મી સસ્પેન્ડ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/48_1614676785/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/48_1614676783.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282257,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/4hrX0HGfieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/congress-general-secretary-breaks-cards-with-tea-garden-workers-to-hold-election-rally-in-tezpur-128282257.html",location:{id:0,text:"ગુવાહાટી"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T12:32:38+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T12:36:28+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T14:00:48+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"કોંગ્રેસના જનરલ સેક્રેટરીએ ચાના બગીચામાં કામ કરતા શ્રમિકોની સાથે પત્તીઓ તોડી, તેજપુરમાં ચૂંટણી જનસભા પણ કરશે",slug:"આસામના પ્રવાસે પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614668380.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"પ્રિયંકાએ સોમવારે કામાખ્યા દેવીના મંદિરમાં પૂજા-અર્ચનાની સાથે બે દિવસીય પ્રવાસની શરૂઆત કરી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કોંગ્રેસના જનરલ સેક્રેટરીએ ચાના બગીચામાં કામ કરતા શ્રમિકોની સાથે પત્તીઓ તોડી, તેજપુરમાં ચૂંટણી જનસભા પણ કરશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/47_1614673804/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/47_1614673801.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282273,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/OS9CoHZeieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/news/bjp-workers-celebrate-victory-in-gandhinagar-and-ahmedabad-cm-vijay-rupani-will-be-present-at-130-pm-128282273.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:48117,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T12:56:07+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T19:04:17+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T13:51:06+05:30",category:{id:6309,nameEn:"Ahmedabad",displayName:"અમદાવાદ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/"},header:{title:"કોંગ્રેસ વિપક્ષ માટે પણ લાયક નથી, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી 16 બેઠક જીતી એ જીતી ના કહેવાયઃ વિજયોત્સવમાં વિજય રૂપાણી",slug:"ભાજપના ઉત્સાહનો ઉન્માદ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/new-project-15_1614672420.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ઠેર-ઠેર ભાજપના કાર્યકરો ઢોલ-નગારા સાથે રોડ પર ઉમટી પડ્યા છે"},{type:"li",text:"કાર્યાલય પર મહિલા કાર્યકરોએ ગરબા રમીને વિજયોત્સવ મનાવ્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કોંગ્રેસ વિપક્ષ માટે પણ લાયક નથી, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી 16 બેઠક જીતી એ જીતી ના કહેવાયઃ વિજયોત્સવમાં વિજય રૂપાણી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/37-bjp-vijayotsav-harish-choksi_1614673214/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/37-plate_1614673206.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282235,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/xugVj4Ueieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/petrol-price-diesel-price-petrol-diesel-price-today-petrol-diesel-128282235.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T11:59:34+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T12:18:23+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T13:50:03+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"નાણાં મંત્રાલય ટેક્સ ઘટાડશે, કેન્દ્રની રાજ્યો સાથે વાત થઈ રહી છે; 15 માર્ચ સુધી ઘટી શકે છે કિંમત",slug:"પેટ્રોલ-ડિઝલ સસ્તુ થશે",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/petrol_1614666509.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"કેટલાક શહેરોમાં આ સમયે પેટ્રોલની કિંમત 100 રૂપિયાને વટાવી ગઈ છે"},{type:"li",text:"એપ્રિલથી ડિસેમ્બર 2020ની વચ્ચે 4.21 લાખ કરોડની રેવન્યુ સરકારને મળી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નાણાં મંત્રાલય ટેક્સ ઘટાડશે, કેન્દ્રની રાજ્યો સાથે વાત થઈ રહી છે; 15 માર્ચ સુધી ઘટી શકે છે કિંમત",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/46_1614672364/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/46_1614672317.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282222,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/UtqXrFTcieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/the-father-who-complained-of-molesting-his-daughter-was-shot-dead-forcing-the-accused-to-withdraw-the-complaint-128282222.html",location:{id:0,text:"લખનઉ"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T11:49:04+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T17:12:59+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T13:21:45+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"પુત્રી સાથે છેડતીની ફરિયાદ કરનાર પિતાની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરાઈ, પુત્રીએ નનામીને કાંધ આપી; પીડિત પરિવારનો દાવો- આરોપી સપા નેતા",slug:"UPના હાથરસમાં હત્યા",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/2021-03-021614678001_1614684761.png",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"પુત્રી સાથે થયેલી છેડતીની ફરિયાદ મામલે પિતાની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પુત્રી સાથે છેડતીની ફરિયાદ કરનાર પિતાની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરાઈ, પુત્રીએ નનામીને કાંધ આપી; પીડિત પરિવારનો દાવો- આરોપી સપા નેતા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/45_1614671459/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/45_1614670448.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282189,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/cGaUgTGaieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/gionee-max-pro-price-gionee-max-pro-with-6000mah-battery-652-inch-display-launched-in-india-price-specifications-128282189.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T11:24:17+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T11:24:17+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T12:50:53+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"6.52 ઈંચની ડિસ્પ્લે અને 6000 mAhની બેટરી સાથે જિયોની મેક્સ પ્રો લોન્ચ, કિંમત ₹7000 કરતાં પણ ઓછી",slug:"લૉ બજેટ સ્માર્ટફોન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/new-project-83_1614664375.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે તેમાં 2 રિઅર કેમેરા મળે છે"},{type:"li",text:"ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર 8 માર્ચથી તેને ખરીદી કરી શકાશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"6.52 ઈંચની ડિસ્પ્લે અને 6000 mAhની બેટરી સાથે જિયોની મેક્સ પ્રો લોન્ચ, કિંમત ₹7000 કરતાં પણ ઓછી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/75-max-pro_1614669594/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/00000075_1614669561.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279150,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/N3tt9Ecaieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/palanpur/news/banaskantha-municipality-election-2021-result-live-update-128279150.html",location:{id:0,text:"બનાસકાંઠા"},author:{id:28145,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T21:36:32+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T21:43:35+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T12:44:00+05:30",category:{id:2288,nameEn:"Palanpur",displayName:"પાલનપુર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/palanpur/"},header:{title:"બનાસકાંઠા નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ જ મેદાન માર્યું, ત્રણેય નગરપાલિકા પર કબજો જમાવ્યો; કોંગ્રેસના સૂપડાં સાફ",slug:"બનાસકાંઠા રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/a697b0e5-1e63-4c96-abb3-4d073e06e26a_1614703263.jpg",size:{w:730,h:270}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"2015ની બનાસકાંઠાની નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 88 બેઠકોમાંથી ભાજપને 44 અને કોંગ્રેસને 27 બેઠકો મળી હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બનાસકાંઠા નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ જ મેદાન માર્યું, ત્રણેય નગરપાલિકા પર કબજો જમાવ્યો; કોંગ્રેસના સૂપડાં સાફ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/61_1614708438/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/61_1614708472.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282150,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/J2dNS559heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/its-not-lava-falling-from-a-waterfall-but-the-suns-rays-falling-on-the-water-make-the-firefall-appear-orange-128282150.html",author:{id:45209,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T10:29:31+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T10:29:31+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T12:42:34+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"તે ધોધથી પડતો લાવા નથી, પરંતુ પાણી પર પડતા સૂર્યના કિરણોથી 'ફાયરફૉલ' નારંગી કલરનો દેખાય છે",slug:"નારંગી ધોધનું રહસ્ય",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/untitled-copy1614598853_1614661059.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"તે ધોધથી પડતો લાવા નથી, પરંતુ પાણી પર પડતા સૂર્યના કિરણોથી 'ફાયરફૉલ' નારંગી કલરનો દેખાય છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/74-orange-waterfall_1614668697/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000074_1614668622.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282174,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/FFlBP3U8heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/death-of-madhya-pradesh-mp-nandkumar-chauhan-coronas-pace-accelerated-in-140-districts-in-22-states-128282174.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T11:01:46+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T11:01:46+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T12:26:06+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"મધ્યપ્રદેશના સાંસદ નંદકુમાર ચૌહાણનું મૃત્યુ; 22 રાજ્યના 140 જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાની ગતિ ઝડપી બની",slug:"કોરોના દેશમાં",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/untitled-131614658942_1614662874.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"મધ્યપ્રદેશના ખંડવાના ભાજપના સાંસદ નંદકુમાર ચૌહાણે સારવાર દરમિયાન અંતિમ શ્વાસ લીધા"},{type:"li",text:"કોરોના મામલે દુનિયામાં ભારત ફરી એક વખત 13મા નંબર પર પહોંચી ગયું"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"મધ્યપ્રદેશના સાંસદ નંદકુમાર ચૌહાણનું મૃત્યુ; 22 રાજ્યના 140 જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાની ગતિ ઝડપી બની",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/44-corona-india_1614667625/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/00000044_1614667542.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282168,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/KfKPi9E7heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/corona-vaccination-phase-2-latest-update-vaccination-of-senior-citizens-and-persons-with-diseases-starts-in-india-128282168.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T10:53:19+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T10:53:19+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T12:08:30+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"પ્રથમ દિવસે 25 લાખ લોકોએ કરાવ્યું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન, 4 લાખથી વધુ લોકોને રસી મૂકવામાં આવી",slug:"કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો બીજો તબક્કો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/vacci_1614662298.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"પ્રથમ દિવસે 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના એક લાખ 28 હજાર 430 લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે"},{type:"li",text:"ગંભીર બીમારીઓનો સામનો કરી રહેલા 45 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના 18,850 લોકોને રસી આપવામાં આવી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પ્રથમ દિવસે 25 લાખ લોકોએ કરાવ્યું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન, 4 લાખથી વધુ લોકોને રસી મૂકવામાં આવી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/43-corona-vaccine-second-stage_1614666367/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/0000043_1614666296.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282148,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ztuc7uf6heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/hackers-hit-sbi-users-hackers-hit-sbi-users-with-text-phishing-scam-request-them-to-redeem-credit-points-worth-rs-9870-128282148.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T10:28:57+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T10:28:57+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T11:48:43+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"ક્રેડિટ પોઈન્ટ રીડિમ કરવા માટે બેંક તરફથી કોઈ મેસેજ આવે તો સાવધાન, આવી ફેક લિંક પર ક્લિક કરતાં જ હેકર્સ તમારા પૈસા ચાઉં કરી જશે",slug:"SBI યુઝર્સ અલર્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/new-project-82_1614661029.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"યુઝર્સને શિકાર બનાવવા માટે હેકર્સ ફેક વેબસાઈટ લિંક જનરેટ કરી પૈસાની લાલચ આપતા હતા"},{type:"li",text:"લિંકમાં પર્સનલ ડિટેલ માગવામા આવતી હતી, ફોર્મ સબમિટ કરતાં જ અકાઉન્ટ ડિટેલ હેકર્સ પાસે પહોંચી જતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ક્રેડિટ પોઈન્ટ રીડિમ કરવા માટે બેંક તરફથી કોઈ મેસેજ આવે તો સાવધાન, આવી ફેક લિંક પર ક્લિક કરતાં જ હેકર્સ તમારા પૈસા ચાઉં કરી જશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/73-sbi-users_1614665275/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/00000073_1614665218.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282164,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/RTJspyS4heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/international/news/corona-world-update-live-who-says-corona-epidemic-will-not-end-this-year-vaccination-begins-in-african-countries-128282164.html",location:{id:0,text:"ન્યૂયોર્ક"},author:{id:12941,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T10:42:49+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T11:08:13+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T11:29:33+05:30",category:{id:1038,nameEn:"International",displayName:"વર્લ્ડ",color:"#39C3A2",listingUrl:"/international/"},header:{title:"WHOએ કહ્યું- આ વર્ષે કોરોના મહામારી સમાપ્ત નહીં થાય, આફ્રિકાના દેશોમાં વેક્સિનેશન શરૂ",slug:"વિશ્વમાં કોરોના",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/africa1614651883_1614661794.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"WHOએ કહ્યું- આ વર્ષે કોરોના મહામારી સમાપ્ત નહીં થાય, આફ્રિકાના દેશોમાં વેક્સિનેશન શરૂ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/42-world-corona_1614664412/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/000042_1614664328.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279188,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/sKolgqW3heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/himatnagar/news/sabarkantha-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279188.html",location:{id:0,text:"સાબરકાંઠા"},author:{id:28145,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T21:59:01+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T00:26:13+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T11:16:26+05:30",category:{id:2291,nameEn:"Himatnagar",displayName:"હિંમતનગર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/himatnagar/"},header:{title:"ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં મતદારોનો ભાજપ પર ભરોસો, જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 36 બેઠકમાંથી 30 બેઠક ભાજપને મળી",slug:"સાબરકાંઠા રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/03/28-sabarkatha730-x-548ok_1614711234.jpg",size:{w:730,h:634}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"2015ની સાબરકાંઠાની નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 36 બેઠકોમાંથી ભાજપને 27 અને કોંગ્રેસને 09 બેઠકો મળી હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં મતદારોનો ભાજપ પર ભરોસો, જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 36 બેઠકમાંથી 30 બેઠક ભાજપને મળી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/05-sabarkantha-vote-counting_1614663943/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/05-plate_1614663940.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279011,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/37DQsY42heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/vyara/news/tapi-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279011.html",location:{id:0,text:"તાપી"},author:{id:23435,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T23:06:15+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T11:04:22+05:30",category:{id:10300,nameEn:"Vyara",displayName:"વ્યારા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/vyara/"},header:{title:"જિલ્લા અને નગરપાલિકા પર ભાજપનો ભગવો, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 64 બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસની જીત, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",slug:"તાપી રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/04_1614673188.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"તાપી જિલ્લા પંચાયત કોંગ્રેસ પાસેથી ભાજપે છીનવી લીધી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"જિલ્લા અને નગરપાલિકા પર ભાજપનો ભગવો, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 64 બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસની જીત, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/31-tapi-vote-counting_1614663233/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/31-plate_1614663219.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282102,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/9uFSxH22heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/news/angarak-chaturthi-on-tuesday-2-march-worship-to-ganesha-and-hanumanji-along-with-mangaldev-significance-of-ganesh-chaturthi-128282102.html",author:{id:31646,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T08:21:49+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T08:21:49+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T11:03:51+05:30",category:{id:12039,nameEn:"Dharm",displayName:"ધર્મ",color:"#DB6533",listingUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/"},header:{title:"આજે અંગારક ચોથ; ગણેશજી સાથે જ મંગળ ગ્રહ અને હનુમાનજીની પૂજા કરો",slug:"પર્વ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/ganesh-ji-hanuman-11614587014_1614653405.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"મહા મહિનાના વદ પક્ષની ચોથના દિવસે ગણેશજી સામે ધૂપ પ્રગટાવીને 12 મંત્રનો જાપ કરો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"આજે અંગારક ચોથ; ગણેશજી સાથે જ મંગળ ગ્રહ અને હનુમાનજીની પૂજા કરો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/72-angarak-choth_1614663050/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/000072_1614662980.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279037,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/DyIvFnA2heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/news/surat-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279037.html",location:{id:0,text:"સુરત"},author:{id:23435,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T00:52:34+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T10:57:27+05:30",category:{id:1043,nameEn:"Surat",displayName:"સુરત",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/"},header:{title:"નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા અને જિલ્લામાં ભાજપનો ભગવો, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",slug:"સુરત રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/surat4_1614663252.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"નગરપાલિકામાં 2015ની સરખામણીમાં 3.29 ટકા મતદાન ઓછું"},{type:"li",text:"2021માં ન.પા.માં 65.08, જિલ્લામાં 69.56 અને તાલુકામાં 69.57 મતદાન"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા અને જિલ્લામાં ભાજપનો ભગવો, જાણો વિજેતાના નામ સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/06-surat-vote-counting_1614662822/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/06-plate_1614662815.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128282122,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/NxUAfVK1heb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/cyber-attack-on-indian-corona-vaccine-chinese-hackers-try-to-steal-formula-128282122.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T09:37:25+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T09:42:01+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T10:45:51+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ભારતીય કોરોના વેક્સિન પર સાયબર-અટેક, ચીનના હેકર્સે કરી ફોર્મ્યુલા ચોરવાની કોશિશ",slug:"સાયબર હુમલો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614657874.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ચીન સમર્થિત હેકર્સના એક ગ્રુપે તાજેતરના સપ્તાહમાં કોરોના વેક્સિન બનાવનારી બે ભારતીય કંપનીઓની IT સિસ્ટમને નિશાન બનાવી"},{type:"li",text:"એમાં ભારત બાયોટેક અને સીરમ ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા એટલે કે SII સામેલ છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ભારતીય કોરોના વેક્સિન પર સાયબર-અટેક, ચીનના હેકર્સે કરી ફોર્મ્યુલા ચોરવાની કોશિશ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/41-cyber-attack_1614662130/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/41-plate_1614662123.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279126,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/EzRTWHWXheb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/news/taluka-panchayat-election-result-2021-128279126.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:30425,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T01:12:36+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T09:52:28+05:30",category:{id:2261,nameEn:"Gandhinagar",displayName:"ગાંધીનગર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/"},header:{title:"ગામડાંએ કોંગ્રેસનો હાથ છોડી ભાજપનું કમળ ખીલવ્યું, જાણો કઈ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કોને કેટલી બેઠક મળી",slug:"તાલુકા પંચાયત રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/thmb_1614703378.png",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"231 તાલુકા પંચાયતોની 4774 બેઠકમાંથી ભાજપને 3351, કોંગ્રેસને 1252 અને આપને 31 બેઠક મળી"},{type:"li",text:"કડી તાલુકા પંચાયતની નંદાસણ બેઠક પર ભાજપનો ઉમેદવાર 1 મતે હારતાં ફેર મતગણતરીની માગ કરી"},{type:"li",text:"2015માં તાલુકા પંચાયતોની 4715 બેઠકમાંથી કોંગ્રેસને 2555, ભાજપને 2019 અને 141 અન્યને મળી હતી"},{type:"li",text:"2021માં 231 તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં સરેરાશ 66.84 ટકા જેટલું મતદાન થયું હતું"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ગામડાંએ કોંગ્રેસનો હાથ છોડી ભાજપનું કમળ ખીલવ્યું, જાણો કઈ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કોને કેટલી બેઠક મળી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/03-taluka-panchayat-1010-pm_1614703430/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/03-taluka-panchayat-1010-pm_1614703436.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279092,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/bgQlCFjVheb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/news/gujarat-municipality-election-2021-result-81-municipality-128279092.html",author:{id:17720,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T23:01:33+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T09:15:44+05:30",category:{id:2261,nameEn:"Gandhinagar",displayName:"ગાંધીનગર",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/gandhinagar/"},header:{title:"74 નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપની સત્તા, કોંગ્રેસ માત્ર 2 ન.પા. પર સમેટાયું, જાણો ક્યાં સત્તાનું સમીકરણ બગાડી AIMIMએ રાજ્યમાં 16 બેઠક જીતી",slug:"નગરપાલિકા રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/6_1614683798.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"રાજ્યમાં નગરપાલિકાનું 2021માં 59 મતદાન થયું, સૌથી વધુ બારેજામાં 76.52 ટકા અને સૌથી ઓછું ગાંધીધામમાં 40.14 ટકા મતદાન"},{type:"li",text:"ભાજપ 74 અને કોંગ્રેસે 2 બેઠક જીતી, ઠાસરા, જામ રાવલ અને ગોધરા એમ 3 બેઠક પર અપક્ષ અને AIMIMએ પ્રભુત્વ"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"74 નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપની સત્તા, કોંગ્રેસ માત્ર 2 ન.પા. પર સમેટાયું, જાણો ક્યાં સત્તાનું સમીકરણ બગાડી AIMIMએ રાજ્યમાં 16 બેઠક જીતી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/04-nagarpalika-230-pm_1614675374/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/04-nagarpalika-230-pm_1614675269.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279157,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/JSkLL9oSheb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/news/gujarat-palika-panchayat-result-2021-128279157.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:28145,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T06:40:46+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T08:35:00+05:30",category:{id:6309,nameEn:"Ahmedabad",displayName:"અમદાવાદ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/"},header:{title:"મોદી કરતાં મોટો વિજય, કોંગ્રેસમુક્ત સ્વરાજ! મનપા પછી હવે જિલ્લા-તાલુકા અને પાલિકામાં ભાજપે ક્લિનસ્વીપ કર્યું",slug:"ગુજરાત પાલિકા-પંચાયત રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/bnen_1614695937.jpg",size:{w:731,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ચૂંટણી પરિણામ બાદ PM મોદી બોલ્યા, ગુજરાતના વિકાસની જીત છે, અમિત શાહ બોલ્યા, હું જનતાને નમન કરું છું"},{type:"li",text:"અમિત ચાવડાએ કોંગ્રેસ-પ્રમુખપદેથી, જ્યારે પરેશ ધાનાણીએ વિધાનસભામાં વિરોધપક્ષના નેતાપદેથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું"},{type:"li",text:"61 વર્ષમાં પહેલીવાર ભાજપે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં 90% બેઠકો જીતી"},{type:"li",text:"ભાજપે 81માંથી 75 ન.પા., તમામ 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને 231માંથી 196 તાલુકા પંચાયત જીતી"},{type:"li",text:"કોંગ્રેસના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ, વિપક્ષી નેતાનાં રાજીનામા"},{type:"li",text:"ગુજરાતમાં હવે ભાજપ પાસે 100% સાંસદ, 100% જિલ્લા પંચાયત, 100% મહાનગરપાલિકા, 93% નગરપાલિકા, 86% તાલુકા પંચાયત, 61% ધારાસભ્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"મોદી કરતાં મોટો વિજય, કોંગ્રેસમુક્ત સ્વરાજ! મનપા પછી હવે જિલ્લા-તાલુકા અને પાલિકામાં ભાજપે ક્લિનસ્વીપ કર્યું",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/01-gujarat-counting-930-pm_1614700646/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/01-gujarat-counting-930-pm_1614700652.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279059,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/AQvKiRovieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/news/future-decision-of-nagarpalika-district-and-taluka-panchayat-candidates-counting-of-votes-today-128279059.html",location:{id:0,text:"વડોદરા"},author:{id:28902,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:55+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-03T13:54:45+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:55+05:30",category:{id:6322,nameEn:"Vadodara",displayName:"વડોદરા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/vadodara/"},header:{title:"નગરપાલિકા, જીલ્લા પંચાયત-તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં, જાણો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",slug:"વડોદરા રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614674886.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ડભોઇ નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપની 20 બેઠકો પર જીત, કોંગ્રેસનો 14 બેઠકો પર વિજય"},{type:"li",text:"દેણા બેઠક પર વડોદરા જિલ્લા પંચયાતના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ પન્નાબેન ભટ્ટની કારમી હાર"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"નગરપાલિકા, જીલ્લા પંચાયત-તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં, જાણો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સાથે સંપૂર્ણ પરિણામ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/45-vadodara-congress-hobalo_1614687000/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/45-vadodara-congress-hobalo00000021still002_1614687009.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279026,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ToFFAG5Wheb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/news/district-panchayat-election-result-2021-128279026.html",location:{id:0,text:"અમદાવાદ"},author:{id:23341,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T21:40:50+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",category:{id:6309,nameEn:"Ahmedabad",displayName:"અમદાવાદ",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/ahmedabad/"},header:{title:"તમામ 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપની રેકોર્ડબ્રેક જીત, જાણો કઈ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં કોને કેટલી બેઠક",slug:"જિલ્લા પંચાયત રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/jilla-thumb_1614682757.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ગાંધીનગર અને તાપી જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં પહેલીવાર ભાજપનો ભગવો"},{type:"li",text:"2021માં 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતોમાં 66.49 ટકા મતદાન થયું અને 2015માં 69 ટકા મતદાન થયું હતું"},{type:"li",text:"2015માં ભાજપને 7 અને કોંગ્રેસને 22 જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં સત્તા મળી હતી અને બેમાં ટાઇ પડી હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"તમામ 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપની રેકોર્ડબ્રેક જીત, જાણો કઈ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં કોને કેટલી બેઠક",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/02-jilla-panchayat-1030-pm_1614704138/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/02-jilla-panchayat-1030-pm_1614704095.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279102,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/CpmmAljmieb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/mehsana/news/mehsana-municipality-district-and-taluka-election-2021-result-live-update-128279102.html",location:{id:0,text:"મહેસાણા"},author:{id:28145,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T20:52:58+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T00:15:00+05:30",category:{id:2289,nameEn:"Mehsana",displayName:"મહેસાણા",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/mehsana/"},header:{title:"મોદીના વડનગરમાં કેજરીવાલની એન્ટ્રી, AAP ઘૂસ્યું; ઉત્તર ગુજરાતના પાટીદારો ફરી ભાજપ ભણી, જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપની જીત, 42માંથી 38 બેઠક મેળવી",slug:"મહેસાણા રિઝલ્ટ",containsVideo:!1,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/1_1614706616.jpg",size:{w:730,h:859}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"2015ની મહેસાણાની નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 152 બેઠકોમાંથી ભાજપને 47 અને કોંગ્રેસને 50 બેઠકો મળી હતી"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"મોદીના વડનગરમાં કેજરીવાલની એન્ટ્રી, AAP ઘૂસ્યું; ઉત્તર ગુજરાતના પાટીદારો ફરી ભાજપ ભણી, જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાજપની જીત, 42માંથી 38 બેઠક મેળવી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/02/40-mahesana-election_1614679370/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/02/40-plate_1614679359.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279197,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ZvOslbudheb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/who-came-to-india-from-canada-17-years-ago-keeps-locked-in-the-room-said-now-send-him-to-his-128279197.html",author:{id:45517,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-02T00:05:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-02T11:05:10+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-02T00:05:00+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"17 વર્ષ અગાઉ કેનેડાથી ભારત આવેલા પૌત્રને રૂમમાં બંધ કરીને રાખ્યો છે, કહ્યું- હવે તેને માતા-પિતા પાસે મોકલી આપો",slug:"દાદા-દાદીની સરકારને અપીલ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/cc_1614616113.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"માતા-પિતા લઈ ચુક્યા છે છુટાછેડા, માનસિક રીતે અસ્વસ્થ પૌત્ર 8 મહિનાનો હતો ત્યારથી ભારત આવેલો છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"17 વર્ષ અગાઉ કેનેડાથી ભારત આવેલા પૌત્રને રૂમમાં બંધ કરીને રાખ્યો છે, કહ્યું- હવે તેને માતા-પિતા પાસે મોકલી આપો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/59_1614619847/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/59_1614619835.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278650,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/M0Be0aMSgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/news/daily-astrology-predictions-of-2-march-2021-ajai-bhambi-128278650.html",author:{id:31646,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T22:10:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T22:10:00+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T22:10:00+05:30",category:{id:12039,nameEn:"Dharm",displayName:"ધર્મ",color:"#DB6533",listingUrl:"/dharm-darshan/dharm/"},header:{title:"મંગળવારે મીન જાતકોએ ઉતાવળ અને ઉત્સાહમાં કામ કરવું નહીં, કોઇના ઉપર આંખ બંધ કરીને વિશ્વાસ પણ ન કરવો",slug:"મંગળવારનું રાશિફળ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/ajai-bhambisahtahikrashifal-2020730-x-548new4_1614572694.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"મંગળવારના રોજ એક શુભ તથા એક અશુભ યોગ, ચંદ્ર સાંજે તુલા રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે"},{type:"li",text:"વૃષભ, કન્યા, તુલા તથા કુંભ રાશિના જાતકો સમજી વિચારીને કામ કરે નહીંતર નુકસાન થવાની સંભાવના"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"મંગળવારે મીન જાતકોએ ઉતાવળ અને ઉત્સાહમાં કામ કરવું નહીં, કોઇના ઉપર આંખ બંધ કરીને વિશ્વાસ પણ ન કરવો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/71-rashi_1614602457/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/000071_1614602436.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279114,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/KjU9eWp3geb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/video-of-minister-gulab-kamro-went-viral-128279114.html",author:{id:38781,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T20:41:29+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T20:41:29+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T20:41:29+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ચાલુ ભાગવત કથામાં મંત્રીજી ધૂણવા લાગ્યા, લોકોએ કહ્યું, માતાજી આવ્યા છે",slug:"છત્તીસગઢ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/gulab_1614611428.png",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ચાલુ ભાગવત કથામાં મંત્રીજી ધૂણવા લાગ્યા, લોકોએ કહ્યું, માતાજી આવ્યા છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/58_1614611406/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/58_1614611401.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279009,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/rsEHmFD1geb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/news/goodbye-to-the-party-of-the-active-leader-who-contested-five-elections-from-surat-congress-dinesh-kachhdiya-grabbed-your-broom-128279009.html",location:{id:0,text:"સુરત"},author:{id:24205,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T18:05:33+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T18:05:33+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T20:16:36+05:30",category:{id:1043,nameEn:"Surat",displayName:"સુરત",color:"#FF554B",listingUrl:"/local/gujarat/surat/"},header:{title:"સુરત કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પાંચ ચૂંટણી લડેલા સક્રિય નેતાની પક્ષને અલવિદા, દિનેશ કાછડીયાએ આપનું ઝાડું પકડ્યું",slug:"પંજાનો સાથ છોડ્યો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/04_1614602050.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ ચાવડાને લાગણીસર સુફિયાણો પત્ર લખનાર કાછડીયા આપમાં સફર ખેડશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સુરત કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પાંચ ચૂંટણી લડેલા સક્રિય નેતાની પક્ષને અલવિદા, દિનેશ કાછડીયાએ આપનું ઝાડું પકડ્યું",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/26_1614609949/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/26_1614609929.jpg",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278970,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/pom02t50geb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/china-launches-cyber-attack-on-mumbais-power-supply-system-after-galvan-violence-10-12-hours-power-outage-128278970.html",author:{id:45517,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T17:15:25+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T17:37:07+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T20:08:53+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ગલવાન હિંસા બાદ ચીને મુંબઈના પાવર સપ્લાઈ સિસ્ટમ પર સાઈબર એટેક કર્યો હતો,10-12 કલાક વીજ પુરવઠો ખોરવાયો હતો",slug:"ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સના અહેવાલમાં ખુલાસો",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/cyber_1614599104.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ગલવાન હિંસા બાદ ચીને મુંબઈના પાવર સપ્લાઈ સિસ્ટમ પર સાઈબર એટેક કર્યો હતો,10-12 કલાક વીજ પુરવઠો ખોરવાયો હતો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/56-newyork-times-khulaso_1614609458/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/56-newyork-times-khulaso_1614609464.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128279061,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/7E3u1nJXgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/a-machine-like-an-atm-did-not-break-and-ran-wild-a-reverse-collision-broke-and-filled-the-whole-car-128279061.html",author:{id:33213,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T19:21:54+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T19:21:54+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T19:21:54+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"ATM જેવું મશીન ન તૂટતાં ગજબ ભેજું દોડાવ્યું, રિવર્સ ટક્કર મારી તોડ્યું ને આખું કારમાં ભરી ગયા",slug:"ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/thumb_1614606619.png",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"ATM જેવું મશીન ન તૂટતાં ગજબ ભેજું દોડાવ્યું, રિવર્સ ટક્કર મારી તોડ્યું ને આખું કારમાં ભરી ગયા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/57-australia-theft_1614606680/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/57-australia-theft_1614606636.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278946,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/oYr9YCJUgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/on-a-tour-of-tamil-nadu-the-congress-leader-was-spotted-dancing-with-students-doing-push-ups-and-even-teaching-akido-128278946.html",location:{id:0,text:"કન્યાકુમારી/ ગુવાહાટી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T16:43:46+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T16:46:19+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T18:40:00+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"તામિલનાડુ પ્રવાસે કોંગ્રેસનેતાએ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સાથે ડાન્સ કર્યો, પુશ-અપ લગાવ્યા અને અકિડો પણ શીખવ્યા; જુઓ બહેન પ્રિયંકાનો ટ્રાઇબલ ડાન્સ પણ",slug:"રાહુલ ગાંધીની અનોખો અંદાજ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/ezgifcom-gif-maker-n1614594405_1614597122.gif",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"રાહુલે કહ્યું હતું કે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના મનમાં તમિળ લોકો પ્રત્યે સન્માન નથી"},{type:"li",text:"પ્રિયંકાએ આસામમાં કામાખ્યા દેવીનાં દર્શન કર્યાં, ઝુમુર ડાન્સ પણ કર્યો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"તામિલનાડુ પ્રવાસે કોંગ્રેસનેતાએ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સાથે ડાન્સ કર્યો, પુશ-અપ લગાવ્યા અને અકિડો પણ શીખવ્યા; જુઓ બહેન પ્રિયંકાનો ટ્રાઇબલ ડાન્સ પણ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/55-rahul-gandhi-dance_1614604169/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/55-rahul-gandhi-dance_1614604175.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128275848,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/QodqvnISgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/dvb-original/news/me-to-drop-out-of-school-after-that-if-he-got-cancer-he-was-treated-with-debt-now-the-business-of-dragon-fruit-vegetable-farming-is-worth-rs-128275848.html",location:{id:0,text:"બારાબંકી"},author:{id:45517,text:"ઈન્દ્રભૂષણ મિશ્ર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T07:00:00+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T11:55:27+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T18:11:41+05:30",category:{id:11879,nameEn:"DvB Original",displayName:"ઓરિજિનલ",color:"#f89c1d",listingUrl:"/dvb-original/"},header:{title:"પૈસાના અભાવને લીધે અભ્યાસ છોડવો પડ્યો; ત્યાર બાદ કેન્સર થયું તો દેવું કરી સારવાર કરાવી, હવે ડ્રેગન ફ્રૂટ-શાકભાજીની ખેતીનો રૂપિયા 10 લાખનો કારોબાર",slug:"પોઝિટિવ સમાચાર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/02/28/farmer_1614525784.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"પૈસાના અભાવને લીધે અભ્યાસ છોડવો પડ્યો; ત્યાર બાદ કેન્સર થયું તો દેવું કરી સારવાર કરાવી, હવે ડ્રેગન ફ્રૂટ-શાકભાજીની ખેતીનો રૂપિયા 10 લાખનો કારોબાર",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/53-positive-story_1614602661/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/53-positive-story_1614602339.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278799,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/ze1DBvgSgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/utility/gadgets/news/upcoming-smartphones-in-march-from-redmi-note-10-series-to-ausu-rog-phone-5-these-5-smartphones-to-be-launched-in-march-128278799.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T13:19:45+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T13:19:45+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T18:05:22+05:30",category:{id:5711,nameEn:"Gadgets",displayName:"ગેજેટ",color:"#879de9",listingUrl:"/utility/gadgets/"},header:{title:"માર્ચ મહિનામાં લોન્ચ થશે આ 5 સ્માર્ટફોન, કિંમત ₹10 હજારથી લઈને ₹50 હજાર; જાણો તમારા માટે બેસ્ટ કયો રહેશે",slug:"અપકમિંગ સ્માર્ટફોન",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/upcoming-smart_1614584736.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ગેમર્સ માટે ડેડિકેટેડ ‘આસુસ રોગ ફોન 5’ 10 માર્ચે લોન્ચ થશે"},{type:"li",text:"રેડમી નોટ 10 અને પ્રો સ્માર્ચફોન 4 માર્ચે લોન્ચ થશે"},{type:"li",text:"રેડમી નોટ 10 સિરીઝની કિંમત 15-20 હજાર રૂપિયાની આસપાસ હશે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"માર્ચ મહિનામાં લોન્ચ થશે આ 5 સ્માર્ટફોન, કિંમત ₹10 હજારથી લઈને ₹50 હજાર; જાણો તમારા માટે બેસ્ટ કયો રહેશે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/85-upcoming-smartphone_1614601876/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/00000085_1614601737.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278902,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Id2Y4MGOgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/mystery-man-named-covid-bandit-gives-rs-490-lakh-tip-to-restaurant-staff-photo-of-bill-receipt-goes-viral-128278902.html",author:{id:45161,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T15:27:19+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T15:30:42+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T17:15:23+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"‘કોવિડ બેન્ડિટ’ નામના મિસ્ટ્રી મેને રેસ્ટોરાં સ્ટાફને 4.90 લાખની ટિપ આપી, બિલની રિસિપ્ટનો ફોટો વાઈરલ",slug:"દરિયાદિલી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/new-project-73_1614592547.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"અજાણી વ્યક્તિએ ‘કોવિડ બેન્ડિટ’ નામથી પોતાનું ટેબલ બુક કરાવ્યું હતું"},{type:"li",text:"રેસ્ટોરાંના શેફે બિલનો ફોટો પોસ્ટ કરતાં તે વાઈરલ થયો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"‘કોવિડ બેન્ડિટ’ નામના મિસ્ટ્રી મેને રેસ્ટોરાં સ્ટાફને 4.90 લાખની ટિપ આપી, બિલની રિસિપ્ટનો ફોટો વાઈરલ",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/84-covid-bandit_1614599047/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/00000084_1614598977.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278963,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Iz6yXOdOgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/the-elephant-caused-havoc-in-the-village-killing-2-people-128278963.html",author:{id:38781,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T17:08:51+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T17:08:51+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T17:08:51+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"બચ્ચું વિખૂટું પડી જતાં હાથણીએ ગામમાં ઉત્પાત મચાવ્યો, 2 લોકોને મારી નાખ્યા",slug:"છત્તીસગઢ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/o1-untitled_1614598505.png",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"બચ્ચું વિખૂટું પડી જતાં હાથણીએ ગામમાં ઉત્પાત મચાવ્યો, 2 લોકોને મારી નાખ્યા",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/54-jharkhand-elephant-final_1614598544/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/54-plate_1614598539.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278912,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/E3RbBUKNgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/lifestyle/news/mother-of-six-42-helps-her-gay-brother-and-his-fianc-realise-their-dream-of-having-a-baby-together-by-becoming-their-surrogate-after-they-spent-36000-on-ivf-128278912.html",author:{id:45465,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T15:41:35+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T22:48:16+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T17:02:20+05:30",category:{id:5029,nameEn:"Lifestyle",displayName:"લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ",color:"#ecaf00",listingUrl:"/lifestyle/"},header:{title:"સમલૈંગિક ભાઈનું પિતા બનવાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવા સગી બહેન સરોગેટ મધર બની, IVF પ્રોસેસમાં 37 લાખ રૂપિયાનો ખર્ચ આવ્યો",slug:"ઇંગ્લેન્ડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/drem_1614593145.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"નાનકડો થિઓ હાલ 4 મહિનાનો થઈ ગયો છે"},{type:"li",text:"વિલિયમ્સ અને એન્થની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર થિઓ સાથેના ફોટો અને વીડિયો શેર કરતા રહે છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"સમલૈંગિક ભાઈનું પિતા બનવાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવા સગી બહેન સરોગેટ મધર બની, IVF પ્રોસેસમાં 37 લાખ રૂપિયાનો ખર્ચ આવ્યો",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/79-surogate-mother_1614598205/79-surogate-mother_1614598205.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/00000079_1614597519.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278898,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/SapTvuAKgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/javed-akhtar-defamation-case-bailable-warrant-against-kangana-ranaut-128278898.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T15:18:50+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T15:18:50+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T16:18:00+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"કંગના વિરુદ્ધ મુંબઈની કોર્ટમાં જામીનપાત્ર વોરંટ, 22 માર્ચ સુધી પોલીસ સામે હાજર થવાનું ફરમાન",slug:"કંગના vs જાવેદ અખ્તર",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/4_1614592001.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કંગના વિરુદ્ધ મુંબઈની કોર્ટમાં જામીનપાત્ર વોરંટ, 22 માર્ચ સુધી પોલીસ સામે હાજર થવાનું ફરમાન",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/83-kangana-jawed_1614595590/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/000000083_1614595510.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278647,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/i9fNLJqKgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/pm-seen-with-gamcha-of-assam-while-corona-vaccination-nurse-from-kerala-and-pudducherry-vaccinated-him-128278647.html",author:{id:31496,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T09:43:16+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T13:20:41+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T16:15:47+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"વેક્સિન લગાડવાના સમયે PM મોદીએ નર્સને કહ્યું- નેતા જાડી ચામડીના હોય છે, શું તેના માટે ખાસ સોઈ છે?",slug:"અંદાજ-એ-મોદી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/3_1614572639.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"વડાપ્રધાને આજે સવારે 6.30 વાગે AIIMSમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લીધી છે"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"વેક્સિન લગાડવાના સમયે PM મોદીએ નર્સને કહ્યું- નેતા જાડી ચામડીના હોય છે, શું તેના માટે ખાસ સોઈ છે?",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/52-modi-vaccine-nurse_1614595514/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/52-plate_1614595509.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278881,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/Fv15IlKHgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/news/kareena-kapoor-shared-the-first-picture-in-social-media-after-second-pregnancy-saying-oh-hello-i-miss-you-so-much-128278881.html",location:{id:0,text:"મુંબઈ"},author:{id:14620,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T14:58:32+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T14:58:32+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T15:38:14+05:30",category:{id:4040,nameEn:"Bollywood",displayName:"બોલિવૂડ",color:"#9D46F3",listingUrl:"/entertainment/bollywood/"},header:{title:"કરીના કપૂરે સો.મીડિયામાં પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરી, કહ્યું- 'ઓહ! હેલ્લો, મને તમારી બહુ જ યાદ આવે છે'",slug:"બીજી ડિલિવરીના 7 દિવસ બાદ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/3_1614590866.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"કરીના કપૂરે સો.મીડિયામાં પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરી, કહ્યું- 'ઓહ! હેલ્લો, મને તમારી બહુ જ યાદ આવે છે'",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/82-kareena-first-photo_1614593215/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/000000082_1614593161.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278847,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/xJWtgWZGgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/international/news/former-us-president-trump-says-he-has-no-plans-to-form-a-separate-party-as-he-prepares-to-run-for-re-election-in-2024-128278847.html",location:{id:0,text:"વોશિંગ્ટન"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T14:14:08+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T14:19:35+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T15:27:46+05:30",category:{id:1038,nameEn:"International",displayName:"વર્લ્ડ",color:"#39C3A2",listingUrl:"/international/"},header:{title:"2024માં ફરીથી ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારીમાં અમેરિકાના પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ, ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું- અલગ પાર્ટી બનાવવાનો કોઈ પ્લાન નથી",slug:"ટ્રમ્પે આપ્યા વાપસીના સંકેત",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/2021-02-28_1614587987.jpg",size:{w:512,h:384}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે 2024માં ફરી એક વખત રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણી લડવાના સંકેત આપ્યા"},{type:"li",text:"બાઇડન પર નિશાન સાધતાં ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું, આપણે 'અમેરિકા ફર્સ્ટ'થી 'અમેરિકા લાસ્ટ' પર પહોંચી ગયા"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"2024માં ફરીથી ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારીમાં અમેરિકાના પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ, ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું- અલગ પાર્ટી બનાવવાનો કોઈ પ્લાન નથી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/51-trump-returns_1614592646/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/51-plate_1614592598.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278772,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/sphI2jgGgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/national/news/pm-says-time-has-come-to-increase-private-sector-contribution-to-agriculture-farmers-should-not-be-limited-to-planting-wheat-and-rice-128278772.html",location:{id:0,text:"નવી દિલ્હી"},author:{id:47923,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T12:47:20+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T13:20:31+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T15:17:28+05:30",category:{id:1037,nameEn:"National",displayName:"ઈન્ડિયા",color:"#83b82e",listingUrl:"/national/"},header:{title:"PMએ કહ્યું- સમય આવી ગયો છે કે ખેતીમાં પ્રાઇવેટ સેક્ટરનું યોગદાન વધે, ખેડૂત ઘઉં-ચોખા વાવવા સુધી જ મર્યાદિત ન રહે",slug:"કૃષિક્ષેત્રમાં બજેટ પર મોદી",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/1modi_1614585003.jpg",size:{w:730,h:548}}]},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"PMએ કહ્યું- સમય આવી ગયો છે કે ખેતીમાં પ્રાઇવેટ સેક્ટરનું યોગદાન વધે, ખેડૂત ઘઉં-ચોખા વાવવા સુધી જ મર્યાદિત ન રહે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/50-modi-on-krushi_1614592026/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/50-plate_1614592019.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278793,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/miBNdGlFgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/sports/cricket/news/rohit-ritikas-googly-and-you-make-fun-of-me-for-being-lazy-like-this-128278793.html",author:{id:44158,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T13:09:55+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T13:13:42+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T15:04:41+05:30",category:{id:5207,nameEn:"Cricket",displayName:"ક્રિકેટ",color:"#0f86f5",listingUrl:"/sports/cricket/"},header:{title:"લેઝી પોઝમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ પર નિશાન સાધવા ગયો રોહિત, રિતિકાની ગુગલી- અને તું આ રીતે આળસ કરવા બદલ મારી મજાક ઉડાવે છે",slug:"વાઈફે કર્યો બોલ્ડ",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/rohit_1614584220.png",size:{w:499,h:373}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"રોહિતે ઇંગ્લેન્ડ પર નિશાન સાધતા કેપ્શનમાં લખ્યું, 'વિચારું છું કે ચોથી ટેસ્ટ માટે અમદાવાદની પિચ કેવી હશે.'"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"લેઝી પોઝમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ પર નિશાન સાધવા ગયો રોહિત, રિતિકાની ગુગલી- અને તું આ રીતે આળસ કરવા બદલ મારી મજાક ઉડાવે છે",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/49-rohit-sharma-wife_1614591257/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/49-plate_1614591251.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}},{storyId:128278761,shareUri:"https://divya-b.in/wdZP6CkEgeb",templateType:"running",shortUrl:"/international/news/coronavirus-outbreak-vaccine-latest-update-march-1-128278761.html",location:{id:0,text:"વોશિંગ્ટન"},author:{id:31886,text:"દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર"},publishTime:"2021-03-01T12:34:48+05:30",modifiedTime:"2021-03-01T12:35:11+05:30",videoPublishedTime:"2021-03-01T14:50:27+05:30",category:{id:1038,nameEn:"International",displayName:"વર્લ્ડ",color:"#39C3A2",listingUrl:"/international/"},header:{title:"WHOએ કહ્યું- અત્યાર સુધી 10%થી ઓછા લોકોમાં એન્ટીબોડી ડેવલોપ થયા; અમેરિકામાં CDCએ પણ જેનસેનને મંજૂરી આપી",slug:"કોરોના વિશ્વમાં",containsVideo:!0,media:[{type:"image",url:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/1_1614581987.jpg",size:{w:600,h:450}}],subHead:{type:"ul",items:[{type:"li",text:"ફ્રાન્સમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોરોનાના 19952 મામલાઓ પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યા છે"},{type:"li",text:"વિશ્વમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 11.46 કરોડથી વધુ થયો"}]}},videoSummary:{type:"video",text:"WHOએ કહ્યું- અત્યાર સુધી 10%થી ઓછા લોકોમાં એન્ટીબોડી ડેવલોપ થયા; અમેરિકામાં CDCએ પણ જેનસેનને મંજૂરી આપી",url:"https://videos.bhaskarassets.com/2021/03/01/48-corona-world_1614590388/mp4/v360.mp4",thumbUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/960/2021/03/01/48-plate_1614590385.png",size:{w:1080,h:1920}}}],variant:"prMix"}},rashi:{rashiList:null,rashiToday:{date:"2021-03-04",rashi:{id:13,displayName:"મેષ",engName:"Aries",img:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/rashifal/rashi_img_1585907520.85291585907520.png",letters:"(અ, લ, ઈ)"},kundali:{heading:"ચંદ્ર રાશિ અનુસાર",pandit:{name:"ડૉ. અજય ભામ્બી",img:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/rashifal/pandit_img_1591272026.29071591272026.png"},desc:'
પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા માટે સારી પરિસ્થિતિઓબનાવીરહી છે. વ્યક્તિગત તથા પારિવારિક ગતિવિધિઓ પ્રત્યે વધારે ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિતરહેશે. બાળકોની શિક્ષા અને કરિયરનેલગતામહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ પણ આજે સંપન્ન થશે.
\r\n\r\n
નેગેટિવઃ- આ સમયે આર્થિક પરેશાની રહેશે. કોઇબહારનાવ્યક્તિનાકારણે તમને ધનને લગતું નુકસાન થઇ શકે છે. કોઇનજીકના સંબંધી સાથે ચાલી રહેલાંકોઇ વાદ-વિવાદને વધારે ખેંચશો નહીં.
\r\n\r\n
વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિકદૃષ્ટિએ સમય થોડો પડકાર આપનારરહેશે.
\r\n\r\n
લવઃ- જીવનસાથીનીઅસ્વસ્થતાનાકારણેઘરનીદેખરેખમાં પણ તમારો સમય પસાર થશે.
\r\n\r\n
સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.
રૂપિયાને લગતી જરૂરિયાત વધતીહોવાથી આજે તમારેતણાવનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે. અચાનક જ જરૂરિયાત વધશે પરંતુ આ સમયેતમારેધીરજથી કામ લેવું પડશે. પોતાના દ્વારા થયેલીભૂલોનાકારણેતમારાપોતાના ઉપર જ ગુસ્સો અને નિરાશા વધી શકે છે.
\r\n\r\n
કરિયરઃ- કામનેલગતો નિર્ણય તમારી રીતે જ લેવોતમારા માટે શક્ય રહેશે.
\r\n\r\n
લવઃ- જો પાર્ટનર તમને સમજવા માટે અસમર્થ છે તો તેમની સામે તમારીભાવનાઓનેસરળતાથી પ્રકટ કરો
\r\n\r\n
સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ઘૂંટણનેલગતો દુખાવો વધી શકે છે.
',luckyColor:"લાલ",luckyNumber:"4"}},rashiYearly:null,recentlyVisitedRashiType:"today",numerologyToday:null,numerologyYearly:null},governance:{privacyPolicy:null,termsAndService:null,rss:null,cookiePolicy:null,advertise:null,mahindraxuv:null,contactUs:null},common:{loadingState:{loadingState:"complete"},show404Page:!1,hasAdBlock:!1,errorMessage:null,hasAcceptedPolicy:!1,refreshAdUnits:{},remoteConfig:{server:{logLevel:"error",supportsInlineScripts:!1},ipl:{calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",folderPath:"cricket/gujrati/",seriesId:"4127",seriesName:"India vs England",standingFileId:"standing_3978_",isMobileIPLWidgetEnabled:!0},coronaTracker:{bannerImageUrl:"https://images.bhaskarassets.com/web2images/web-frontend/corona-vaccine-tracker-5-gu.png"},gujaratElections:{canShowWidget:!1},elections:{bihar:{tableText:"",countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!0,countingStarted:!0,refreshDuration:15e5,kycRefreshDuration:15e5,statusText:"ℹ️ 2015માં આરજેડી 80, જેડીયુ 71, ભાજપ 53, કોંગ્રેસ 27, સીપીઆઇ (એમએલ) 3, એલજેપી-આરએલએસપી 2-2, હમ 1 અને અપક્ષોએ 4 સીટ જીતી હતી.",isMobileTallyWidgetEnabled:!1},mp:{tableText:"",countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!0,countingStarted:!0,refreshDuration:15e5,kycRefreshDuration:15e5,statusText:null}}},navigationStackLength:0,canShowAppInstallPopup:!1,searchCategoryList:[]},widgets:{standings:null,matchStats:null,extendedStats:null,schedulePage:{upcomingMatches:[{live:"0",match_Id:"199342",match_ordinal:"4",matchnumber:"4થી ટેસ્ટ",matchfile:"inen03042021199342",matchresult:"",matchstatus:"09:30 IST (04:00 GMT)એ મેચનો પ્રારંભ થયો",matchstatus_Id:"115",matchdate_ist:"3/4/2021",matchtime_ist:"09:30",teama_Id:"4",teamb_Id:"3",deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/LsU5Qwpjrdb"}],completedMatched:[{live:"0",match_Id:"199339",match_ordinal:"1",matchnumber:"1લી ટેસ્ટ",matchfile:"inen02052021199339",matchresult:"ઈંગ્લેન્ડ એ ભારત ને 227 રને હરાવ્યું",matchstatus:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",matchstatus_Id:"114",matchdate_ist:"2/5/2021",matchtime_ist:"09:30",teama_Id:"4",teamb_Id:"3",deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/OgFlTwpjrdb"},{live:"0",match_Id:"199340",match_ordinal:"2",matchnumber:"2જી ટેસ્ટ",matchfile:"inen02132021199340",matchresult:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 317 રને હરાવ્યું",matchstatus:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",matchstatus_Id:"114",matchdate_ist:"2/13/2021",matchtime_ist:"09:30",teama_Id:"4",teamb_Id:"3",deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/SCoEPwpjrdb"},{live:"0",match_Id:"199341",match_ordinal:"3",matchnumber:"3જી ટેસ્ટ",matchfile:"inen02242021199341",matchresult:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 10 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું",matchstatus:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",matchstatus_Id:"114",matchdate_ist:"2/24/2021",matchtime_ist:"14:30",teama_Id:"4",teamb_Id:"3",deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/X9GCVwpjrdb"}],matchStats:{inen02052021199339:{matchfile:"inen02052021199339",Timestamp:"02/14/2021T22:44:28.002+05:30",Matchdetail:{Team_Away:"3",Team_Home:"4",Result:"ઈંગ્લેન્ડ એ ભારત ને 227 રને હરાવ્યું",Winningteam:"3",Status:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",Status_Id:"114",Equation:"ઈંગ્લેન્ડ એ ભારત ને 227 રને હરાવ્યું",Day:"5",Match:{Type:"Test"}},Innings:[{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"578",Wickets:"10",Overs:"190.1",Runrate:"3.03",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-05T09:31:53.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"337",Wickets:"10",Overs:"95.5",Runrate:"3.51",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-07T10:22:30.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"178",Wickets:"10",Overs:"46.3",Runrate:"3.82",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-08T11:24:28.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"192",Wickets:"10",Overs:"58.1",Runrate:"3.30",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-08T16:10:11.000+0:00"}],deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/OgFlTwpjrdb",err:null},inen02132021199340:{matchfile:"inen02132021199340",Timestamp:"02/16/2021T13:41:40.128+05:30",Matchdetail:{Team_Away:"3",Team_Home:"4",Result:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 317 રને હરાવ્યું",Winningteam:"4",Status:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",Status_Id:"114",Equation:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 317 રને હરાવ્યું",Day:"4",Match:{Type:"Test"}},Innings:[{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"329",Wickets:"10",Overs:"95.5",Runrate:"3.43",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-13T09:31:11.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"134",Wickets:"10",Overs:"59.5",Runrate:"2.23",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-14T10:19:17.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"286",Wickets:"10",Overs:"85.5",Runrate:"3.33",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-14T15:14:53.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"164",Wickets:"10",Overs:"54.2",Runrate:"3.01",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-15T15:49:55.000+0:00"}],deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/SCoEPwpjrdb",err:null},inen02242021199341:{matchfile:"inen02242021199341",Timestamp:"03/02/2021T13:33:37.525+05:30",Matchdetail:{Team_Away:"3",Team_Home:"4",Result:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 10 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું",Winningteam:"4",Status:"મેચ સમાપ્ત",Status_Id:"114",Equation:"ભારત એ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ ને 10 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું",Day:"2",Match:{Type:"Test"}},Innings:[{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"112",Wickets:"10",Overs:"48.4",Runrate:"2.30",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-24T14:32:52.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"145",Wickets:"10",Overs:"53.2",Runrate:"2.71",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-24T18:28:27.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"3",Bowlingteam:"4",Total:"81",Wickets:"10",Overs:"30.4",Runrate:"2.64",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-25T16:30:44.000+0:00"},{Battingteam:"4",Bowlingteam:"3",Total:"49",Wickets:"0",Overs:"7.4",Runrate:"6.39",StartTimeStamp:"2021-02-25T18:47:06.000+0:00"}],deeplink:"https://divya-b.in/X9GCVwpjrdb",err:null}}},iplListing:null,listingData:null,electionHomeLinks:null,electionDates:null,electionKycData:null,electionCountingData:null,constituencyDetail:null,candidateDetail:null,advertRemoteConfig:null,marketData:null,budget2021TabsData:null,budget2021MarketData:null,budget2021KiseKyaMilaData:null,municipalElectionsData:null}}