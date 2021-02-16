તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નગરપાલિકા રિઝલ્ટ:74 નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપની સત્તા, કોંગ્રેસ માત્ર 2 ન.પા. પર સમેટાયું, જાણો ક્યાં સત્તાનું સમીકરણ બગાડી AIMIMએ રાજ્યમાં 16 બેઠક જીતી

એક દિવસ પહેલા
ભાજપની શાનદાર જીત પર સમર્થકોએ ગુલાબની પાંખડી અને ઉબીલ-ગુલાલની છોળો ઉડાડી
  • રાજ્યમાં નગરપાલિકાનું 2021માં 59 મતદાન થયું, સૌથી વધુ બારેજામાં 76.52 ટકા અને સૌથી ઓછું ગાંધીધામમાં 40.14 ટકા મતદાન
  • ભાજપ 74 અને કોંગ્રેસે 2 બેઠક જીતી, ઠાસરા, જામ રાવલ અને ગોધરા એમ 3 બેઠક પર અપક્ષ અને AIMIMએ પ્રભુત્વ

ગુજરાતની 81 નગરપાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી તથા 23 નગરપાલિકાઓની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપનો ભગવો લહેરાયો છે અને 74 નગરપાલિકા પર કબજો કર્યો છે. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસની કારમી હાર થઈ છે અને માત્ર 2 પાલિકામાં જીત મેળવી છે. જ્યારે ગોધરામાં 7 અને મોડાસામાં 9 મળીને AIMIMએ 16 બેઠક જીતી છે. જેને પગલે કપડવંજ. કણજરી, ઠાસરા, જામ રાવલ અને ગોધરા એમ 5 બેઠક પર અપક્ષ અને AIMIMએ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસને સત્તાથી દૂર રાખ્યા છે.

પેટલાદના ધારાસભ્ય નિરંજન પટેલ પેટલાદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા છે. 2015ની તુલનામાં પરિવર્તનનો પવન ફંકાયો છે. 2720 બેઠકો પૈકી 92 બેઠકો બિનહરીફ થઈ છે. જ્યારે આજે સવારે શરૂ થયેલી મતગણતરી મુજબ અત્યારે ભાજપ 75, કોંગ્રેસ 4 અને 2 અન્ય કબજો કર્યો છે. ભાજપે વગર ચૂંટણીએ જ બે નગરપાલિકાઓ પર જીત મેળવી લીધી હતી. જેમાં કડીમાં 36માંથી 26 બેઠક બિનહરીફ અને ઉના નગરપાલિકાની 36માંથી 26 બેઠક બિનહરીફ મેળવી કબજો કર્યો હતો.

રવિવારે રાજ્યમાં નગરપાલિકાના યોજાયેલા મતદાનમાં સરેરાશ 59 ટકા મતદાન નોંધાયું હતું. ગુજરાત રાજ્ય ચૂંટણી પંચે જાહેર કરાયેલાં આંકડા મુજબ આ વખતે ગ્રામીણ વિસ્તારોમાં શહેરી વિસ્તારો કરતાં લગભગ દોઢ ગણું મતદાન નોંધાયું હતું. બારેજામાં 76.52 ટકાનું જંગી મતદાન જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછું મતદાન ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકામાં 40.14 ટકા નોંધાયું હતું.

રાજ્યની મોટાભાગની નગરપાલિકાઓમાં ભાજપ જ સત્તાધીશ

