વિવાદ બાદ નિર્ણય:પોલીસ ભરતી માટેની સત્તા ગૌણ સેવા પસંદગી મંડળ પાસેથી છીનવી લેવાશે, ગૃહ વિભાગ જ ભરતીપ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ કરશે

ગાંધીનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • અલગ અલગ ભરતી બોર્ડ બનાવી પરીક્ષા અને પરિણામની સાથે નિમણૂકની કામગીરી ગૃહ વિભાગ કરશે

અનેક વિવાદો બાદ હવે રાજ્યના પોલીસદળમાં કરવામાં આવતી બિનહથિયારી પીએસઆઈ, એએસઆઈ, કોન્સ્ટેબલ, ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ ઓફિસર, હથિયારી પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલ વગેરે વર્ગ-3ની જગ્યાઓ હવે ગૌણ સેવા પસંદગી મંડળની જગ્યાએ રાજ્યનો ગૃહ વિભાગ કરશે. જોકે આ માટે સરકારે નક્કી કરેલી શરતોનું પાલન પણ કરવું પડશે.

અનેક વિવાદો અને આંદોલન થયાં છે
ગુજરાત ગૌણ સેવા પસંદગી સમિતિ (gsssb)દ્વારા છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી લેવાતી પરીક્ષાઓ, પરિણામ, નિમણૂક અને ભરતી જેવા મુદ્દાને લઈને અનેક વિવાદો અને આંદોલન થઈ રહ્યાં હતાં. એ સંજોગોમાં સામાન્ય વહીવટ વિભાગનાં સૂત્રો દ્વારા જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે અત્યારસુધી સંવર્ગ-3 હેઠળની ટેક્નિકલ અને નોન-ટેક્નિકલ ભરતીપ્રક્રિયા ગૌણ સેવા પસંદગી મંડળ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતી હતી.

કરાઈ પોલીસ એકેડમીમાં પુરુષ પોલીસકર્મીઓના દીક્ષાંત સમારોહની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
લોકરક્ષક ભરતી બોર્ડની રચનાની વિચારણા
ગૃહ વિભાગના હેઠળ આવતા પીએસઆઇ, ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ ઓફિસર, એએસઆઈ, હથિયારી એસઆરપીએફ સંવર્ગની ભરતી માટે અલગ ભરતી બોર્ડ અને બિનહથિયારી કોન્સ્ટેબલ, હથિયારી પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને એસઆરપીએફ ભરતી માટે લોકરક્ષક ભરતી બોર્ડની રચના ગૃહ વિભાગ દ્વારા કરવાની વિચારણા ચાલી રહી છે.

ગૃહ વિભાગ જ 12,988 જગ્યાની ભરતી કરશે
પીએસઆઈ, ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ ઓફિસર, એએસઆઈ, હથિયારી એસઆરપીએફ,બિનહથિયારી કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને હથિયારી પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલ આ તમામ 12,988 જગ્યાની ભરતી હવે સીધી જ ગૃહ વિભાગ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવશે. જોકે એવું કહેવાયું છે કે આ ફક્ત એક ભરતી કવાયત પૂરતું અથવા એક વર્ષ બંનેમાંથી જે વહેલું હોય એના પૂરતી જ મર્યાદિત છે, તેથી ભરતીપ્રક્રિયા એક વર્ષની અંદર પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવશે. ભરતી સંપૂર્ણપણે ઓએમઆર ટેસ્ટ આધારિત રહેશે તેમજ ભરતી દરમિયાન કોઈપણ ઉમેદવારનો મૌખિક ઇન્ટરવ્યુ કે પછી રૂબરૂ મુલાકાત લઈ શકાશે નહીં.

