વિધાનસભા સત્ર:ગાંધીનગરની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ રેડ પાડવા નીકળે તેની તમામને ખબર પડી જાય, કોંગ્રેસનો ખાણખનીજ ચોરી મુદ્દે સરકારને ઘેરવાનો પ્રયાસ

ગાંધીનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રાજ્યની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ દ્વારા સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાંથી 1165 જેટલા કેસ કર્યા
  • સૌરાષ્ટ્રના અમરેલી, ભાવનગર, દ્વારકા અને શેત્રુંજી પટ્ટામાં રેતીની બેરોકટોક ચોરી થતી હોવાનો ધાનાણીનો આક્ષેપ

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં આજે ખાણ ખનીજ વિભાગના પ્રશ્ન અન્વય રાજ્ય સરકારની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ ઉપર કોંગ્રેસે સરકારને ઘેરવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. અને પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હતો કે સરકારની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ ગાંધીનગરથી રેડ પાડવા નીકળે ત્યારે ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવરથી માંડીને તમામ લોકોને ખબર પડી જતી હોય છે. જ્યારે કેટલાક કિસ્સાઓમાં અધિકારીઓ પણ હુમલાના ભોગ બનતા હોવાનો પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત થયો હતો.

કોંગ્રેસના પ્રશ્નમાં કોઈ તથ્યું નહીં
બીજી તરફ રાજ્યના ઊર્જામંત્રી સૌરભ પટેલે સ્પષ્ટતા કરી હતી કે, કોંગ્રેસના ઉપસ્થિત કરેલા પ્રશ્ન કોઈ તથ્ય નથી. કારણ કે ગાંધીનગરથી નીકળતી ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડના અધિકારીઓને જ રેડ માટેના સ્થળ અંગેની માહિતી હોય છે. એટલું જ નહીં ગેરકાયદેસર ખનન થતી હોવાની માહિતીમાં તેમની સામે કાયદાકીય કાર્યવાહી અને દંડ કરવામાં આવતો હોવાનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો.

ખાણ-ખનીજ ખાતાની ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડ આકસ્મિક ચેકિંગ
ગાંધીનગર ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડ દ્વારા ખાણો / લીઝોમાં કરવામાં આવેલા ચેકિંગ સંદર્ભે વિધાનસભાગૃહમાં પૂછાયેલા પ્રશ્નનો ઉત્તર આપતા મંત્રી સૌરભ પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, ગુજરાતમાં અનધિકૃત રેતી ખનન બિલકુલ ચલાવી લેવાશે નહીં. રાજ્યમાં થતી ખનીજ ચોરી અટકાવવા તથા ખનીજ ચોરોને પકડવા માટે ખાણ-ખનીજ ખાતાની ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડ દ્વારા માહિતી મુજબ રાજ્યભરમાં આકસ્મિક ચેકિંગ કરી દરોડા પાડવામાં આવે છે. એટલું જ નહીં, ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડ ઉપરાંત આ ખાતા દ્વારા ડ્રોનની મદદથી સતત સર્વેલન્સ પણ કરવામાં આવે છે.

ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડની ચેકિંગ કામગીરીમાં પારદર્શતા
મંત્રીએ ઉમેર્યું કે, રાજ્યમાં ખાણો / લીઝોના ચેકિંગની કાર્યવાહીમાં હાલ કોઇપણ પ્રકારની રાજકીય દખલગીરી રહી નથી. આ કાર્યવાહીમાં રાજકીય દખલગીરી બિલકુલ ચલાવી ન લેવા માટે પણ તંત્રના અધિકારીઓને કડક સૂચનાઓ આપવામાં આવી છે. આકસ્મિક દરોડાઓ પાડીને છેલ્લા બે વર્ષમાં રૂા. 208 કરોડની ખનીજ ચોરી પકડી કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડની ચેકિંગ કામગીરીમાં તો પારદર્શતા છે જ, પરંતુ લીઝ આપવાની પ્રક્રિયામાં પણ રાજ્ય સરકારે પારદર્શિતા લાવીને ઇ-એક્શન કરી દેવાયું છે. જેને કારણે અગાઉજે વગદારો જ લીઝ મેળવી લેતા હતા તે પ્રક્રિયા બંધ થઇ છે અને સરકારની આવકમાં પણ વધારો થયો છે.

ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડની ભુમાફિયાને કેમ ખબર પડે છે?
આ તબક્કે વિપક્ષી નેતા પરેશ ધાનાણીએ પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હતો કે, છેલ્લા બે વર્ષમાં રાજ્ય સરકારે 212 કરોડ રૂપિયાની ખનીજચોરી પકડી પાડી છે. તો બીજી તરફ ખનીજ માફિયાઓની લૂંટને રોકવા સ્કવોડ બનાવવામાં આવી છે. જોકે આજે પણ સૌરાષ્ટ્રના અમરેલી, ભાવનગર, દ્વારકા અને શેત્રુંજી પટ્ટામાં રેતીની બેરોકટોક ચોરી થતી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો હતો. આ તબક્કે પરેશ ધાનાણીએ રાજકીય ટિપ્પણી કરતા પ્રશ્ન પૂછ્યો હતો કે, સરકારી મિલકતને ચોરતા ભુમાફિયાઓને રોકવા હવામાં ઊડતી ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ જમીન ઉપર ઉતરે તે પહેલાં જ ભુમાફિયાને ખબર કેમ પડી જાય છે? તેવો ટોણો માર્યો હતો.

ખાણખનીજમાં રાજકીય વ્યક્તિને પાસાની કાર્યવાહી સરકાર કરવા માગે છે?
કોંગ્રેસના અન્ય ધારાસભ્ય સી.જે ચાવડાએ પણ સરકારને ઘેરવા રાજકીય ટીકા-ટિપ્પણીઓ કરી પ્રશ્ન પૂછ્યા હતા. કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યે સૌરભ પટેલને સીધો પ્રશ્ન કર્યો હતો કે, ખાણખનીજની બાબતોમાં તંત્ર ગોઠવાયેલું જ હોય છે. એટલું જ નહીં, આવા કૃત્યો સામે કોઈપણ રાજકીય પક્ષના વ્યક્તિની સંડોવાયેલા હોય તો તેવા વ્યક્તિ સામે સરકાર પાસા એક્ટ જેવી કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવા માંગે છે કે કેમ? તેવો પ્રશ્ન પણ કોંગ્રેસના બંને ધારાસભ્યોએ ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હતો જેનું પ્રત્યુતર આપતા સૌરભ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ખાણ અને લીઝની બાબતમાં સરકાર સંપૂર્ણ પારદર્શક પ્રક્રિયાથી વહીવટ કરી રહી છે. જ્યારે રાજ્ય સરકારની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડે રેડ ઉપરાંત અન્ય કામગીરીમાં વ્યસ્ત હોવાનો દાવો કર્યો હતો.

કોંગ્રેસના દંડક શૈલેષ પરમારે પેટા પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો
તેમના આ ઉત્તરથી કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યો સંતુષ્ટ નહીં થતાં કોંગ્રેસના દંડક શૈલેષ પરમારે પેટા પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હતો. રાજ્ય સરકારે છેલ્લા બે વર્ષમાં ગેરકાયદેસર ખનન મામલે સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં માત્ર દસ કેસ કેમ કર્યા છે? આજે સૌરાષ્ટ્રના લાઈમ સ્ટ્રોન એવા પોરબંદરમાં સરકારે 2019માં એકપણ દરોડો પાડ્યો નથી જ્યારે વર્ષ 2020માં માત્ર 1 જ દરોડો કેમ પડ્યો છે? કારણ કે પોરબંદરમાં તો ખનીજ માફિયાઓ સૌથી વધુ ચોરી કરતા હોવાનો આક્ષેપ સરકાર સામે ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હતો.

કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યનો જ પટેલના સામો સવાલ
સૌરભ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યોએ પૂછેલા પ્રશ્નનો ઉત્તર આપતાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજ્યની ફ્લાઈંગ સ્કવોડ દ્વારા સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાંથી 1165 જેટલા કેસ કર્યા છે. પરંતુ કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યોએ વિધાનસભા ગૃહની અંદર પૂછેલા પ્રશ્નોની માહિતી ક્યાંથી લાવ્યા તે મોટો પ્રશ્ન હોવાનું સૌરભ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું અને પોતાનો ઉત્તર આવ્યો હતો.

