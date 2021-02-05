તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સીલિંગ ઝુંબેશ:ગાંધીનગર કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા 7 મિલકતો સીલ કરી 37.73 લાખ વેરો વસૂલાયો

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
બાકી મિલકત વેરા મુદ્દે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા સિલિંગ ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરાઈ છે.
  • સરકારી મિલકતોનો 25 કરોડનો વેરો બાકી છતાં માત્ર નોટિસ આપી
  • વેરો ન ભરનારાં 119 એકમ સામે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા સીલિંગ ઝુંબેશ હાથ ધરાઈ

ગાંધીનગર કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા વેરો બાકી હોય તેવી મિલકતોને સીલ કરવાની ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરાઈ છે. જેમાં કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા બે દિવસમાં 7 જેટલી મિલકતો સીલ કરાઈ હતી.

ગાંધીનગર નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા 1 એપ્રિલ 2020થી 31 જાન્યુઆરી 2021 સુધીમાં 27.69 કરોડની મિલકત વેરાની વસૂલાત કરાઈ છે. મિકતવેરા શાખા દ્વારા વસૂલાતના પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં જાન્યુઆરી માસમાં 50 હજારથી મિકતવેરો બાકી હોય તેવા 630 મિકતધારકોને નોટિસ અપાઈ હતી. જેને પગલે મોટાભાગના મિલકત ધારકોએ વેરો ભરી દીધો હતો. સમય વિતવા છતાં વેરો નહીં ભરનાર 119 એકમો સામે હવે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા સિલિંગ ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરાઈ છે. જેમાં બે દિવસમાં 7 એકમોને સીલ કરીને 37.73 લાખ જેટલી વસૂલાત કરવામાં આવી છે. કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા હાલ 25થી 50 હજાર સુધીના બાકી મિલકતધારકોને નોટિસો આપવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ છે. મળેલી માહિતી પ્રમાણે ગાંધીનગર કોર્પોરેશન વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી સરકારી ઈમારતોનો પણ 25 કરોડ જેટલો મિલકત વેરો બાકી છે. જે અંગે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા માત્ર નોટિસો આપીને સંતોષ માની લેવાય છે. પાટનગરમાં આવતા 1500થી વધુ સરકારી આવાસોનો મિલકત વેરો બાકી હોવાનું કહેવાય છે.

આ ઉપરાંત સચિવાયલ સહિતની સરકારી ઈમારતોનો પણ વેરો વર્ષોથી બાકી હોવાની વાત છે. જેની સામે કોર્પોરેશન તંત્ર દ્વારા પાટનગર યોજના વિભાગને સંબોધીને નોટિસ આપીને સંતોષ માની લેવાય છે. તો બીજી તરફ સામાન્ય નાગરિકો પાસે વેરાના બાકી પૈસા વસૂલવા માટે નોટિસો આપીને હવે સિલિંગ ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરી દેવાઈ છે. ત્યારે ખરેખર જો કોર્પોરેશન તંત્રએ વેરા વસૂલાતમાં દાખલો બેસાડવો હોય તો શરૂઆત સરકારી તંત્રમાંથી જ કરવી જોઈએ.

