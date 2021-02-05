તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Gandhinagar
  • Elementary Schools Will Start In March, Summer Vacation Will Be Short, New Academic Session Will Also Start Early, New Academic Calendar Is Being Made

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભૂલકાઓ પણ સ્કૂલે જશે:માર્ચમાં પ્રાથમિક શાળાઓ શરૂ થશે, ઉનાળાનું વેકેશન ટૂંકું રહેશે, નવું શૈક્ષણિક સત્ર પણ વહેલું શરૂ થશે, નવું એકેડેમિક કેલેન્ડર બની રહ્યું છે

ગાંધીનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોરોનાને કારણે પ્રાથમિક શાળાનાં બાળકોને ઘરે જઈને ભણાવવાનું અભિયાન શરૂ થયું હતું (ફાઈલ ફોટો) - Divya Bhaskar
કોરોનાને કારણે પ્રાથમિક શાળાનાં બાળકોને ઘરે જઈને ભણાવવાનું અભિયાન શરૂ થયું હતું (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
  • ગત 11 જાન્યુઆરીએ ધોરણ 10 અને 12ના તથા 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ધોરણ 9 અને 11ના વર્ગો શરૂ કરવામા આવ્યા હતા
  • 8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજ્યમાં કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના વર્ગો પણ શરૂ કરાયા હતા

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાના કેસ કાબૂમાં આવ્યા બાદ ક્રમશ: સ્કૂલોમાં અભ્યાસ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં કોલેજો ઉપરાંત ધોરણ 10, 12, અને ધોરણ 9થી 11ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સ્કૂલો શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે, ત્યારે હવે અન્ય પ્રાથમિક ધોરણના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે પણ અભ્યાસ 1 માર્ચની આસપાસ શરૂ કરવા વિચારણા શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. એટલું જ નહીં, ઉનાળાનું વેકેશન ટૂંકાવીને નવું શૈક્ષણિક સત્ર પણ વહેલું શરૂ કરવા માટેનું એકેડેમિક કેલેન્ડર બની રહ્યું છે.

કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે છેલ્લા 10 મહિનાથી સ્કૂલોમાં ફિઝિકલ શિક્ષણ બંધ હતું ( ફાઈલ ફોટો).
કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે છેલ્લા 10 મહિનાથી સ્કૂલોમાં ફિઝિકલ શિક્ષણ બંધ હતું ( ફાઈલ ફોટો).

ચૂંટણી બાદ ધોરણ 1થી 4ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની એકમ કસોટી લેવાશે
ગુજરાતના શિક્ષણ વિભાગમાં ચાલતી ચર્ચા અનુસાર, સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી બાદ સરકાર હવે ધોરણ 1થી 4 અને 5થી 8ના અભ્યાસ અને પરીક્ષા લેવા માટે વિચારણા કરી રહી છે. સૂત્રોનું જણાવવું છે કે હવે ચૂંટણી બાદ ધોરણ 1થી 4ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની એકમ કસોટી લઈ એના આધારે પરિણામ જાહેર કરવાની વિચારણા ચાલી રહી છે. આ ઉપરાંત આગામી શૈક્ષણિક સત્ર પણ વહેલું શરૂ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. આ વખતે ઉનાળાનું વેકેશન પણ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને લાંબું આપવામાં આવશે નહીં. જોકે આ અંગે હજુ કોઈ નિર્ણય લેવાયો નથી. આ અંગે સરકાર અને શિક્ષણ વિભાગ વિચારણા કરી રહ્યાં છે. સત્તાવાર જાહેરાત સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી પૂરી થયા બાદ થશે.

પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કોલેજમાં જઈને પરીક્ષાની તૈયારીઓ કરી હતી( ફાઈલ ફોટો).
પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કોલેજમાં જઈને પરીક્ષાની તૈયારીઓ કરી હતી( ફાઈલ ફોટો).

8 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રાજ્યમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષની કોલેજો શરૂ થઈ હતી
2020ના વર્ષના માર્ચ મહિનાથી કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ વધવાને કારણે રાજ્યમાં સ્કૂલો અને કોલેજોમાં ઓફફલાઇન શિક્ષણકાર્ય બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું હતું અને ઓનલાઈન શિક્ષણને પ્રાધાન્ય આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારે છેલ્લા 10 મહિનાથી બંધ કોલેજો ગત 8મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ખૂલી ગઈ હતી, ત્યારે કોલેજમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉત્સાહભેર પહોંચ્યા હતા. ત્રીજા અને બીજા વર્ષ બાદ B.A, B.COM. સહિતના પહેલા વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કોલેજ શરૂ થતાં ખુશીની લાગણી અનુભવી રહ્યા છે. કોરોનાના ફિયર અને વેલેન્ટાઈનના ઉત્સાહ વચ્ચે કોલેજના પ્રથમ દિવસે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉત્સાહ સાથે કોલેજ આવી રહ્યા છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કહ્યું હતું કે હવે કોલેજ ચાલુ થતાં નવા મિત્રો મળશે અને નવું જાણવા મળશે. વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે તો આવે જ છે, સાથે ભણવા પર ધ્યાન આપીશું.

1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ધોરણ 9 અને 11ના વર્ગો શરૂ થયા હતા( ફાઈલ ફોટો)
1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ધોરણ 9 અને 11ના વર્ગો શરૂ થયા હતા( ફાઈલ ફોટો)

1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ઘોરણ 9 અને 11ના વર્ગો શરૂ થયા હતા
કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે છેલ્લા 10 મહિનાથી સ્કૂલોમાં ફિઝિકલ શિક્ષણ બંધ હતું. આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઓનલાઈન શિક્ષણ આપવામાં આવતુ હતું, પરંતુ ગત 11 જાન્યુઆરીએ રાજ્ય સરકારે ધોરણ 10 અને 12ના વર્ગો શરૂ કર્યા હતા. બાદમાં 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ધોરણ 9 અને 11ના વર્ગો શરૂ કરવામાં આવતાં હવે રાજ્યમાં ધોરણ 9થી 12ની સ્કૂલોમાં ઓફફલાઈન શૈક્ષણિક કાર્ય શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે. અમદાવાદની સ્કૂલોમાં શૈક્ષણિક કાર્ય શરૂ થતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓને નિયમો પ્રમાણે પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કહ્યું હતું કે અમને ઓનલાઈન કરતાં વધુ સ્કૂલમાં ભણવાનું ગમે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાયું, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો