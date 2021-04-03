તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:સરકારી ટેક્સ નહીં ભરાતાં 6 ટ્રેલર ડિટેઇન

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
આરટીઓ કચેરી દ્વારા માલની હેરાફેરી કરતા ટ્રેલરોનું આકસ્મિક ચેકિંગ કરાતા જેમાં છ ટ્રેલર વાહનોએ સરકારી ટેક્સ ભર્યો ન હોવા ઉપરાંત ઓવરલોડ માલ ભરેલો હોઈ છ વાહનો ડિટેઇન કર્યા હતા. ઉપરાંત વાહનો પાસેથી બાકી નીકળતા 2.10 લાખના ટેકસની વસૂલાત કરાશે. વાહનોના સરકારી ટેક્સ ભરવામાં આવે છે કે નહી સહિતની તપાસની કામગીરી ગાંધીનગર સહાયક પ્રાદેશિક વાહન વ્યવહાર કચેરી દ્વારા હાથ ધરાઈ હતી. જેમાં કચેરીના એઆરટીઓ એમ.આર.ગજ્જર, આઇએમવી એસ.જે. રતનધાયરા અને એઆઇએમવી એન.આર.પટેલ દ્વારા આકસ્મિક ચેકિંગ કરાયુ હતું.

જેમાં છ જેટલા ટ્રેલર વાહનોના માલિકોએ સરકારી ટેક્સ ભર્યો નહી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું. ઉપરાંત ટ્રેલરની તપાસ કરતા તેમાં ઓવરલોડ વાહનો ભરાયા હતા. આથી છ ટ્રેલર વાહનોને ડિટેઇન કરાયા હોવાનું એઆરટીઓએ જણાવ્યું છે. ડિટેઇન કરેલા છ ટ્રેલર વાહનોને આરટીઓ કચેરી ખાતે રખાયા છે. ઉપરાંત છ વાહનો પાસેથી કુલ 210270નો ટેક્સ બાકી હોવાથી તેની વસૂલાત માટેની કાર્યવાહી આરટીઓ કચેરી દ્વારા હાથ ધરાઈ છે. ઉપરાંત જિલ્લાના મોટા ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ હબ કોન્કોટ ખોડિયાર ડેપોમાં રોડ ટેક્સ ભરેલો નથી તેવા વાહનોને પ્રવેશ નહી આપવાનો આદેશ એઆરટીઓએ કર્યો છે.

