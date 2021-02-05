તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના ગુજરાત LIVE:5 જિલ્લામાં શૂન્ય કેસ છતાં રાજ્યમાં 555 પોઝિટીવ કેસ, 482 દર્દીઓએ કોરોનાને મ્હાત આપી અને અમદાવાદમાં એક દર્દીનું મોત

એક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • રાજ્યનો કુલ રિક્વરી ઘટીને 97.22 ટકા થયો
  • 16 દિવસથી નવા દર્દીની સંખ્યા વધુ અને ડિસ્ચાર્જ થનારા દર્દીની સંખ્યા ઓછી
  • 6 માર્ચે કોરોનાના એક્ટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 3 હજારને પાર, હાલ 3212 એક્ટિવ કેસ

રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પૂરી થયા બાદ કોરોનાના કેસમાં સતત વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. આજે રાજ્યના 5 જિલ્લામાં શૂન્ય કેસ છે. તેમછતાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 555 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જ્યારે 482 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે અને અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન વિસ્તારમાં એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 4,416 થયો છે. આ સાથે જ રાજ્યનો કુલ રિક્વરી ઘટીને 97.22 ટકા થયો છે. રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લા 16 દિવસથી નવા દર્દીની સંખ્યા વધુ અને ડિસ્ચાર્જ થનારા દર્દીની સંખ્યા ઓછી નોંધાઇ રહી છે. અગાઉ 20 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ નવા દર્દી કરતા સાજા થનારની સંખ્યા વધારે હતી. તેમજ રાજ્યમાં 6 માર્ચે કોરોનાના એક્ટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 3 હજારને પાર થયો હતો અને હાલ 3212 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે.

રાજ્યના 5 જિલ્લામાં શૂન્ય કેસ
બનાસકાંઠા, બોટાદ, ડાંગ, પોરબંદર અને સુરેન્દ્રનગર એમ કુલ પાંચ જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાનો એકપણ કેસ નોંધાયો નથી.

આજે 89 હજાર ગંભીર બીમારી સહિતના વધુ વયના લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાઈ
અત્યાર સુધી 15 લાખ 01 હજાર 253 લોકોને પ્રથમ ડોઝ અને 3 લાખ 57 હજાર 654 લોકોને બીજા ડોઝનું વેક્સિનેશન પૂર્ણ થયું છે. રાજ્યમાં કોરોના રસીકરણના ત્રીજા તબક્કાનો 1 માર્ચથી પ્રારંભ થયો છે. ત્યારે 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના લોકો અને 45થી 60 વર્ષની ઉંમરના ગંભીર રોગ ધરાવતા વ્યક્તિઓનું રસીકરણ હાથ ધરાયું છે. આજે રાજ્યમાં 60 વર્ષથી વધુ તેમજ 45થી 60 વર્ષની ઉંમરના ગંભીર બીમારી ધરાવતા કુલ 89 હજાર 441 વ્યક્તિઓનું રસીકરણ કરાયું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં એકેય વ્યક્તિને આ રસીના કારણે કોઈ ગંભીર આડઅસર જોવા મળી નથી.

3212 એક્ટિવ કેસ, 41 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર
રાજ્યમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 73 હજાર 941ના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે મૃત્યુઆંક 4,416 થયો છે. તેમજ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 66 હજાર 313 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસની વાત કરીએ તો રાજ્યમાં હાલ 3212 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે, જેમાંથી 41 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે, જ્યારે 3171 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

ગુજરાતમાં નવા કેસ અને એક્ટિવ કેસ

1 જાન્યુઆરીથી 8 માર્ચ સુધી રાજ્યમાં નોંધાયેલાં કેસ, મોત અને ડિસ્ચાર્જના આંકડાઓ

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
1 જાન્યુઆરી7349073
2 જાન્યુઆરી7419225
3 જાન્યુઆરી7159384
4 જાન્યુઆરી6988983
5 જાન્યુઆરી6558684
6 જાન્યુઆરી6658974
7 જાન્યુઆરી6678993
8 જાન્યુઆરી6858923
9 જાન્યુઆરી6758515
10 જાન્યુઆરી6718064
11 જાન્યુઆરી6157463
12 જાન્યુઆરી6028553
13 જાન્યુઆરી5837924
14 જાન્યુઆરી5707373
15 જાન્યુઆરી5357383
16 જાન્યુઆરી5057643
17 જાન્યુઆરી5187042
18 જાન્યુઆરી4957002
19 જાન્યુઆરી4857092
20 જાન્યુઆરી4907072
21 જાન્યુઆરી4717271
22 જાન્યુઆરી4517002
23 જાન્યુઆરી4237021
24 જાન્યુઆરી4107041
25 જાન્યુઆરી3907073
26 જાન્યુઆરી3806372
27 જાન્યુઆરી3534621
28 જાન્યુઆરી3466022
29 જાન્યુઆરી3354631
30 જાન્યુઆરી3234412
31 જાન્યુઆરી3163350
1 ફેબ્રુઆરી2984061
2 ફેબ્રુઆરી2854321
3 ફેબ્રુઆરી2835282
4 ફેબ્રુઆરી2754301
5 ફેબ્રુઆરી2674251
6 ફેબ્રુઆરી2524011
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી2443551
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી2324501
9 ફેબ્રુઆરી2343531
10 ફેબ્રુઆરી2554950
11 ફેબ્રુઆરી2853022
12 ફેબ્રુઆરી2682811
13 ફેબ્રુઆરી2792830
14 ફેબ્રુઆરી2472701
15 ફેબ્રુઆરી2492800
16 ફેબ્રુઆરી2632711
17 ફેબ્રુઆરી2782731
18 ફેબ્રુઆરી2632700
19 ફેબ્રુઆરી2662771
20 ફેબ્રુઆરી2582700
21 ફેબ્રુઆરી2832641
22 ફેબ્રુઆરી3152721
23 ફેબ્રુઆરી3482940
24 ફેબ્રુઆરી3802961
25 ફેબ્રુઆરી4243011
26 ફેબ્રુઆરી4603150
27 ફેબ્રુઆરી4513281
28 ફેબ્રુઆરી4073011
1 માર્ચ4273601
2 માર્ચ4543610
3 માર્ચ4753581
4 માર્ચ4803690
5 માર્ચ5154051
6 માર્ચ5714031
7 માર્ચ5754591
8 માર્ચ5554821
કુલ આંક2890335430110

રાજ્યમાં કુલ 2,73,941 કેસ અને 4,416 દર્દીના મોત અને 2,66,313 ડિસ્ચાર્જ

શહેરપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
અમદાવાદ63,71360,6652,319
સુરત54,65952,995976
વડોદરા30,67529,894240
રાજકોટ23,83623,399200
જામનગર10,75510,63935
ગાંધીનગર8,8938,729107
મહેસાણા7,1135,93738
ભાવનગર6,2386,10768
જૂનાગઢ5,5265,45333
બનાસકાંઠા4,7264,68039
કચ્છ4,6704,51133
પંચમહાલ4,4034,31923
પાટણ4,2624,20053
ભરૂચ4,2384,17618
અમરેલી3,9783,92333
સુરેન્દ્રનગર3,5493,52913
દાહોદ3,3883,3437
ખેડા3,3823,32917
મોરબી3,3783,34019
સાબરકાંઠા3,1613,11013
આણંદ2,7412,65117
ગીર-સોમનાથ2,6482,58324
નર્મદા2,1742,1591
મહીસાગર2,1432,07510
નવસારી1,6651,6428
વલસાડ1,4331,4109
અરવલ્લી12361,18826
દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા11611,1255
તાપી10901,0797
બોટાદ10631,03814
છોટાઉદેપુર9559303
પોરબંદર7367304
ડાંગ1911821
અન્ય રાજ્ય1621593
કુલ273,941266,3134,416
