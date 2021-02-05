તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના ગુજરાત LIVE:49મા દિવસે ગુજરાતમાં ફરી 500થી વધુ નવા કેસ, 405 દર્દી સાજા થતાં રજા અપાઈ, અમદાવાદમાં એકનું મોત

એક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લા 13 દિવસથી નવા દર્દીની સંખ્યા વધુ અને ડિસ્ચાર્જ થનારા દર્દીની સંખ્યા ઓછી
  • રાજ્યમાં 12 લાખ 39 હજાર 493 લોકોને પ્રથમ ડોઝ અને 2 લાખ 90 હજાર 11 લોકોને બીજા ડોઝનું વેક્સિનેશન પૂર્ણ

રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પૂરી થયા બાદ કોરોનાના કેસમાં સતત વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે 49મા દિવસે ગુજરાતમાં ફરી 500થી વધુ કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે અને છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 515 કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને 405 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે. જ્યારે અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન વિસ્તારમાં એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 4,413 થયો છે. આ સાથે જ રાજ્યનો કુલ રિક્વરી રેટ 0.3ઘટીને 97.33 ટકા થયો છે. આજે રાજ્યની એક કોર્પોરેશન અને 4 જિલ્લામાં શૂન્ય કેસ છે. રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લા 13 દિવસથી નવા દર્દીની સંખ્યા વધુ અને ડિસ્ચાર્જ થનારા દર્દીની સંખ્યા ઓછી નોંધાઇ રહી છે. અગાઉ 20 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ નવા દર્દી કરતા સાજા થનારની સંખ્યા વધારે હતી.

1.23 લાખ ગંભીર બીમારી સહિતના વધુ વયના લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાઈ
અત્યાર સુધી 12 લાખ 39 હજાર 493 લોકોને પ્રથમ ડોઝ અને 2 લાખ 90 હજાર 11 લોકોને બીજા ડોઝનું વેક્સિનેશન પૂર્ણ થયું છે. રાજ્યમાં 1 માર્ચથી 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના લોકો અને 45થી 60 વર્ષની ઉંમરના ગંભીર રોગ ધરાવતા વ્યક્તિઓનું રસીકરણ હાથ ધરાયું છે. રાજ્યમાં 60 વર્ષથી વધુ તેમજ 45થી 60 વર્ષની ઉંમરના ગંભીર બીમારી ધરાવતા કુલ 1 લાખ 23 હજાર 245 વ્યક્તિઓનું રસીકરણ કરાયું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં એકેય વ્યક્તિને આ રસીના કારણે કોઈ ગંભીર આડઅસર જોવા મળી નથી.

એક કોર્પોરેશન અને 4 જિલ્લામાં એકેય કેસ નહીં
રાજ્યમાં ભાવનગર કોર્પોરેશન તથા બોટાદ, પાટણ, તાપી અને વલસાડમાં એમ 4 જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાનો એક પણ કેસ નોંધાયો નથી.

2858 એક્ટિવ કેસ, 43 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર
રાજ્યમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 72 હજાર 240ના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે મૃત્યુઆંક 4,413 થયો છે. તેમજ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 64 હજાર 969 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસની વાત કરીએ તો રાજ્યમાં હાલ 2858 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે, જેમાંથી 43 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે, જ્યારે 2815 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

ગુજરાતમાં નવા કેસ અને એક્ટિવ કેસ

1 જાન્યુઆરીથી 5 માર્ચ સુધી રાજ્યમાં નોંધાયેલાં કેસ, મોત અને ડિસ્ચાર્જના આંકડાઓ

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
1 જાન્યુઆરી7349073
2 જાન્યુઆરી7419225
3 જાન્યુઆરી7159384
4 જાન્યુઆરી6988983
5 જાન્યુઆરી6558684
6 જાન્યુઆરી6658974
7 જાન્યુઆરી6678993
8 જાન્યુઆરી6858923
9 જાન્યુઆરી6758515
10 જાન્યુઆરી6718064
11 જાન્યુઆરી6157463
12 જાન્યુઆરી6028553
13 જાન્યુઆરી5837924
14 જાન્યુઆરી5707373
15 જાન્યુઆરી5357383
16 જાન્યુઆરી5057643
17 જાન્યુઆરી5187042
18 જાન્યુઆરી4957002
19 જાન્યુઆરી4857092
20 જાન્યુઆરી4907072
21 જાન્યુઆરી4717271
22 જાન્યુઆરી4517002
23 જાન્યુઆરી4237021
24 જાન્યુઆરી4107041
25 જાન્યુઆરી3907073
26 જાન્યુઆરી3806372
27 જાન્યુઆરી3534621
28 જાન્યુઆરી3466022
29 જાન્યુઆરી3354631
30 જાન્યુઆરી3234412
31 જાન્યુઆરી3163350
1 ફેબ્રુઆરી2984061
2 ફેબ્રુઆરી2854321
3 ફેબ્રુઆરી2835282
4 ફેબ્રુઆરી2754301
5 ફેબ્રુઆરી2674251
6 ફેબ્રુઆરી2524011
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી2443551
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી2324501
9 ફેબ્રુઆરી2343531
10 ફેબ્રુઆરી2554950
11 ફેબ્રુઆરી2853022
12 ફેબ્રુઆરી2682811
13 ફેબ્રુઆરી2792830
14 ફેબ્રુઆરી2472701
15 ફેબ્રુઆરી2492800
16 ફેબ્રુઆરી2632711
17 ફેબ્રુઆરી2782731
18 ફેબ્રુઆરી2632700
19 ફેબ્રુઆરી2662771
20 ફેબ્રુઆરી2582700
21 ફેબ્રુઆરી2832641
22 ફેબ્રુઆરી3152721
23 ફેબ્રુઆરી3482940
24 ફેબ્રુઆરી3802961
25 ફેબ્રુઆરી4243011
26 ફેબ્રુઆરી4603150
27 ફેબ્રુઆરી4513281
28 ફેબ્રુઆરી4073011
1 માર્ચ4273601
2 માર્ચ4543610
3 માર્ચ4753581
4 માર્ચ4803690
5 માર્ચ5154051
કુલ આંક2720234086107

રાજ્યમાં કુલ 2,72,240 કેસ અને 4,413 દર્દીના મોત અને 2,64,969 ડિસ્ચાર્જ

શહેરપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
અમદાવાદ63,21460,3232,316
સુરત54,17052,734976
વડોદરા30,27029,669240
રાજકોટ23,60723,209200
જામનગર10,70910,59935
ગાંધીનગર8,8428,701107
મહેસાણા7,0805,93738
ભાવનગર6,1966,08968
જૂનાગઢ5,4895,42133
બનાસકાંઠા4,7204,67839
કચ્છ4,6264,49433
પંચમહાલ4,3704,29723
પાટણ4,2554,19853
ભરૂચ4,2114,15818
અમરેલી3,9713,91533
સુરેન્દ્રનગર3,5463,52813
દાહોદ3,3643,3437
મોરબી3,3583,32419
ખેડા3,3543,31417
સાબરકાંઠા3,1253,07613
આણંદ2,6912,64217
ગીર-સોમનાથ2,6262,57224
નર્મદા2,1622,1501
મહીસાગર2,1182,06510
નવસારી1,6611,6398
વલસાડ1,4311,4069
અરવલ્લી1,2241,18826
દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા1,1541,1255
તાપી1,0861,0757
બોટાદ1,0621,03414
છોટાઉદેપુર9509273
પોરબંદર7337294
ડાંગ1881821
અન્ય રાજ્ય1621593
કુલ271,725264,9694,413
