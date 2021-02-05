તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સંક્રમણ:ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓના મોત ઉપર બ્રેક : વધુ 8 લોકો પોઝિટિવ થયાં

ગાંધીનગર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

જિલ્લાની વધુ 8 વ્યક્તિઓ કોરોનાની ઝપટમાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે છેલ્લા એક સપ્તાહથી દર્દીઓના મોતનો સિલસિલો અટકી પડ્યો છે. જ્યારે વધુ 7 દર્દીઓ સાજા થતાં જિલ્લાની 7220 વ્યક્તિઓએ કોરોનાને હરાવવામાં સફળ થયા છે. જિલ્લાના મનપા વિસ્તારમાંથી 5, ગાંધીનગર તાલુકામાંથી 2 અને માણસા તાલુકામાંથી 1 કેસ નોંધાયો છે. જ્યારે કલોલ અને દહેગામમાંથી એકપણ કેસ નહી નોંધતા આરોગ્ય તંત્રને રાહત થઇ છે.

મનપા વિસ્તારમાંથી નવા 5 કેસમાં સેક્ટર-5માંથી 37 વર્ષીય ગૃહિણી, 52 વર્ષેીય બેન્ક મેનેજર, સેક્ટર-28ના 54 વર્ષીય બિલ્ડર, સેક્ટર-17ના 30 વર્ષીય ક્લાર્ક, સેક્ટર-2ની 62 વર્ષીય મહિલા સંક્રમિત થઇ છે. તાલુકામાંથી બે કેસમાં સરગાસણમાંથી 50 વર્ષીય ગૃહિણી, 22 વર્ષીય વિદ્યાર્થી તેમજ માણસા તાલુકાના દેલવાડાના 81 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધ કોરોનામાં સપડાયા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો