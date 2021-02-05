તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:ભાજપ આજે પાલિકા-પંચાયતના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરશે, ગુનાઈત ઇતિહાસ ધરાવતા ઉમેદવારોને બાકાત રખાશે

ગાંધીનગર32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 50 ટકાથી વધુ નવા ચહેરાને સ્થાન આપવામાં આવે તેવી શક્યતા
  • ખેડૂતલક્ષી યોજનાઓના પ્રચાર માટે કિસાન સંઘ સાથે જોડાયેલા કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોને સ્થાન અપાશે

ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત, ત્રણ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને બે નગરપાલિકા મળીને જિલ્લાની પાલિકા- પંચાયતોની કુલ 126 બેઠકો માટેના ઉમેદવારની યાદી પ્રદેશ ભાજપ દ્વારા બુધવારે સાંજ સુધીમાં જાહેર કરાય તેવી શક્યતા છે. સોમવારે મળેલી પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠકમાં ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લાની ચર્ચા પૂર્ણ થઇ ગઇ છે અને મોટાભાગના ઉમેદવારો અંગે નિર્ણય પણ લેવાઇ ગયો છે. જાહેર કરાયેલા ઉમેદવારો ગુરૂવારે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. હાઇકમાન્ડની સૂચનાના પગલે ગુનાઈત ઇતિહાસ ધરાવતા દાવેદારોને ટિકિટ અપાશે નહીં.

ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત જીતવી એ ભાજપ માટે પ્રતિષ્ઠાનો જંગ બની ગયો છે. તેની સાથે તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાઓમાં કેસરીયો લહેરાવવા માટે ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટે ખાસ ધ્યાન રાખવામાં આવ્યું છે. સ્વચ્છ છબિ ધરાવતા ઉમેદવારોને તક અપાશે. આ વખતની યાદીમાં 50 ટકાથી વધારે નવા ચહેરાને સ્થાન અપાય તેવી શક્યતા છે. ખાસ કરીને કિસાન સંઘ સાથે સંકળાયેલા કેટલાક નેતાઓને ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતો માટે પસંદ કરવાની કવાયત ચાલી રહી છે. સરકારની ખેડૂતલક્ષી યોજનાઓનો પ્રચાર પ્રસાર થઇ શકે અને મહત્તમ ખેડૂતોને સરકારી યોજનાઓનો લાભ અપાવી શકાય તે આશયથી કિસાન સંઘ સાથે જોડાયેલા નેતાઓને તક અપાશે તેમ સૂત્રોનું કહેવું છે.

કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલા ત્રણેક નેતાઓને ટિકિટ મળી શકે
ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ગત ટર્મમાં 6 જેટલા કોંગ્રેસના સભ્યોએ બળવો કરીને ભાજપમાં જોડાતા ભાજપને અધવચ્ચેથી સત્તા મળી હતી. પરંતુ વર્ષ 2015ની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપે ટિકીટ આપી હોવા છતાં આ તમામ બળવાખોર નેતાઓ ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા હતા. આ પૈકી આ વખતે ત્રણેક નેતાઓને ફરી ટિકીટ અપાય તેવી શક્યતા છે.

ફોર્મ ભરવામાં ખામી ન રહે તે માટે વહેલી યાદી જાહેર થશે
મહાનગરપાલિકાઓની ચૂંટણી વખતે ઉતાવળમાં કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મમાં ક્ષતિ રહી જવાની ઘટનાઓ સામે આવી હતી જેને કારણે ઉમેદવારોને વિગતો અને દસ્તાવેજો એકત્ર કરવાનો પુરતો સમય મળી રહે તે માટે ભાજપ દ્વારા નગરપાલિકા- પંચાયતોની યાદી ચાર દિવસ પહેલા જાહેર કરવાનું નક્કી કરાયું છે. જેથી ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ત્રણ દિવસ મળી શકશે.

