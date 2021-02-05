તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:વહેલાલમાં બ્લોકના પગલે રહીશો ગેસ લાઇનથી વંચિત, રૂ.500 ફી ઉઘરાવી 2 માસથી લાઇન આપી નથી

વહેલાલ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગાંધીનગર સ્થિત ગેસ કંપનીએ 500મા પાઇપ દ્વારા આપતા રાંધણ ગેસ કનેક્શન અંગે નાણાં લઈ બે માસ બાદ ગ્રામ પંચાયત સાથે ખોદકામ પુરાણ ઇસ્યુ ઉભો થતા જે ગ્રાહકો બ્લોક બેસાડે તેને કનેક્શનની નીતિ અપનાવતા અનેક ગ્રાહકો મુશ્કેલમાં મુકાયા છે.

વહેલાલમાં પાઇપ દ્વારા રાંધણ ગેસ આપતી ગેસ કંપની દ્વારા આજથી બે માસ પૂર્વે રૂપિયા 500મા પાઇપ ગેસનું કનેક્શન આપવાની યોજના અંતર્ગત ઘણા ગ્રાહકોએ રૂ. 500 ચૂકવી રસીદ મેળવી કનેક્શનની નોંધણી કરાવી છે,500 રૂપિયા કનેક્શન ફી ચૂકવે બે માસ જેટલો સમય વીતવા છતાં કંપની દ્વારા કનેક્શન નહિ અપાતા ગ્રાહકોમાં રોષ જોવા મળે છે. જો કે, ઘણા બધા ગ્રાહકોએ ગેસનું ક્નેક્શન આપવાની યોજના અંતર્ગત ઘણા ગ્રાહકોએ રૂ.500 ચૂકવી નોધણી કરાવી છે.

ખોદકામ ઇશ્યૂથી લાઈન અપાઈ નથી
કંપની કસ્ટમર કેરના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર આ અંગે ગ્રાહકો કંપનીના કસ્ટમર કેરમાં કોલ કરતા એકજ જવાબ આપવામાં આવે છે કે વહેલાલ ગ્રામ પંચાયતે કંપની ધ્વારા ખોદકામ કરી પુરાણ કરી લેવલીગ કરી બ્લોક ,પથ્થરો બેસાડવા હોય તો ખોદકામ કરે કનેક્શન આપે.આથી કંપની ધ્વારા કનેક્શન અપાયા નથી.

