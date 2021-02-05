તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અસંતુષ્ટો એક્ટિવ:ભાજપના નવા નિયમો બાદ જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયત અને પાલિકામાં દાવેદારોની ગુપ્ત બેઠકો શરૂ, ટિકિટ ના મળે તો અલગ ચોકો રચવાની વેતરણમાં

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • જો ભાજપ ટિકિટ ના આપે તો આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અથવા અપક્ષ નહિ તો નાગરિક સમિતિ બનાવવાના આક્રમક મૂડમાં ભાજપના અસંતુષ્ટો
  • ગ્રામીણક્ષેત્રનું રાજકારણ મહાનગરો કરતાં અલગ હોય છે અને ત્યાં વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધો અને વ્યક્તિગત વર્ચસ્વ વધુ ભૂમિકા ભજવતાં હોય છે

ગુજરાત ભાજપના પ્રમુખે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી માટે કઠોર માપદંડ લાદી દેતાં ભાજપના ટિકિટવાંછુઓ પણ આર યા પાર કરવા માટે લાગી ગયા છે, જેમાં મહાનગરપાલિકા બાદ હવે જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાના દાવેદારોને જો ભાજપ ટિકિટ ના આપે તો આમ આદમી પાર્ટી કે અપક્ષ નહીં તો નગરપાલિકામાં અલગ નાગરિક સમિતિ બનાવીને ચૂંટણી લડવાના મૂડમાં છે, આ મામલે અસંતુષ્ટોની ખાનગી બેઠકો પણ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે.

નગરપાલિકામાં નાગરિક સમિતિના નામે પણ ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારી
ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટે ભાજપના પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સી.આર.પાટીલે અચાનક જ દાવેદારો અને ઉમેદવારો માટે જે માપદંડ જાહેર કર્યા એનાથી ફક્ત મહાનગરો જ નહિ, પરંતુ જિલ્લા તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકામાં પણ પક્ષમાં ગંભીર પડઘા પડયા છે. જે લોકો ટિકિટના અપેક્ષિત હતા તેવા લોકોને જો ભાજપ ટિકિટ ના આપે તો તેઓ કોંગ્રેસ કે આમ આદમીમાંથી ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે; ખાસ કરીને જિલ્લા પંચાયતો, તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને નગરપાલિકાઓમાં અસંતુષ્ટ ટિકિટવાછુંઓની બેઠક શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે અને જરૂર પડે તો નગરપાલિકામાં નાગરિક સમિતિના નામે પણ ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે, તો બીજી તરફ જે દાવેદારોને ટિકિટ ના મળે તો પક્ષાંતર કરવાના બદલે પક્ષમાં રહીને જ નિષ્ક્રિય રહેવા અથવા તો ઉમેદવારને નુકસાન કરી શકે એવી શક્યતા છે.

ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ગયા છે. ભાજપના નિરીક્ષકોએ અલગ અલગ જિલ્લા અને શહેરોમાં જઈને દાવેદારોની સેન્સ પણ પૂર્ણ કરીને રિપોર્ટ પ્રદેશ પાર્લમેન્ટરી બોર્ડને આપી દીધો હતો. એ પછી એકાએક પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડે અંતિમ ઘડીએ ઉમેદવાર પસંદગીના કઠોર માપદંડ જાહેર કરતાં દાવેદારોની સાથે પક્ષના કેટલાક નેતાઓ પણ નારાજ થઈ ગયા છે,

ભાજપ પ્રદેશના કોઈ હોદ્દેદારોએ માપદંડ અંગે પ્રતિભાવ આપવાનું ટાળ્યું
રાજ્યમાં લાંબા સમયથી ચૂંટણીઓ નિશ્ચિત હતી અને સેન્સનો કાર્યક્રમ પણ જાહેર થઈ ગયો હતો; એ સમયે અને ખુદ સી.આર.પાટીલ સૌરાષ્ટ્ર સહિત ગુજરાતમાં અનેક સ્થળોએ પ્રવાસ પર હતા. એ સમયે પણ આ માપદંડો અંગે કોઈ સંકેત અપાયો નહિ અને સેન્સ લેવા આવનારા નિરીક્ષકો પણ અજાણ હતા, એ વચ્ચે ઓચિંતી જ પાર્લમેન્ટરી બોર્ડના કલાક પૂર્વે આ માપદંડો જાહેર કરીને ભાજપમાં ભૂકંપ સર્જ્યો હતો, જેના લીધે સિનિયર-જુનિયર જે કાંઈ દાવેદાર હતા એ તમામ પોતે કયા માપદંડમાંથી બચે છે એ ચકાસવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધુ હતું. ભાજપના પ્રદેશના કોઈ હોદ્દેદારો કે પ્રવકતાઓને પણ આ પ્રકારના માપદંડની જાણ ન હતી અને તેથી તેઓ પણ આ પ્રકારના માપદંડ જાહેર કરવા પાછળનો અને એ પણ આખરી ઘડીએ જાહેર કરવા પાછળનો તર્ક સમજી શકતા નથી. ભાજપ પ્રદેશના કોઈ હોદ્દેદારોએ આ માપદંડ અંગે પ્રતિભાવ આપવાનું ટાળ્યું છે.

ગ્રામીણક્ષેત્રનું રાજકારણ મહાનગરો કરતાં અલગ
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાઓમાં પક્ષની ભેદરેખા અત્યંત પાતળી હોય છે અને છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં આ પ્રકારના અનેક પક્ષાંતરો થયા છે. ગ્રામીણક્ષેત્રનું રાજકારણ મહાનગરો કરતાં અલગ હોય છે અને ત્યાં વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધો અને વ્યક્તિગત વર્ચસ્વ વધુ ભૂમિકા ભજવતાં હોય છે, જેથી આ માપદંડથી રહી ગયેલા લોકોની ભૂમિકા શું હશે એ અંગે પણ ભાજપમાં ચર્ચા છે અને નવાં સમીકરણો બને એવી શક્યતા પણ નકારાતી નથી.

પાટીલના પ્રહારથી એક આખી કેડર જ ફ્રી થઈ ગઈ
પક્ષની ચર્ચા મુજબ ચાર-પાંચ ટર્મ સ્થાનિક ચૂંટણીઓમાં કોઈ મોટી વાત નથી. યુવા બ્રિગેડને સ્થાન મળવું જોઈએ એનો ઈનકાર નથી, પરંતુ દરેક સમયે હાઈબ્રીડ મોડેલ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવે છે, જેમાં પીઢ અને નવોદિતો આ બન્ને હોય છે અને આ પ્રકારે પછી એક કેડર બનતી રહે છે. ભાજપની આ પ્રણાલિકા છે, પરંતુ પાટીલના પ્રહારથી એક આખી કેડર જ ફ્રી થઈ ગઈ છે. તેમણે પાટીલની સૂચના મુજબ પેજ સમિતિથી અનેક પ્રક્રિયા પૂરી પણ કરી નાખી હતી. હવે તેઓ કફોડી સ્થિતિમાં મુકાઈ ગયા છે.

