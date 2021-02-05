તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગૃહમાં પ્રશ્નોત્તરી:વિધાનસભામાં રાજ્ય સરકારનો સ્વીકાર, છેલ્લા બે વર્ષમાં 313 સિંહ-સિંહણ અને સિંહ બાળના મોત થયા

ગાંધીનગર
સિંહોના અકુદરતી મોત પર કોંગ્રેસના વિધાનસભામાં સવાલો - Divya Bhaskar
સિંહોના અકુદરતી મોત પર કોંગ્રેસના વિધાનસભામાં સવાલો
  • વર્ષ 2019માં 35 સિંહ 48 સિંહણ અને 71 સિંહ બાળના મોત નોંધાયા તો 2020માં 36 સિંહ 42 સિંહણ અને 81 સિંહ બાળના મોત થયા
  • સિંહોના મોત મામલે કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્ય વિરજી ઠુમ્મરે વિધાનસભામાં સવાલ કર્યો હતો જેનો સરકારે જવાબ આપ્યો હતો

ગુજરાતમાં છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષમાં સિંહોની વસ્તી વધી હોવાના સરકારી દાવા વચ્ચે છેલ્લા 2 વર્ષમાં 313 સિંહોના મોતનો ચોંકાવનારો આંકડો પણ સામે આવ્યો છે. સરકારે વિધાનસભામાં કરેલા સ્વીકાર પ્રમાણે, વર્ષ 2019માં 35 સિંહ 48 સિંહણ અને 71 સિંહ બાળના મોત થયા છે. 2020માં 36 સિંહ 42 સિંહણ અને 81 સિંહ બાળના મોત થયા છે.
સિંહોના મોત અંગે કોંગ્રેસનો આરોપ
અકુદરતી મૃત્યુના 23 કિસ્સા નોંધાયા છે. જે ચિંતાનો વિષય છે. અકુદરતી મોત માટે અનેક કારણો રહ્યા છે, જે અંગે કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્ય વિરજી ઠુમરે વન વિભાગ પર ગંભીર આરોપ લગાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે દાવો કર્યો કે, ગીરમાં વસતા માલધારીઓ હવે પલાયન કરી રહ્યા છે. જેના કારણે સિંહના કુદરતી ખોરાકમાં ઘટાડો થયો છે. વન વિભાગ આ સિંહોને ખોરાક માટે બહારથી મરેલા પશુઓ આપે છે. જેના કારણે સિંહોના મોતમાં વધારો થયાનો વિરજી ઠુમરે આક્ષેપ લગાવ્યો હતો. વિરજી ઠુમરે કહ્યું કે, એશિયાટિક સિંહો ગુજરાતનું ગૌરવ છે, ત્યારે આ અંગે સરકારે ગંભીરતાથી વિચારવાની જરૂર છે.
વનમંત્રી ગણપત વસાવાનો દાવો
વનમંત્રી ગણપતસિંહ વસાવાએ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે, સરકારે સિંહોના સંરક્ષણ માટે અનેક પગલાં ભર્યા છે. જેના કારણે સિંહોની વસ્તીમાં વધારો થયો છે. ગુજરાત સરકારના ગંભીર પ્રયાસોના કારણે સિંહોની વસ્તી વધી છે. સિંહોના અકુદરતી મૃત્યુ અટકાવવા સીસીટીવી કેમેરા, મોનીટરીંગ અને ટ્રેકર્સ સહિતના પગલાં લેવાયા છે. અકુદરતી મોત અટકાવવા સરકારે રેપિડ એક્શન ટીમ અને રેસ્ક્યુ ટીમની રચના કરી છે. ચેકિંગ નાકા પર સીસીટીવી કેમેરા મુકવામાં આવ્યા છે. અસુરક્ષિત કુવાઓને પેરાપીટ વોલ થી સુરક્ષિત કરાયા છે. જેના કારણે અકુદરતી બનાવો ઘટ્યા છે. સરકારે કોઈપણ સિંહને અભયારણ્યમાંથી બહાર ન મોકલ્યાનો વનમંત્રીએ દાવો કર્યો છે.

છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષમાં 150થી વધુ સિંહનો વધારો થયો
એશિયાટિક સિંહો માત્ર ગુજરાતમાં રહ્યા છે અને તેમાંય ગીર જંગલ. અમરેલી, જુનાગઢ, ગીર સોમનાથ, પોરબંદર, ભાવનગર સહિતના જિલ્લામાં સિંહોનો વસવાટ છે. 2015માં સિંહોની વસ્તી ગણતરી કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારે સિંહની સંખ્યા 523 થઇ હતી. 2020માં સિંહોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થયો છે અને સંખ્યા 675થી વધુ થઇ છે. આથી પાંચ વર્ષમાં 150થી વધુ સિંહનો વધારો થયો છે. પહેલા માત્ર સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં સિંહ ધ્રાંગધ્રા, જસદણ, ચોટીલા, બરડાની ટેકરીમાં ગીર અને ગિરનારમાં જ જોવા મળતા હતા. જે 19મી સદીની શરૂઆતમાં ખેતી પ્રધાન પ્રદેશો વધવાથી ગીર, ગિરનાર, બરડા અને આલેચ પર્વત માળાઓમાં વહેંચાય ગયા.
વર્ષ 1965માં સાસણને અભયારણ્ય તરીકે જાહેર કરાયું
સિંહોને બચાવવા માટે સરકારે સૌપ્રથમ સપ્ટેમ્બર 1965માં 1265.1 ચોરસ કિલોમીટર વિસ્તારને અભયારણ્ય તરીકે જાહેર કર્યો હતો. પછી તેને 1412.1 ચોરસ કિલોમીટર સુધી વિસ્તારવામાં આવ્યો. બાદમાં સમયાંતરે નવા રહેણાંકો આસપાસના જંગલોને અભયારણ્ય તરીકે જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા. જેમાં ગિરનાર અભયારણ્ય, મિતિયાળા અભયારણ્ય, પાણીયા અભયારણ્ય, અને બરડાને અભયારણ્ય જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

