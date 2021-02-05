તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભ્રષ્ટાચાર:કરોડપતિ નિવૃત મામલતદાર વિરમ દેસાઈના બંગલે ACBની ટીમ દ્વારા અડધી રાતે સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરાયું

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
વિરમ દેસાઈના સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલા બંગલા ઉપર અડધી રાત્રે સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરાયું - Divya Bhaskar
વિરમ દેસાઈના સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલા બંગલા ઉપર અડધી રાત્રે સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરાયું
  • સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલા બંગલા ઉપર સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરી જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજો કબ્જે લેવાયા
  • 30 કરોડ 47 લાખ પાંચ હજાર 459 રૂપિયાની કિંમતની સંપતિ મળી હતી સંપતિ

ગુજરાતના એન્ટી કરપ્શન બ્યૂરોએ કલોલના નિવૃત્ત નાયબ મામલતદાર વિરમ દેસાઈ સામે પોતાના પદ અને હોદ્દાનો દુરુપયોગ કરીને આવર કરતા 122.39 ટકા વધુ અપ્રમાણસર મિલકત અંગે ગુનો નોંધીને તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. આ અધિકારી પાસેથી 30 કરોડ 47 લાખ પાંચ હજાર 459 રૂપિયાની કિંમતની સંપતિ મળી આવી હતી. જ્યારે બુધવારે મોડી રાત સુધી એન્ટીકરપ્શન બ્યુરોની ટીમ દ્વારા વિરમ દેસાઈના સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલા બંગલા ઉપર સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરી જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજો કબ્જે લેવામાં આવ્યા છે.

અપ્રમાણસર મિલકતો વસાવી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતુ
​​​​​​​એન્ટી કરપ્શનની પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં વિરમ દેસાઈ અને તેમના પત્નીની સ્થાવર/જંગમ મિલકત સંબંધી દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓ એકત્રિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જેમાંથી ફરજ દરમિયાન તેમની કાયદેસર આવકના દેખિતા સાધનોમાંથી કુલ આવત 24.97 કરોડ રૂપિયા સામે તેમણે 55.45 કરોડ રૂપિયા ખર્ચ કર્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આમ તેમના દ્વારા 30.47 કરોડ રૂપિયા વધુ અપ્રમાણસર મિલકતો વસાવી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતુ.

વિરમ દેસાઈનો સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલો બંગલો
વિરમ દેસાઈનો સેકટર 7/Aમાં આવેલો બંગલો

આ ઉપરાંત ACBએ વિરમ દેસાઈની અન્ય મિલકતોની તપાસ કરતા તેમની પાસે ત્રણ લક્ઝુરિયસ ફલેટ, બે વિશાળ બંગલો, 11 દુકાનો તેમજ બીએમડબલ્યુ, ઓડી અને જેગુઆર જેવી 11 મોંઘી કાર પણ મળી હતી. આથી ACB દ્વારા સરકાર પક્ષે ફરિયાદી બનીને વિરમ દેસાઈ તથા અન્ય છ વ્યક્તિ વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓ કબજે લેવામાં આવ્યા
જ્યારે બુધવારે એન્ટીકરપ્શન બ્યુરોની ટીમે ગાંધીનગર આવી પહોંચી હતી અને વિરમ દેસાઈએ સેક્ટર સાતમાં આવેલ મકાનમાં ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું હતું. આ અંગે જેસીબીના સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વિરમ દેસાઈના ગાંધીનગર સેક્ટર 7/Aમાં આવેલ બંગલામાં ઝડતી પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી. એફ.એસ.એલ નિષ્ણાંતોની ટીમ, જરૂરી પંચો તેમજ રેવન્યુ એડવાઈઝર સહિતની ટીમને સાથે રાખીને બંગલામાં સર્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું, જેમાં જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓ કબજે લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા. મોડી રાત સુધી ચાલેલા સર્ચ ઓપરેશન દરમિયાન ચુસ્ત પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત પણ ગોઠવી દેવામાં આવ્યો હતો. નોંધનીય છે કે, ACBના ઈતિહાસમાં કોઈ નિવૃત્ત કર્મચારી સામે કરેલી તપાસમાં આ સૌથી મોટી રકમનો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર હોવાનું પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યું હતું.

