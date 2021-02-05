તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:ચંદ્રાલા પાસે કાર પલટી ખાઈ જતા અમદાવાદના યુવાનનું મોત, ચાર લોકો ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયા

ગાંધીનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • ઉદેપુરથી અમદાવાદ પરત આવતા સમયે અકસ્માત

હિંમતનગર ચિલોડા હાઇવે પર ચંદ્રાલા પાટીયા પાસે ડાયવર્ઝન ના કારણે એસેન્ટ કાર રોડની સાઈડમાં આવેલા ખાડામાં ખાબકી હતી. આ અકસ્માતમાં કારમાં સવાર અમદાવાદના ઠક્કરબાપાનગરમાં રહેતા યુવાનનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે કારમાં સવાર અન્ય ચાર લોકોને શરીરે નાની-મોટી ઈજાઓ થતા સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા આ અંગે ચિલોડા પોલીસ મુનો નદી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસ સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યાનુસાર અમદાવાદના ઠક્કરબાપાનગર માં હવે ઇન્દ્રજીત સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા વિનોદ ભાઈ અરજણભાઈ પટેલ અને તેમના નાનાભાઈ ધર્મેશભાઈ અને તેના મિત્રો વિક્રમભાઈ ગોપાલભાઈ પટેલ તેમજ પ્રશાંતભાઈ ભીખાભાઇ પટેલ એસેન્ટ કાર (નંબર GJ 18BV 6437) લઈને ગત શનિવારે કામ અર્થે ઉદેપુર ગયા હતા.

ઉદેપુરમાં કામ પતાવીને ગઇકાલના સાંજના સમયે તેઓ અમદાવાદ જવા માટે કારમાં નીકળ્યા હતા તે વખતે ધર્મેશભાઈ પટેલ કાલ ચલાવી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે હિંમતનગર ચિલોડા હાઈવે પર થી કાર પસાર થઇ રહી હતી તે સમયે રાત્રિના 10:30 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં ચંદ્રાલા પાટીયા પાસે ડાયવર્ઝન આવ્યું હતું. જેથી ધર્મેશભાઈ એ કારને અચાનક વાળી લીધી હતી જેના કારણે કાર બાજુમાં આવેલા ખાડા માં જઈને આપી હતી. આ અકસ્માત થતા વાહનચાલકો દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને તમામ ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સ મારફતે ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડ્યા હતા સિવિલમાં ભરત પરના તબીબે ધર્મેશભાઈ ને મૃત જાહેર કર્યા હતા તેમજ પ્રશાંત ભાઈ ને શરીરે વત્તી ઓછી ઇજાઓ થતા વધુ સારવાર અર્થે ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

આ બનાવની તપાસ કરનાર પોલીસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે વિનોદભાઈ કેડીલા ફાર્મા કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરે છે અને ઉદયપુરમાં નવું યુનિટ તૈયાર થઈ રહ્યું છે જેમાં પોતાના નાના ભાઈને નોકરીએ રખાવવા માટે તેઓ ઉદેપુર ગયા હતા ત્યારે પરત ફરતી વખતે ડાયવર્ઝન આવતા કાર પલટી ખાઈ ગઈ હતી મૃતક ધર્મેશભાઈ પરિણીત છે અને તેમને સંતાનો પણ છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો આંક 17.50 લાખને પાર, 3.40 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લીધો - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો