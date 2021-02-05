તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આપઘાત:ગાંધીનગરના અડાલજમાં રહેતા 26 વર્ષીય યુવકે ઝેરી દવા પી લઈ આત્મહત્યા કરી

ગાંધીનગર34 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • આપઘાતનું કારણ જાણવા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી

ગાંધીનગરના અડાલજ ખાતે રહેલા 26 વર્ષીય યુવકના આપઘાતનો બનાવ બન્યો છે. અડાલજમાં રહેતા યુવકે ત્રણ દિવસ પહેલા અગમ્ય કારણોસર ઝેરી દવા પી લેતા સારવાર માટે ખસેડાયો હતો. જ્યાં સારવાર દરમિયાન તેનું મોત થતા પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અડાલજ પોલીસના સુત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર અડાલજના ભોયણી વાસમાં રહેતા આતિશ નામના યુવકે ગત 5મી માર્ચના રોજ બપોરના સમયે પોતાના ઘરની નજીક ઝેરી દવા પી લીધી હતી. થોડીવારમાં ઝેરી દવાની અસર થતા આતિશ ને ઊલટીઓ થવા લાગી હતી જેથી તે ઊલટીઓ કરતો કરતો પરત ઘરે ગયો હતો. તે સમયે ઘરે તેની માતા એકલી હતી. આશિષને ગંભીર હાલતમાં જોઈ તેની માતાએ બૂમાબૂમ કરી મૂકી હતી. તેથી આસપાસના પડોશીઓ દોડી આવ્યા હતા. બાદમાં આતિશ ને અર્ધબેભાન અવસ્થામાં ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

સિવિલમાં ફરજ પરના તબીબે આતિશ ની પ્રાથમિક સારવાર કરી તેને વધુ સારવાર અર્થે દાખલ કર્યો હતો જ્યાં આજે તેનો સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું આ બનાવની જાણ થતા અડાલજ પોલીસ સિવિલ દોડી આવીને મૃતકના પોસ્ટમોર્ટમની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી તે સમયે મૃતકના કાકાનો દીકરો મુકેશ ઠાકોર સહિતના પરિવારજનો સિવિલ દોડી આવ્યા હતા.

આ અંગે બનાવની તપાસ કરનાર જમાદાર ભરતભાઈ એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આતિશ નાની નાની બાબતોમાં ગુસ્સે થઇ જતો હતો જે અપરિણીત છે તથા કોઈ કામ ધંધો કરતો ન હતો. થોડા વર્ષો અગાઉ તેના ભાઈએ પણ આપઘાત કરીને મોત વહાલું કર્યું હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. આતિશે કયા કારણોસર ઝેરી દવા પીધી તે અંગે તેના પરિવારની પૂછપરછ કરવાની બાકી છે. મૃતકની લૌકિક ક્રિયાઓ પૂર્ણ થઇ ગયા બાદ મોતનું ચોક્કસ કારણ જાણવા માટે તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે.

